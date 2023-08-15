COL (Colombo Strikers) vs GAL (Galle Titans) Match Prediction
COL
45%
Chance of Winning
GAL
55%
T20
R.Premadasa Stadium
Facts
- Shakib has a remarkable career record of 464 wickets at an average of 21.36.
- Matheesa Pathirana is the highest wicket-taker for Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023.
- Babar Azam has 10 centuries in the T20 format.
Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Chance of Winning
Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans have both been given winning odds of 1.87 each by Parimatch, and that tells you the about the similarities between both sides. Even though Galle Titans started the tournament in a domineering fashion, the way they have fallen through the cracks indicates that this is going to be an exciting contest.
CS’s chance of winning is 45%
GT’s chance of winning is 55%
Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Betting Tips
I am pretty sure that Shakib will have a wonderful game of cricket, both with bat and ball, as he has always done in his career. Putting my money on him will seem like a wonderful investment in that regard. But what makes me even more hopeful is the fact that Tabriaz Shamsi continues to have a ball out there, quite literally, and he surely will put us even more returns on investment. Then what are you waiting for?
Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Match Toss Prediction
Interestingly, teams winning the toss and electing to bat at the R Premadasa Stadium have clinched 48 victories, while those preferring to bowl first have won 40 times. This reflects a balanced approach, with a 54.7% match win rate attributed to toss victories. The average first innings score stands at 151/7, rising to 164/6 in winning efforts, while second innings averages rest at 133/6 and 136/4 for victories.
Weather Report
An unfortunate turn of events is anticipated for Tuesday, as weather forecasts predict an 81% likelihood of rain during the evening. This impending rain could potentially cast a shadow over the match and hence, it becomes evident that opting to bat first would be the more favorable choice.
Colombo Strikers Player List
Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Shoriful Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Nuwanidu Fernando
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya Lakshan
|
Batter
|
Chamika Karunaratne
|
All-rounder
|
Ramesh Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Jeffrey Vandersay
|
Bowler
Colombo Strikers Team Form
Colombo Strikers had two wins and two losses in the first four matches, and then secured a win in their last game to be at the penultimate position on the points table. Can they overturn the deficit and close in on on Tuesday? We’ll have the answer almost decisively.
Galle Titans Player List
Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shevon Daniel
|
Batter
|
Lasith Croospulle
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifer
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Lahiru Samarakoon
|
All-rounder
|
Akila Dananjaya
|
Bowler
|
Vishwa Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarva
|
Bowler
Galle Titans Team Form
Galle Titans have suffered contrasting path in the 2023 LPL so far. After winning the first two matches, they lost the next four games to sit at the bottom of the table. Even though they won their last game and they desperately need a win in the last game to save from major embarrassment.
Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Head-To-Head
In nine encounters between Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans, the former have emerged triumphant in six games while the latter have come out on top in three games. The fact that they have managed to come good that many times indicate that things have been moving rather smoothly for them and all they have to do is to trust the process.
Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Betting Odds
CS to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Spearheaded by Babar Azam, Colombo Strikers have emerged as a force to be reckoned with during the initial six overs, boasting an impressive average of 41.34 along with a remarkable run-rate of 8.9. This solid foundation sets a promising stage for the team to build upon throughout the match.
Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Batters
Babar Azam to be Colombo’s best batter (Parimatch)
In the previous H2H encounter, Babar Azam scored a remarkable century against Galle Titans and joined legendary Chris Gayle as the only players to have scored 10 centuries in the shortest format of the game. Babar's batting prowess is further evidenced by his impressive statistics: an average of 44.19 and a strike rate of 129.1, which have seamlessly aligned to create a smooth and effective playing style for him. Never doubt his credentials.
Seifert to be Galle’s best batter (Parimatch)
In the ongoing tournament, Tim Seifert has established himself as a standout performer, claiming the position of the second-highest run-scorer. Impressively, he has amassed a total of 231 runs in seven matches, maintaining a commendable average of 38.50. With three well-earned half-centuries under his belt, Seifert emerges as a pivotal choice for tomorrow's upcoming clash against Colombo.
Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Bowlers
Pathirana to be Colombo’s best bowler (Parimatch)
With 12 wickets in seven matches, Matheesa Pathirana is the highest wicket-taker for Colombo Strikers with an impressive average of 18.58. With 38 wickets from 29 matches, Pathirana is slowly turning to be an important bowler for Sri Lanka and there is no doubt that he is going to have a ball out there.
Shakib Al Hasan to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shakib Al Hasan has once again demonstrated his prowess as a wicket-taker, leading the charge for Galle Titans in LPL 2023 with an impressive tally of nine wickets across seven matches. This achievement doesn't come as a surprise, given his illustrious history in T20 cricket. With a remarkable career record of 464 wickets at an average of 21.36 and an economy rate of 6.80, Shakib stands as a true force of nature in the cricketing world.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Galle Titans
Even though both sides are positioned at the last two spots on the points table, I am pretty certain that Galle Titans will come out triumphant in this encounter. The presence of the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tim Seifert provides them a different level of cushion, on which we are banking on. Furthermore, Galle have a wonderful blend of success stories, merging out of different windows and hence, it is only prudent that we are attaching the most succinct of them all.
CS to win @ 1.87 (Melbet)
GT to win @ 1.87 (Melbet)Bet Now!