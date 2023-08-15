COL (Colombo Strikers) vs GAL (Galle Titans) Match Prediction COL 45 % Chance of Winning GAL 55 % Bet Now! Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans will take on each other in the 20th match of the Lanka Premier League at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on August 15, 2023 (Tuesday), at 7:30 PM IST. Both sides are the worst-performing sides in the competition and have adorned the last two spots on the points table, with three wins each from seven matches. A win, however, may propel them to the top four and keep them in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Chance of Winning

Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans have both been given winning odds of 1.87 each by Parimatch, and that tells you the about the similarities between both sides. Even though Galle Titans started the tournament in a domineering fashion, the way they have fallen through the cracks indicates that this is going to be an exciting contest.

CS’s chance of winning is 45%

GT’s chance of winning is 55%

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Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Betting Tips

I am pretty sure that Shakib will have a wonderful game of cricket, both with bat and ball, as he has always done in his career. Putting my money on him will seem like a wonderful investment in that regard. But what makes me even more hopeful is the fact that Tabriaz Shamsi continues to have a ball out there, quite literally, and he surely will put us even more returns on investment. Then what are you waiting for?

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Match Toss Prediction

Interestingly, teams winning the toss and electing to bat at the R Premadasa Stadium have clinched 48 victories, while those preferring to bowl first have won 40 times. This reflects a balanced approach, with a 54.7% match win rate attributed to toss victories. The average first innings score stands at 151/7, rising to 164/6 in winning efforts, while second innings averages rest at 133/6 and 136/4 for victories.

Weather Report

An unfortunate turn of events is anticipated for Tuesday, as weather forecasts predict an 81% likelihood of rain during the evening. This impending rain could potentially cast a shadow over the match and hence, it becomes evident that opting to bat first would be the more favorable choice.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Pathum Nissanka Batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Dhananjaya Lakshan Batter Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Ramesh Mendis All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers had two wins and two losses in the first four matches, and then secured a win in their last game to be at the penultimate position on the points table. Can they overturn the deficit and close in on on Tuesday? We’ll have the answer almost decisively.

Galle Titans Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Shevon Daniel Batter Lasith Croospulle Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Tim Seifer Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Richard Ngarva Bowler

Galle Titans Team Form

Galle Titans have suffered contrasting path in the 2023 LPL so far. After winning the first two matches, they lost the next four games to sit at the bottom of the table. Even though they won their last game and they desperately need a win in the last game to save from major embarrassment.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Head-To-Head

In nine encounters between Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans, the former have emerged triumphant in six games while the latter have come out on top in three games. The fact that they have managed to come good that many times indicate that things have been moving rather smoothly for them and all they have to do is to trust the process.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Betting Odds

CS to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Spearheaded by Babar Azam, Colombo Strikers have emerged as a force to be reckoned with during the initial six overs, boasting an impressive average of 41.34 along with a remarkable run-rate of 8.9. This solid foundation sets a promising stage for the team to build upon throughout the match.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Colombo’s best batter (Parimatch)

In the previous H2H encounter, Babar Azam scored a remarkable century against Galle Titans and joined legendary Chris Gayle as the only players to have scored 10 centuries in the shortest format of the game. Babar's batting prowess is further evidenced by his impressive statistics: an average of 44.19 and a strike rate of 129.1, which have seamlessly aligned to create a smooth and effective playing style for him. Never doubt his credentials.

Seifert to be Galle’s best batter (Parimatch)

In the ongoing tournament, Tim Seifert has established himself as a standout performer, claiming the position of the second-highest run-scorer. Impressively, he has amassed a total of 231 runs in seven matches, maintaining a commendable average of 38.50. With three well-earned half-centuries under his belt, Seifert emerges as a pivotal choice for tomorrow's upcoming clash against Colombo.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Bowlers

Pathirana to be Colombo’s best bowler (Parimatch)

With 12 wickets in seven matches, Matheesa Pathirana is the highest wicket-taker for Colombo Strikers with an impressive average of 18.58. With 38 wickets from 29 matches, Pathirana is slowly turning to be an important bowler for Sri Lanka and there is no doubt that he is going to have a ball out there.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shakib Al Hasan has once again demonstrated his prowess as a wicket-taker, leading the charge for Galle Titans in LPL 2023 with an impressive tally of nine wickets across seven matches. This achievement doesn't come as a surprise, given his illustrious history in T20 cricket. With a remarkable career record of 464 wickets at an average of 21.36 and an economy rate of 6.80, Shakib stands as a true force of nature in the cricketing world.