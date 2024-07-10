COL (Colombo Strikers) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction COL 48 % Chance of Winning JAF 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings will play the 13th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 10, 2024. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Colombo Strikers are inconsistent with their performances in the competition. The team has won two games and lost as many in four fixtures. With that, the team is placed at the 3rd place in the points table. The Strikers have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.290. The team is coming from a defeat against Dambulla Sixers.

Jaffna Kings started their campaign with a loss. It hit them so hard that they registered three wins in a row. However, the team is coming from a loss against the Jaffna Kings. With three wins and two losses, the team occupies the top place in the standings. Jaffna Kings have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.188. The team batted pretty well in the last game despite the loss. The team will look to make a return in the next game.

Colombo Strikers' chance of winning: 48%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 52%

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Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings are doing fairly well in the competition. They have played five games and exhibited strong batting form in all the games. Kusal Mendis opened the innings alongside Avishka Fernando in the first game but Pathum Nissanka filled the opening position and replaced Fernando after their 1st match. The team posted the scores of 20, 30, 25, 30 & 112 runs before their 1st dismissal in five matches. Nissanka and Mendis average at 59.40 & 16.80 respectively in the competition. That said, Jaffna Kings should score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Ahan Wickramasinghe Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Asitha Fernando Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings are in terrific form. They have consistently posted totals over 200 runs in their recent games. They lost the last game but will look to do better with their bowling in the next game.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shevon Daniel Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers have a decent batting order and are eventually putting up strong totals. However, the bowler order looks pretty weak and failed to pick wickets in the last game.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Jaffna Kings have won all the clashes against Colombo Strikers.

Jaffna Kings won- 5

Colombo Strikers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Colombo Strikers clashed against Dambulla Sixers in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Colombo Strikers had a decent start with the top order succeeding in scoring the major chunk of runs for the team. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (36) and Angelo Perera (41) led an outstanding opening partnership of 73 runs. Glenn Phillips scored 52 runs in the match too. Colombo scored 185/6 in the game. However, the bowlers could not match the batters as they were pretty expensive while defending the target. Dambulla Sixers posted 188/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Taskin Ahmed took 2 wickets while the others remained wicket-less.

Jaffna Kings had a fantastic outing in the last game against Kandy Falcons. Batting first in the game, they scored 224/7. Pathum Nissanka smashed 119 runs while Rilee Rossouw chipped in 41 runs in the game. They were confident with the total. The Kandy Falcons surpassed expectations and successfully chased down the target and won the game by 7 wickets. Tabraiz Shamsi picked 2 wickets in the game and was the top bowler from the side.

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Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Glenn Phillips is in terrific form. He scored 52 runs off 36 balls in the last game. Phillips has a total of 148 runs in 4 games at an average of 37.00. He will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Pathum Nissanka is in spectacular form right now. He has amassed 297 runs in 5 games at an average of 59.40. He struck 88 runs followed by an innings of 119 runs in his latest outing. Looking at his form, he is expected to strike hard in the next game.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Everything is going well for Shadab Khan in the competition. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games already. It was a tough game for the Strikers in their last outing and Khan could not pick any wicket in the game. He will look to make a strong return in the next game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Tabraiz Shamsi is the best bowler from the side. He has picked 4 wickets in two games and looks in terrific form. He took 2 wickets in the last game.