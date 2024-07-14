COL (Colombo Strikers) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction COL 40 % Chance of Winning JAF 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.786 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings will play the 17th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 14, 2024. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Colombo Strikers are inconsistent with their performances in the competition. The team has won two games and lost three matches in five fixtures. With that, the team is placed at the 3rd place in the points table. The Strikers have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.067. The team is coming from a defeat against Jaffna Kings.

Jaffna Kings started their campaign with a loss. However, the team picked themselves up to win five games after that. With five wins and two losses, the team is placed at the top spot of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.389 in the competition. They are coming from a win here against the Kandy Falcons and will be hoping to continue the same in the next outing.

Colombo Strikers' chance of winning: 40%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 60%

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Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings are doing fairly well in the competition. They have played five games and exhibited strong batting form in all the games. Kusal Mendis opened the innings alongside Avishka Fernando in the first game but Pathum Nissanka filled the opening position and replaced Fernando after their 1st match. The team posted the scores of 20, 30, 25, 30 & 112 runs before their 1st dismissal in five matches. Nissanka and Mendis average at 59.40 & 16.80 respectively in the competition. That said, Jaffna Kings should score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Colombo on the match day. There is no prediction of rain.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Ahan Wickramasinghe Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Asitha Fernando Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings are a very strong team. They won the last contest against Colombo Strikers by 7 wickets. The team looks in terrific form and shall dominate in the next game as well.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shevon Daniel Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers have a decent batting order and are eventually putting up strong totals. However, the bowler order looks pretty weak and failed to pick wickets in the last game. They lost the last game against Jaffna in a high run chase.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Jaffna Kings have won all the clashes against Colombo Strikers.

Jaffna Kings won- 5

Colombo Strikers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Colombo Strikers clashed against Jaffna Kings in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Colombo Strikers had a decent start with the top order succeeding in scoring the major chunk of runs for the team. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) and Angelo Perera (34) led an outstanding opening partnership of 34 runs before Perera got retired hurt in the game. Glenn Phillips scored 58 runs in the match too. Colombo scored 188/8 in the game. However, the bowlers could not match the batters as they were pretty expensive while defending the target. Jaffna Kings posted 190/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Dunith Wellalage (1/16) and Shadab Khan (1/15) were the top bowlers from Colombo.

Jaffna Kings met with Kandy Falcons in the last game. The game was delayed and then shortened to 7 overs due to poor weather conditions. Batting first, Kandy Falcons scored 78/5 in the game. Jason Behrendorff surprised everyone and picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was a huge task. Jaffna lost a couple of quick wickets in the game. Charith Asalanka was the top scorer with 26 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in an unbeaten 24 in the game. The team posted 79/6 and won the game by 4 wickets.

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Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Glenn Phillips is in terrific form. He scored 58 runs off 32 balls in the last game against Jaffna Kings. Phillips has a total of 206 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.20. He will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Rilee Rossouw to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Rilee Rossouw is one of the top batters from Jaffna Kings. He has scored 236 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.33. He smashed an unbeaten 108 runs in his last clash against Colombo Strikers. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Everything is going well for Shadab Khan in the competition. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games already. It was a tough game for the Strikers in their last outing where Khan took a single wicket for 15 runs in the game. He will look to make a strong return in the next game.

Asitha Fernando to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Asitha Fernando is the top bowler from Jaffna Kings. He has taken 7 wickets in 7 games. He took a single wicket in the last game and is expected to bowl well in the next game against Colombo Strikers.