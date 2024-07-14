COL (Colombo Strikers) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction
COL
40%
Chance of Winning
JAF
60%
T20
R Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- Jaffna Kings lead the tally by 5-0 in the last five meetings against Colombo Strikers.
- Colombo Strikers are placed at the 3rd place of the table whereas Jaffna Kings are placed at the top spot.
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning
Colombo Strikers are inconsistent with their performances in the competition. The team has won two games and lost three matches in five fixtures. With that, the team is placed at the 3rd place in the points table. The Strikers have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.067. The team is coming from a defeat against Jaffna Kings.
Jaffna Kings started their campaign with a loss. However, the team picked themselves up to win five games after that. With five wins and two losses, the team is placed at the top spot of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.389 in the competition. They are coming from a win here against the Kandy Falcons and will be hoping to continue the same in the next outing.
- Colombo Strikers' chance of winning: 40%
- Jaffna King's chance of winning: 60%
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips
Jaffna Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings are doing fairly well in the competition. They have played five games and exhibited strong batting form in all the games. Kusal Mendis opened the innings alongside Avishka Fernando in the first game but Pathum Nissanka filled the opening position and replaced Fernando after their 1st match. The team posted the scores of 20, 30, 25, 30 & 112 runs before their 1st dismissal in five matches. Nissanka and Mendis average at 59.40 & 16.80 respectively in the competition. That said, Jaffna Kings should score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs
Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction
The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Colombo on the match day. There is no prediction of rain.
Jaffna Kings Player List
Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Ahan Wickramasinghe
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
Batter
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
|
Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
Jaffna Kings Team Form
Jaffna Kings are a very strong team. They won the last contest against Colombo Strikers by 7 wickets. The team looks in terrific form and shall dominate in the next game as well.
Colombo Strikers Player List
Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thisara Perrera
|
Batter
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Dunith Wellage
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shevon Daniel
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
All-rounder
|
Chamika Karunaratne
|
Bowler
|
Binura Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Colombo Strikers Team Form
Colombo Strikers have a decent batting order and are eventually putting up strong totals. However, the bowler order looks pretty weak and failed to pick wickets in the last game. They lost the last game against Jaffna in a high run chase.
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Jaffna Kings have won all the clashes against Colombo Strikers.
Jaffna Kings won- 5
Colombo Strikers won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds
Colombo Strikers clashed against Jaffna Kings in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Colombo Strikers had a decent start with the top order succeeding in scoring the major chunk of runs for the team. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) and Angelo Perera (34) led an outstanding opening partnership of 34 runs before Perera got retired hurt in the game. Glenn Phillips scored 58 runs in the match too. Colombo scored 188/8 in the game. However, the bowlers could not match the batters as they were pretty expensive while defending the target. Jaffna Kings posted 190/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Dunith Wellalage (1/16) and Shadab Khan (1/15) were the top bowlers from Colombo.
Jaffna Kings met with Kandy Falcons in the last game. The game was delayed and then shortened to 7 overs due to poor weather conditions. Batting first, Kandy Falcons scored 78/5 in the game. Jason Behrendorff surprised everyone and picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was a huge task. Jaffna lost a couple of quick wickets in the game. Charith Asalanka was the top scorer with 26 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in an unbeaten 24 in the game. The team posted 79/6 and won the game by 4 wickets.
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings
T20
R Premadasa Stadium, null
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters
Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers
Glenn Phillips is in terrific form. He scored 58 runs off 32 balls in the last game against Jaffna Kings. Phillips has a total of 206 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.20. He will be expected to bat well in the next game too.
Rilee Rossouw to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings
Rilee Rossouw is one of the top batters from Jaffna Kings. He has scored 236 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.33. He smashed an unbeaten 108 runs in his last clash against Colombo Strikers. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers
Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers
Everything is going well for Shadab Khan in the competition. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games already. It was a tough game for the Strikers in their last outing where Khan took a single wicket for 15 runs in the game. He will look to make a strong return in the next game.
Asitha Fernando to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings
Asitha Fernando is the top bowler from Jaffna Kings. He has taken 7 wickets in 7 games. He took a single wicket in the last game and is expected to bowl well in the next game against Colombo Strikers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jaffna King
Colombo Strikers to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
Parimatch