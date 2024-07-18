COL (Colombo Strikers) vs KANF (Kandy Falcons) Match Prediction COL 55 % Chance of Winning KANF 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kandy Falcons and Colombo Strikers will go at it in the Eliminator game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 18. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the game.

Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons Chance of Winning

Colombo Strikers had an inconsistent season. They managed to finish at the 3rd place of the points table with four wins and as many losses. The team earned 8 points and a net run rate of 0.583. The team is coming from a loss against Dambulla Sixers. They have a decent squad and will come in strong in the next game.

Kandy Falcons barely made it to the top four. They finished in 4th place with 3 wins and five losses. They had as many wins and losses as Dambulla Sixers but with a superior net run rate of 0.033, they made it to the play-offs. The team is coming from a win against Dambulla Sixers with a fantastic display of their batting talents. The team will be confident after that and will be looking for a win here. A loss in the the Eliminator with knock out the team whereas the winners will move on to the Qualifier 2 game.

Kandy Falcons’s chance of winning: 45%

Colombo Striker's chance of winning: 55%

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Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons Betting Tips

Colombo Strikers to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Colombo Strikers are doing great in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25, 53, 73, 34, 25, 14 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in eight games. The team scored 53 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last game against Kandy Falcons. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angelo Perera opened for the team in the competition. Gurbaz and Perera average at 29.85 & 28.00 respectively in the competition. Looking at their forms, the team is confident in scoring high for their first wicket in their next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kandy Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Kandy Falcons 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons Toss Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is anticipated to offer an engaging contest between bat and ball. Pacers must capitalise on the new ball, which may exhibit some movement in the initial overs. As the match progresses, spinners are expected to become more effective, provided that dew does not significantly influence the conditions. The toss winning captain should bowl here first.

Weather Report

There is a 70% chance of precipitation on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 29 degrees Celsius.

Kandy Falcons Players List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Ramesh Mendis Bowler Chamath Gomez Batter

Kandy Falcons Recent Form

Kandy Falcons are coming from win against Dambulla Sixers where they scored 222 runs in the game. The batters are in top form and managed to survive in the competition. Kandy has a good batting order but needs to do better with their bowling line-up.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Angelo Perera Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Isitha Wijesundara Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers won both the games against Kandy in the current season. They have a great squad and will be looking for a win here despite their hard-hitting loss in the last game.

Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Colombo Striker leads the tally by 3-2.

Colombo Strikers won- 3

Kandy Falcons won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons Betting Odds

Colombo Strikers had a poor outing in the last game. They went against Dambulla Sixers who batted first and were knocked out at 123 runs. The bowlers did a fantastic job. Binura Fernando picked 3 wickets whereas Matheesha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage took 2 wickets each. Although it was a low target, Colombo Strikers faced continuous quick dismissals and settled at 95/10, losing the game by 28 runs. Thisara Perera was the top scorer with 30 runs.

Kandy Falcons had a superb batting outing against Dambulla Sixers in the last game. Batting first, they scored a huge total of 222 runs, losing 4 wickets in the game. Andre Fletcher was the top scorer from the side with 60 runs in the game. Whereas Kamindu Mendis (51*) and Angelo Mathews (44*) also batted well in the game. Dambulla Sixers did their best and posted 168/9 in the game and lost the match by 54 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga was lethal with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game while Dasun Shanaka remained consistent with 3 wickets from the game.

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Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons Top Batters

Andre Fletcher to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Andre Fletcher is in terrific form. He has scored 263 runs in 8 games of the competition. He averages at 32.87 in the competition. He smashed 60 runs in the last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Glenn Phillips has scored 252 runs in 7 games of the competition. He averages at 42.00 this season. He scored 70 runs in his last game against Kandy Falcons.

Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Wanindu Hasaranga is the top bowler from Kandy. He has picked 12 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in his last meeting with Colombo. Moreover, he was the best bowler in the last outing where he took 4 wickets against Dambulla Sixers.

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Shadab Khan has been the best bowler from Colombo throughout the competition. He has picked 16 wickets in 8 games and maintained an economy rate of 6.21 in the tournament. He picked 4 wickets in the first clash against Kandy followed by 1 wicket in his next meeting.