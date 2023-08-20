DAM (Dambulla Aura) vs KAN (B-Love Kandy) Match Prediction
DAM
52%
Chance of Winning
KAN
48%
T20
R. Premadasa Stadium
Facts
- Hasaranga is the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker in the LPL 2023.
- Dhananjaya de Silva is the highest wicket-taker for Dambulla Aura in the ongoing season.
- With 239 runs from nine matches, Avishka Fernando is the third-highest run-scorer in the LPL 2023.
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning
Two of the best sides in the tournament, there’s not much to differentiate between Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy. Parimatch values their wins almost at the same level. While Dambulla Aura’s win is valued at 1.82, B-Love Kandy’s odds are valued at 1.92. That is a clear demarcation of where we stand now and why this match provides excellent money-making opportunities.
DA’s chance of winning is 52%
BK’s chance of winning is 48%
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Betting Tips
There shouldn’t be any doubt about the wicket-taking prowess of Wanindu Hasranga, for he has already taken 19 wickets in the tournament, and I am sure he will have another terrific game against Dambulla. I am particularly stoked for Nuwan Pradeep, though, for I know he will be the man friday for them with his cheeky dibbly dabblers. With the bat, Avishka Fernando can surely aim for yet another half-century, which will add a different dimension to his team.
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Match Toss Prediction
Teams opting to bat after winning the toss at R Premadasa Stadium enjoy a 54.7% match win rate. The initial inning averages stand at 151/7, with a tendency to rise to 164/6 for winning teams. In second innings, victorious teams attain an average of 136/4, surpassing the overall second-innings average of 133.
Weather Report
Colombo's weather has remained stable, creating a favorable setting for the LPL, even though that is not really the case in Sri Lanka in August. Intriguingly, despite a high 66% precipitation likelihood, conditions have been fairly manageable, part credit mDambulla Aura Player List
Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama
Predicted Playing XI
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Kusal Mendis
|
Batter
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Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
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Dananjaya De Silva
|
Batter
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Kusal Perera
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Wicket-keeper
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Sadeera Samrawickrama
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
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All-rounder
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Shahnawaz Dahani
|
All-rounder
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Praveen Jayawickrama
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
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Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
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Dushan Hemantha
|
Bowler
Dambulla Aura Team Form
Dambulla Aura outperformed the Galle Titans by securing two additional wins during the Lanka Premier League 2023 league stage, securing the top spot on the points table. Their victory over Galle Titans in the first qualifier charted their path to the mega event's final, affirming their status as the dominant force in LPL 2023.
B-Love Kandy Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris (wk), Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Hasnain, Lasith Abeyratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Tharindu, Malsha Tharupathi, Aamer Jamal, Thanuka Dabare
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
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Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Batter
|
Angelo Mathews
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Sahan Arachchige
|
All-rounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Pradeep
|
Bowler
B-Love Kandy Team Form
B-Love Kandy triumphed in four matches during the Lanka Premier League 2023 league stage, maintaining a favorable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.185. Following their victory over Jaffna Kings in the Eliminator, they advanced to the qualifier against Galle Titans, which they won, securing their place in the event's final.
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Head-To-Head
Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy have played each other eight times in the Lanka Premier League, in which the former have won four times and the latter have registered as many wins. But in the last five games, Dambulla Aura have won three games, adding a sense of tangibility to the matter
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Betting Odds
DA to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
With Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis going all guns blazing for Dambulla, we can be sure that the powerplay batting wouldn’t be a problem for Dambulla. They have maintained a run rate of 9.03 in the powerplay phase of the LPL 2023, making them the best powerplay batting side in the competition. Instead of fretting over if they could or not, go ahead, and make the bet.
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Best Batters
Fernando to be Dambulla’s best batter (Parimatch)
Avishka Fernando is operating at a new level now. With 239 runs from nine matches, he is the third-highest run-scorer in the LPL 2023, maintaining an average of 29.87. A strike rate of 129.18 further provides a distinctive recognition of the Sri Lankan batter and how he has gone about his business this season. Then what could stop us from betting on him?
Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best batter (Parimatch)
Despite his primary skill being a spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga has had a crazy season with the bat, having amassed 279 runs already at an average of 34.87, which makes him the highest run-scorer in the tournament already. That he has scored those runs at a strike rate of 189.79 makes it unbelievable and crazy at the same time, but we can only marvel at him. He has only two fifty-plus scores, but still managed to top the run-scoring chart is a clear definition of his ability.
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Best Bowlers
Dhananjaya de Silva to be Dambulla’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Dhananjaya de Silva is the highest wicket-taker for Dambulla Aura in the ongoing season, having picked 10 wickets from nine matches at an average of 19.90. He has an economy rate of 7.10 which makes it clear that he is having a ball, which propels us to think in a direction of uniformity. What makes it even more casual is the set-up - de Silva is playing in Colombo, a venue where he has had a lot of success over the years.
Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Wanindu Hasaranga is not only having a crazy season with the bat, but also he is the highest wicket-taker in the season already, with 19 wickets to his name. He has an incredible average of 10.73 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.54 so far, which is great from whichever angle you look at it. No one with the right mind will even think of not betting big on him, for we know he will once again do his magic.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Dambulla Aura
Dambulla Aura were the first team to make it to the final of the Lanka Premier League and not for nothing, they did that with elan. They were so succinct in their approach that one would be hard-pressed to find reasons to denigrate them. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis have steered the batting with elan, but the same can’t be said for B-Love Kandy, especially when we do a man-to-man comparison. Even in the bowling department, Kandy is too dependent on Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Pradeep; but Dambulla have found multiple stars to power their progress.
DA to win @ 1.82 (Melbet)
BK to win @ 1.92 (Melbet)Bet Now!