DAM (Dambulla Aura) vs KAN (B-Love Kandy) Match Prediction DAM 52 % Chance of Winning KAN 48 % Bet Now! And the final is here! After three weeks of intense battle across Colombo and Kandy, we are in for a Sunday showdown. Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy are taking on each other in the final of the mega event on August 20, 2023 (Sunday) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, with the match kick starting at 7:30 PM IST. It is natural that two of the most consistent sides in the competition are in the final, thus adding a semblance of natural competitiveness to the contest that will be enterprising at best.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning

Two of the best sides in the tournament, there’s not much to differentiate between Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy. Parimatch values their wins almost at the same level. While Dambulla Aura’s win is valued at 1.82, B-Love Kandy’s odds are valued at 1.92. That is a clear demarcation of where we stand now and why this match provides excellent money-making opportunities.

DA’s chance of winning is 52%

BK’s chance of winning is 48%

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Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Betting Tips

There shouldn’t be any doubt about the wicket-taking prowess of Wanindu Hasranga, for he has already taken 19 wickets in the tournament, and I am sure he will have another terrific game against Dambulla. I am particularly stoked for Nuwan Pradeep, though, for I know he will be the man friday for them with his cheeky dibbly dabblers. With the bat, Avishka Fernando can surely aim for yet another half-century, which will add a different dimension to his team.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Match Toss Prediction

Teams opting to bat after winning the toss at R Premadasa Stadium enjoy a 54.7% match win rate. The initial inning averages stand at 151/7, with a tendency to rise to 164/6 for winning teams. In second innings, victorious teams attain an average of 136/4, surpassing the overall second-innings average of 133.

Weather Report

Colombo's weather has remained stable, creating a favorable setting for the LPL, even though that is not really the case in Sri Lanka in August. Intriguingly, despite a high 66% precipitation likelihood, conditions have been fairly manageable, part credit mDambulla Aura Player List

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Mendis Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dananjaya De Silva Batter Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samrawickrama Batter Ben McDermott All-rounder Shahnawaz Dahani All-rounder Praveen Jayawickrama All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Dushan Hemantha Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura outperformed the Galle Titans by securing two additional wins during the Lanka Premier League 2023 league stage, securing the top spot on the points table. Their victory over Galle Titans in the first qualifier charted their path to the mega event's final, affirming their status as the dominant force in LPL 2023.

B-Love Kandy Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris (wk), Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Hasnain, Lasith Abeyratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Tharindu, Malsha Tharupathi, Aamer Jamal, Thanuka Dabare

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Fakhar Zaman Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Asif Ali Batter Isuru Udana All-rounder Sahan Arachchige All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler

B-Love Kandy Team Form

B-Love Kandy triumphed in four matches during the Lanka Premier League 2023 league stage, maintaining a favorable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.185. Following their victory over Jaffna Kings in the Eliminator, they advanced to the qualifier against Galle Titans, which they won, securing their place in the event's final.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Head-To-Head

Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy have played each other eight times in the Lanka Premier League, in which the former have won four times and the latter have registered as many wins. But in the last five games, Dambulla Aura have won three games, adding a sense of tangibility to the matter

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Betting Odds

DA to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis going all guns blazing for Dambulla, we can be sure that the powerplay batting wouldn’t be a problem for Dambulla. They have maintained a run rate of 9.03 in the powerplay phase of the LPL 2023, making them the best powerplay batting side in the competition. Instead of fretting over if they could or not, go ahead, and make the bet.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Best Batters

Fernando to be Dambulla’s best batter (Parimatch)

Avishka Fernando is operating at a new level now. With 239 runs from nine matches, he is the third-highest run-scorer in the LPL 2023, maintaining an average of 29.87. A strike rate of 129.18 further provides a distinctive recognition of the Sri Lankan batter and how he has gone about his business this season. Then what could stop us from betting on him?

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best batter (Parimatch)

Despite his primary skill being a spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga has had a crazy season with the bat, having amassed 279 runs already at an average of 34.87, which makes him the highest run-scorer in the tournament already. That he has scored those runs at a strike rate of 189.79 makes it unbelievable and crazy at the same time, but we can only marvel at him. He has only two fifty-plus scores, but still managed to top the run-scoring chart is a clear definition of his ability.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Best Bowlers

Dhananjaya de Silva to be Dambulla’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dhananjaya de Silva is the highest wicket-taker for Dambulla Aura in the ongoing season, having picked 10 wickets from nine matches at an average of 19.90. He has an economy rate of 7.10 which makes it clear that he is having a ball, which propels us to think in a direction of uniformity. What makes it even more casual is the set-up - de Silva is playing in Colombo, a venue where he has had a lot of success over the years.

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Wanindu Hasaranga is not only having a crazy season with the bat, but also he is the highest wicket-taker in the season already, with 19 wickets to his name. He has an incredible average of 10.73 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.54 so far, which is great from whichever angle you look at it. No one with the right mind will even think of not betting big on him, for we know he will once again do his magic.