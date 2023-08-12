DAM (Dambulla Aura) vs COL (Colombo Strikers) Match Prediction DAM 55 % Chance of Winning COL 45 % Bet Now! Dambulla Aura and Colombo Strikers lock horns in a highly anticipated clash in match 16 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning

Dambulla Aura are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Galle Titans in their last match. Bowling first Dambulla Aura restricted Galle Titans to 133/9 on the back of top bowling performances from Binura Fernando (1/14), Dushan Hemanta (2/31), Noor Ahmad (1/19) and Hasan Ali (1/27). Dambulla Aura's batting unit backed their bowling unit's performance by chasing down the target in 17.4 overs with the help of Avishka Fernando's classical knock half-century. Fernando remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 49 balls powering his team to their fourth win of the season.

Colombo Strikers are coming off a six-wicket loss against Jaffna Kings in their previous game. Batting first on a good batting surface, Strikers batters struggled to score runs against the strong bowling lineup of Jaffna Kings but the Strikers managed to post a challenging total of 146/8 in 20 overs on the back of quickfire cameos from Pathum Nissanka (36 runs off 25 balls), Lahiru Udana (29 runs off 25 balls) and Mohammad Nawaz (27 runs off 20 balls). In reply Jaffna Kings chased down the target in 14.3 overs as the Strikers bowlers other than Naseem Shah (2/22) were ineffective. The Strikers now lost the third match of the season and dropped down to fourth in the points table with four points in five matches.

Dambulla Aura's chance of winning: 55%

Colombo Strikers' chance of winning: 45%

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Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Betting Tips

Colombo Strikers captain Babar Azam has been performing exceptionally with the bat despite his team struggling to win games. Azam has scored 235 runs in five matches at an average of 47.00 and he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored over 30 runs on three occasions in the tournament and he is one of the safest players to bet on when it comes to scoring runs in pressure games. Considering his good run of form, we predict Babar Azam to score over 27.5 runs @ 1.883 (Melbet) against Dambulla Aura.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Toss Prediction

The surface at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, has been a bowler-friendly track especially for spinners who get a huge amount of turn and variable bounce from the surface. Out of the 78 T20 matches played at Premadasa, the team batting first won 37 matches, while the team batting second won 41 matches. The average 1st innings score is 151 runs.

Teams batting first won four out of the six matches played in the season at this venue with the average 1st innings score being 159 runs. Considering how the pitch has played out in the season the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, August 12, 2023, are expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 83% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 13 kilometers per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain.

Dambulla Aura Players List

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera

Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Lorcan Tucker.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Babar Azam Batsman Pathum Nissanka Batsman Niroshan Dickwella Wicket Keeper Angelo Perara Batsman Dhananjaya Lakshan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Jeffery Vandersay Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Lakshan Sandakan Bowler

Dambulla Aura Recent Form

Dambulla Aura are having a great run in the tournament winning four of the six matches played and are positioned at the top of the table with eight points.

Colombo Strikers Players List

Jehan Daniel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Manelker De Silva, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Binura Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hayden Kerr, Kavidu Lakshan, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Alex Ross, Noor Ahmed, Kusal Perara, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shahnawaz Dahani, Matthew Wade, Treveen Mathew

Player Name Role Kusal Mendis Wicket-Keeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Kusal Perara Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Alex Ross Batsman Hayden Kerr All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Janith Liyanage Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Colombo Striker's Recent Form

Colombo Strikers played five matches and won two, lost three matches. They are positioned fourth in the points table.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Head-to-Head Record

Both Dambulla Aura and Colombo Strikers clashed in eight T20 matches. Dambulla Aura hold a record of 5-3 against Colombo Strikers. Out of the five wins against Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura won four matches batting first and one match batting 2nd, While Colombo Strikers won one match batting first and two matches batting second.

Matches Played: 8 matches

Dambulla Aura Won: 5 matches

Colombo Titans Won: 3 matches

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Betting Odds

Dambulla Aura to score over 73.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.80 (Melbet)

Dambulla Aura has always been cautious in the powerplay overs laying the foundation to score big and on average scored 76 runs in the first ten overs over the last six matches. Their batting unit has been in top - form smashing opponent bowlers with authority and the average score in the first ten overs at Colombo has been hovering around the 70-75 run mark. Considering how good Dambulla Aura's batting has been in the tournament, we predict Dambulla to score over 73 runs in the first ten overs against Colombo Strikers.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Top Batters

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Dambulla Aura@ 4.75 (Melbet)

Avishka Fernando scored a match-winning half-century in his last outing against Jaffna Kings. Fernando has been in phenomenal form opening the innings for Dambulla Aura. He has amassed 167 runs in six matches at an average of 33.40. His good run of form has enabled Dambulla Aura to stay at the top of the table and we believe Fernando to produce another match-winning knock in the next match against Colombo Strikers and be the top batter for Dambulla Aura.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers @ 2.60 (Melbet)

Babar Azam has been the most reliable and consistent run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament smashing 235 runs in five matches at an average of 47.00. We back Azam to come good in a must-win encounter against Dambulla Aura and be the top batter for his team Colombo Strikers.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura @ 4.00 (Melbet)

Noor Ahmad has been the most economical and reliable bowler for Dambulla Aura in the tournament. He has contained runs and picked up five wickets in five matches in the competition. Considering Colombo Strikers' struggles against spin, we back Noor Ahmad to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura against Colombo Strikers.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers @ 4.33 (Melbet)

Matheesha Pathirana has been phenomenal in the death overs for Colombo Strikers picking up eight wickets in six matches at an average of 19.38 and is the leading wicket-taker for the Strikers in the tournament. We back Pathirana to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Colombo Strikes in the next game against Dambulla Aura.