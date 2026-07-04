Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

The Lanka Premier League 2022-23 caravan moves to Colombo, with Dambulla Aura and Galle Gladiators locking horns at R Premadasa Stadium. The contest is set to take place on Saturday, December 17th at 3:00 PM IST.

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The Dasun Shanaka-led Dambulla have had a disastrous season so far having lost all five games while Galle Gladiators have won two out of their five matches. The two teams are fighting for the fourth spot in the playoffs and it should make for an interesting clash.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Chance of Winning

Galle Gladiators have won two matches and lost three in the ongoing LPL edition. They have an in-form top order and a decent bowling attack. They start this fixture as favourites with 1.61 odds on Melbet.

Dambulla Aura are reeling at the bottom of the table with five losses on the trot. Most of their defeats have been by heavy margins and nothing seems to be working for them, Melbet has kept their odds for winning this match much higher at 2.30.

Our Prediction

Galle Gladiators have picked up form in the last few games. They defeated Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons in back to back games. The Kusal Mendis-led side hammered 193 in the previous game but lost on the final ball. Their batting unit has in-form batters such as Mendis, Thanuka Dabare, Lahiru Udara and Asad Shafiq. Dambulla Aura failing to cross 125 in three matches highlights their batting woes. We predict the Galle Gladiators to win this fixture.

Dambulla Aura to win @ 2.30 (Melbet)

Galle Gladiators to win @ 1.61 (Melbet)

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Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Galle Gladiators were gaining momentum with back to back victories over Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons but lost a last-ball thriller in the second fixture versus Colombo. However, a victory here over Dambulla will secure their top four spot.

In the previous game, Kusal Mendis smashed 72 off 49 while Asad Shafiq blasted a 33-ball 58 as the Gladiators posted 193/5. Nuwan Thushara bowled well, picking 3 for 29 whereas Imad Wasim conceded just 20 in four overs but other three bowlers were taken apart, losing the game by two wickets on the final ball.

Dambulla Aura need to win this clash to stay alive in the competition. And if they win all three games, it might not be enough as their net run-rate reads -2.583. They had another day to forget in their previous outing, where they were obliterated by Colombo Stars.

None of their batters could stay at the crease long enough as they lost seven wickets inside the powerplay as Kasun Rajitha ran through the batting unit. They were eventually bowled out for 89 and later Colombo chased down the target in 11.3 overs.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Galle Gladiators have been pretty lucky as far as toss is concerned. Of the five matches so far, Galle have won the toss on four instances. Out of those four, they have elected to bat first on three occasions. Their two wins have come while batting first and they would be looking to bat first here as well. Dambulla Aura have won the toss in two out of their five matches, choosing to bat first once and field first in another.

Weather Report

This clash between Galle and Dambulla has a high chance of getting impacted by rain. The weather forecast according to AccuWeather.com suggests the weather is likely to be cloudy with a possibility of showers in the afternoon. There's a 92% chance of precipitation during the scheduled match time with 6mm rain. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C in the afternoon.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Dambulla Aura squad:

Jordan Cox (wk), Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Tharindu Ratnayake, Noor Ahmad, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Croospulle, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Haider Ali, Dilum Sudeera, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sachitha Jayathilake, Ravindu Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Paul van Meekeren, Ramesh Mendis

Dambulla Aura Predicted XI:

Shevon Daniel Batsman Jordan Cox Batsman and Wicketkeeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Tom Abell All-rounder Dasun Shanaka (captain) All-rounder Lasith Croospulle All-rounder Ravindu Fernando All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Tharindu Ratnayake Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura's season has gone from bad to absolutely abysmal. They have lost twice each to Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars in the season so far, with one defeat against Kandy Falcons. In the previous game, Dambulla were thrashed by nine wickets.

Galle Gladiators Player List

Galle Gladiators squad:

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Lahiru Udara, Oshada Fernando, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwan Pradeep, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Shammu Ashan, Pulina Tharanga, Tharindu Kaushal, Kusal Perera, Asad Shafiq, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

Galle Gladiators Predicted XI:

Thanuka Dabare Batsman Kusal Mendis (captain) Batsman Lahiru Udara Batsman and Wicketkeeper Asad Shafiq All-rounder Anwar Ali All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Nuwanidu Fernando Batsman Oshada Fernando Batsman Nuwan Thushara Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Lakshan Sandakan Bowler

Galle Gladiators Team Form

Galle Gladiators lost their first two matches versus Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons but then bounced back to defeat Colombo Stars and Kandy in the next two games. In the most recent match, the Gladiators ended up on the losing side against Colombo by two wickets.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other only four times in the LPL. Dambulla defeated Galle Gladiators in both the league games in 2020 while the next clash in 2021 was washed out. Galle Gladiators claimed the victory in the second encounter in 2021.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Betting Odds

Total Sixes in the match to be under 9.5

R Premadasa stadium isn't a batting friendly venue, with plenty of help for the spinners. In 2021, the average first innings score here read 147. Moreover, these two haven't been great at six-hitting this season. Dambulla Aura have 16 sixes in the season - 3.2 sixes per innings, while Galle Gladiators have hit 19 sixes in five games - 3.8 sixes per innings. So this is a bet that has a good chance of paying off.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Top Team Batsmen

Jordan Cox to be Dambulla Aura’s top batter

None of the Dambulla batters average above 26 in this season, so betting on this is like taking a shot in the dark especially with Colombo being a nightmare venue for batters. But if you want to, Jordan Cox has the ability to score quick runs in the powerplay. Cox has odds of 4.32 to be the top batsman for Dambulla Aura.

Kusal Mendis to be Galle Gladiators’ top batter

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-getter for the Gladiators in the LPL 2022-23. The opening batter has scored 177 runs in five innings at an average of 34 and strike rate of 132, including two fifties. He has amassed over 2700 runs in the shorter format at 29 average with 23 fifties. Mendis has odds of 3.50 to be Galle Gladiators' top batter.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Dambulla Aura’s top bowler

The Afghanistan spinner has only taken one wicket in the tournament but has a good chance of doing well in this Colombo leg where spinners should get significant assistance. He has eight wickets at the venue at an economy of 6.47. Noor Ahmad has 4.00 odds to be the best bowler for Dambulla Aura.

Nuwan Thushara to be Galle Gladiators’ top bowler

Nuwan Thushara has been excellent with the ball for Galle Gladiators in the ongoing tournament. He has picked 9 wickets from five games at an economy of 6.74 and is coming off 3 for 29 in the previous game. Thushara has 80 wickets in 62 T20 matches at an excellent strike rate of 14.1. Thushara has odds of 3.50 to be Galle Gladiators' best bowler.