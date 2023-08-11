DAM (Dambulla Aura) vs GAL (Galle Titans) Match Prediction DAM 55 % Chance of Winning GAL 45 % Bet Now! Dambulla Aura and Galle Titans lock horns in a highly anticipated clash in match 14 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Chance of Winning

Dambulla Aura are coming off a nine-run victory over Jaffna Kings in their previous match. Batting first Dambulla scored 134/8 on the back of Sadeera Samarawickrama (30 runs off 25 balls), Kusal Perera (41 runs off 36 balls) and Hayden Kerr ( 25 runs off 20 balls). Dambulla's bowling attack was led by Hasan Ali's three-wicket haul and a wicket each from Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad and Hayden Kerr set up the game for Dambulla as they restricted Jaffna Kings to 125/7. With the win, Dambulla climbed up to the second spot with six points in five matches.

Galle Titans are coming off a horrendous loss against B-Love Kandy in their last match. Bowling first the Titans bowlers were smashed to all corners by the opponent captain Wanindu Hasaranga (64 runs off 27 balls), Fakhar Zaman ( 45 runs off 35 balls) and Angelo Matthews ( 40 runs off 23 balls) as Kandy finished at 203/5 in 20 overs. Galle failed to chase down the target as they were bundled out for 114 runs in 16.4 overs. Galle now lost their last three matches and dropped down to the last position in the points table.

Dambu Aura chance of winning: 55%

Galle Titans chance of winning: 45%

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Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Betting Tips

Kusal Perera has been in good touch in the tournament smashing 121 runs in five matches and is one of the consistent run-scorers. The fiery left-hander smashed 40 runs off 25 balls in his last encounter against Galle Titans and we believe he is one of the safest picks to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.87 ( Melbet).

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Toss Prediction

The surface at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, is a two-paced surface where bowlers get a lot of assistance, especially spinners who encounter a huge amount of turn and variable bounce. Out of the 77 T20 matches played at Premadasa, the team batting first won 37 matches, while the team batting second won 40 matches. The average 1st innings score is 151 runs.

Teams batting first won four out of the five matches played in the season at this venue with the average 1st innings score being 164 runs. Considering how the pitch has played out in the season the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday, August 11, 2023, is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 79% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day as per the reports with no chance of rain.

Dambulla Aura Players List

Jehan Daniel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Manelker De Silva, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Binura Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hayden Kerr, Kavidu Lakshan, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Alex Ross, Noor Ahmed, Kusal Perara, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shahnawaz Dahani, Matthew Wade, Treveen Mathew

Player Name Role Kusal Mendis Wicket-Keeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Kusal Perara Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Alex Ross Batsman Hayden Kerr All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Janith Liyanage Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Dambulla Aura Recent Form

After struggling in the initial phase of the tournament, Dambulla won two out of their last three matches. They are positioned second in the points table with six points in five matches.

Galle Titans Players List

Chad Bowes, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ashan Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Ben Cutting, Sonal Dinusha, Minod Bhanuka, Sohan de Livera, Mohammad Mithun, Avishka Perara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Siefert, Akila Dananjaya, Anuk Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Samarakoon, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohamed Shiraz

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shevon Daniel Batsman Lasith Croospulle Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Tim Siefert Wicket-Keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon Bowler Ashan Priyanjan All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler

Galle Titans Recent Form

Galle Titans lost three and won two matches in the Lanka Premier League 2023. They lost their last three matches and are in a spot of bother relishing at the bottom in the points table with four points.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Head-to-Head Record

Both Dambulla Aura and Galle Titans clashed in seven T20 matches. Galle Titans hold a record of 2-4 against Dambulla Aura. Out of the four wins against Galle Titans, Dambulla Aura won two matches batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While Galle Titans won two matches batting first.

Matches Played: 7 matches

Dambulla Aura Won: 4 matches

Galle Titans Won: 2 matches

No Result:1 match

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Betting Odds

Dambulla Aura to score more fours than Galle Titans @ 1.92 (Melbet)

Galle Titans on average smashed 11 fours per match, while Dambulla Aura on average smashed 13 fours per match. Earlier in the tournament when both teams clashed, Dambulla Aura scored three fours more than Galle Titans and we back Dambulla to score more fours than Galle @ 1.92 (Melbet).

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Top Batters

Kusal Medis to be the top batter Dambulla Aura @ 3.65 (Melbet)

Kusal Mendis has a mixed tournament with few good knocks and two low scores. He has amassed 124 runs in five matches at an average of 24.80. He failed to score runs against Galle Titans earlier in the season and we believe Mendis to come good and be the top batter for Dambulla Aura.

Tim Siefert to be the top batter for Galle Titans @ 4.10 (Melbet)

Tim Siefert has been in phenomenal form in the competition and he has amassed 161 runs in five matches at an average of 40.25 and is the leading run-scorer for Galle Titans in the season. We back Siefert to score a match-winning knock in a must-win game and be the top batter for Galle Titans.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura @ 3.45 (Melbet)

Hasan Ali bowled a magical spell in the last match against Jaffna Kings picking 3/20 and helping his team register their third win in the tournament. He has picked three wickets in two matches. Considering how good Ali has been with the ball, we back him to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura against Galle Titans.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for Galle Titans @ 3.65 (Melbet)

Shamsi has picked up five wickets in five matches. He has been the most effective bowler in the middle overs containing runs and picking up crucial wickets. We back Shamsi to deliver a magical spell and be the top bowler for Galle Titans against Dambulla Aura.