DAM (Dambulla Aura) vs GAL (Galle Titans) Match Prediction DAM 65 % Chance of Winning GAL 35 % Bet Now! The table has turned, and how! Just a day before, Galle Titans were tottering at the bottom of the table, but within a day, they managed to scamper past the third and fourth-placed teams to end up at the second spot on the points table and thus securing a place in the first qualifier of the Lanka Premier League, 2023, against Dambulla Aura at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on August 17, 2023 (Thursday), at 3:00 PM IST.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Chance of Winning

In lieu of finishing at the top spot on the points table in the 2023 Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Aura have odds of 1.79 as against 2.08 given to Galle Titans. The fact that Galle have a strong squad to bank on notwithstanding, we can have a very interesting battle that would yield some strong repertoire of success in the betting market. Just be judicious.

DA’s chance of winning is 65%

GT’s chance of winning is 35%

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Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Betting Tips

If I have to discern a pattern here, my first bet would definitely be on Tabraiz Shamsi. The former No.1 T20 bowler hasn’t lost his mojo in the last few years, and what even made him a big threat is the unpredictability factor that comes with Galle. Further, I am pretty sure Shakib will have his impact in his own way, while Avishka Fernando, Dambulla’s most important batter, will make sure it has a connotation for his side.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Match Toss Prediction

At the R Premadasa Stadium, teams winning the toss and choosing to bat have a slightly higher match win rate of 54.7%. The average first innings score of 151/7 indicates a prolific approach, and this score tends to increase to 164/6 in cases where the team batting first manages to win. On the other hand, second-innings averages show that teams have achieved victory with an average score of 136/4, as opposed to the overall second-innings average of 133.

Weather Report

So far, the weather has managed to hold up in Colombo, providing a solid atmosphere for both teams to have a succinct say in the match. What is even more interesting is the fact that despite having more than an 80% chance of precipitation, it hasn’t been that bad. Then how could this be a challenging proposition? For Thursday, however, there is a heavy chance of rain, but it is mostly in the morning.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Mendis Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dananjaya De Silva Batter Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samrawickrama Batter Ben McDermott All-rounder Shahnawaz Dahani All-rounder Praveen Jayawickrama All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Dushan Hemantha Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura secured two more wins than the second-placed Galle Titans in the league stage of the Lanka Premier League 2023 and ended at the top of the points table. With six wins from eight games, they surely have the ability to make things move in their own way and they will want to take this forward by claiming a victory in the first qualifier.

Galle Titans Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Shevon Daniel Batter Lasith Croospulle Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Tim Seifer Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Richard Ngarva Bowler

Galle Titans Team Form

Just a day before the last day of the league stage, Galle Titans were at the penultimate position on the points table, but a win over Colombo Strikers ensured that they ended up at the second position. That shows that the tournament was extremely competitive, and anything could happen on a given day.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Head-To-Head

Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura have played four games against each other, with Dambulla winning a couple of games and Galle winning one game. One game ended without any result. With recent form and overall H2H record combined, Dambulla seem like the most poignant squad to win the next game.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Betting Odds

DA to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Avishka Fernando and Sadira Samarawickrama are two of the most destructive batters in the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League, and their bat yielded a run-rate of 8.67 in the LPL. Further, Dambulla are well-served by a strong top-order which adds another sense of intangibility to the cause. As a matter of fact, they are the second-best side in the LPL as far as their powerplay batting is concerned, so it is only natural that we are banking Dambulla to have a strong powerplay.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Best Batters

Fernando to be Dambulla’s best batter (Parimatch)

Avishka Fernando already has 215 runs to his name in the ongoing LPL, at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 125.73. Apart from being Dambulla’s highest run-scorer, Fernando is also the third-highest run-scorer in the LPL 2023, adding a sense of inevitability to his performance. Then what are you waiting for? Go for him as one of your picks and ensure to walk out with a lot of cash.

Seifert to be Galle’s best batter (Parimatch)

In the ongoing tournament, Tim Seifert has established himself as a standout performer, claiming the position of the second-highest run-scorer. Impressively, he has amassed 231 runs in seven matches, maintaining a commendable average of 38.50. With three well-earned half-centuries, Seifert is a pivotal choice for tomorrow's upcoming clash against Dambulla.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Best Bowlers

Dhananjaya de Silva to be Dambulla’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dhananjaya de Silva may have only 46 wickets in T20s, but this LPL, he has been Dambulla’s best bowler. With nine wickets in eight matches, he has ensured that Dambulla could rely on him for their own progress. Further, as a matter of fact, Dhananjay de Silva knows how to move things from here, with a clear focus on one aspect - that is building a sustainable pressure from one end. De Silva is a master of that.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shakib Al Hasan has always been a devastating wicket-taking spinner and has duly led the bowling charge for Galle Titans in LPL 2023 with an impressive tally of nine wickets in eight matches. With a remarkable career record of 464 wickets at an average of 21.36 and an economy rate of 6.80, Shakib could be trusted to become a remarkable force in the upcoming match.