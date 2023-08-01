DAM (Dambulla Aura) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction DAM 46 % Chance of Winning JAF 54 % Bet Now! After losing the Super Over encounter against Galle Titans, Dambulla Aura will look to change the narrative against Jaffna Kings when they will take on each other in the fourth game of the Lanka Premier League 2023, at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on August 1, 2023, (Tuesday), at 7:00 PM IST. Jaffna Kings have won the first game of the season, keeping in line with their achievements from the previous season in which they emerged victorious.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Coming off from contrasting results, it is natural that Jaffna Kings are the favourites to win the encounter against Dambulla Aura. Melbet is giving them odds of 1.805 to win the fourth match of the season, whereas Dambulla Aura have been given odds of 2.005.

JK’s chance of winning is 54%

DA’s chance of winning is 46%

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Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

The way Rahmanullah Gurbaz went about his business in the opening game, it is clear why we are in a situation where he may actually go on to score a half-century here. Tell me, aren’t all the signs leading us in that direction? While I am confident that Dilshan Madushanka and Hardus Viljoen will have their share of fun, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who won the Man of the match award in the first game, will not stay far behind.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted a total of 48 matches, with teams opting to bat first in 27 games and emerging victorious in 12 of those instances. On the other hand, in 21 matches where teams chose to bowl first after winning the toss, they managed to win 13 times. The stadium's average first innings score is 144/7, with 168/6 being the average score for first innings winners. Similarly, the average second innings score is 126/6, while the average score for second innings winners is 123/4. So you could figure out toss doesn’t play a huge role here.

Weather Report

Colombo's sky is expected to be filled with overcast clouds, creating a moody atmosphere. There is an 87% probability of experiencing precipitation, indicating that rain will likely be a factor during the match. Adding to the weather's drama, there is a 52% likelihood of thunderstorms, which could further disrupt the game.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Mendis Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dananjaya De Silva Batter Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samrawickrama Batter Ben McDermott All-rounder Shahnawaz Dahani All-rounder Praveen Jayawickrama All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Dushan Hemantha Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura's performance in the LPL has been underwhelming. Out of their last 11 games, they have secured only three wins, which includes a loss to Galle Titans in their first game of the 2023 edition, albeit in the Super Over. To have a better standing in the game, it is imperative that they don’t causally stroll through.

Jaffna Kings Player List

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, Nandre Burger, Towhid Hridoy

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter David Miller Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

In the 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League, the Jaffna Kings showcased an impressive performance during the league stage, securing six wins out of eight matches. Continuing their winning streak, they defeated the Kandy Falcons in the Qualifier 1, allowing them to advance to the final showdown and eventually clinched the title. The team's success carried over to the 2023 edition, as they started with a bang, winning their first game convincingly.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Head-To-Head

Jaffna Kings have had an exceptional head-to-head record against Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League, having never lost a game to them in eight encounters. With one of the games ending up with no result, Jaffna have maintained an impressive win percentage of 87.5%.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

JK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Chris Lynn and Rahmanullah Gurbaz possess the ability to score quickly, evident from their impressive powerplay strike rates of 145.03 and 139.08 in T20s, respectively. David Miller, too, can wreak havoc when he enters the middle during the powerplay overs. In the last 10 games, Jaffna have a powerplay run-rate of 9.1, which is the highest among all sides in the LPL.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Best Batters

David Miller to be Jaffna’s best batter (Parimatch)

David Miller's outstanding record in T20 cricket speaks volumes about his prowess as a batter in the shortest format of the sport. With an impressive tally of 9627 runs, he has been consistently sought-after in the format. His average of 35.92 and a strike rate of 139.3 demonstrate his ability to score quickly and consistently. Moreover, his impressive count of 44 half-centuries and four centuries further emphasizes his capability to perform at the highest level.

Kusal Mendis to be Dambulla’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kusal Mendis has established himself as one of Sri Lanka's top run-scorers in T20 cricket, amassing an impressive total of 3219 runs. His consistent performances are evident from his average of 29.26. However, what truly sets him apart is his remarkable count of 27 half-centuries in T20s. Mendis' classical style of play adds to his appeal as a batter, solidifying his position as a key player in the dynamic world of T20 cricket.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Best Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Jaffna’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Maheesh Theekshana has developed a knack for outplaying the opposition with consistent and reliable performances. With 120 wickets in the format and an average of 23.9, he clearly knows how to get the job done effectively. Playing for Jaffna Kings, he has already taken 26 wickets in just 20 matches, showcasing his immense potential and impact on the team's success. Betting on Theekshana seems like a wise choice, given his growing reputation and ability to contribute significantly to his team's success.

Noor Ahmed to be Dambulla’s best bowler (Parimatch)

With an impressive tally of 62 wickets in T20s at an average of 27.3 and a fantastic strike rate of 22.4, Noor Ahmed is undoubtedly a potent threat to any opposition. After a sensational Indian Premier League campaign with Gujarat Titans, Noor Ahmed has heightened confidence and at the peak of his prowess. Given his form and skill, it won't be surprising to witness him adding more wickets to his already impressive overall tally, further solidifying his position as a top-notch wicket-taker in T20 cricket.