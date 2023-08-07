DAM (Dambulla Aura) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction DAM 54 % Chance of Winning JAF 46 % Bet Now! Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings battle out in a highly anticipated clash in match 11 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Monday, August 07, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Dambulla Aura are coming off a hard fought win over Colombo Strikers in the previous match. Batting first Dambulla Aura finished at 192/6 with the help of a scintillating half-century from Kusal Mendis (87 runs off 46 balls) and a magnificent fifty from Sadeera Samarawickrama (59 runs off 35 balls). Both Mendis and Samarwickrama added a record 120 run partnership for the second wicket. In reply to Dambulla’s huge total Colombo were in the game for most of their innings but a magical spell of 2/34 and 1/27 from Noor Ahmad and Hayden Kerr helped Dambulla Aura to register their second win of the season by 10 runs.

Jaffna Kings are coming off a huge loss against B-Love Kandy in their last match. Batting first Jaffna Kings were pegged back by some quality bowling from the B-Love Kandy bowlers as they restricted the Kings to 117/9 on the back of three wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Preadeep. Jaffna Kings then failed to defend the total as Wanindu Hasaranga launched an all-out assault on Jaffna Kings to seal the win for his team. The loss against B-Love Kandy has had a huge impact on the net-run rate for Jaffna Kings.

Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning: 54%

Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning:46%

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Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in good touch with the bat in the Lanka Premier League 2023 smashing 89 runs in four matches. He was dismissed for a duck in his last outing after scoring a fifty the game before against Galle Titans. We believe Gurbaz to bounce back and score over 25 runs in his next outing against Dambulla Aura.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

The surface at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele, has been a low scoring ground in recent times where the surface has assistance to spinners making it tough for the batsman to score runs. Out of the 41 T20 matches played at Pallekele, the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 15 matches. The average 1st innings score is 168 runs. Teams batting first won 59% of the matches, while the team batting second won 41% of the matches.

Teams bowling first won three out of the four matches played in the season at this venue with the average 1st innings score being 145 runs. Considering how the pitch has played out in the season the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Monday, August 07, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 10% chance of precipitation, 69% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day with no chance of rain as per the reports.

Dambulla Aura Players List

Jehan Daniel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Manelker De Silva, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Binura Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hayden Kerr, Kavidu Lakshan, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Alex Ross, Noor Ahmed, Kusal Perara, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shahnawaz Dahani, Matthew Wade, Treveen Mathew

Player Name Role Kusal Mendis Wicket-Keeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Kusal Perara Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Alex Ross Batsman Hayden Kerr All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Shahnawaz Dahnai Bowler Ravindu Fernando Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Dambulla Aura Recent Form

Dambulla Aura played four matches in the season winning two matches and losing two. They stand second in the points table with four points in four matches.

Jaffna Kings Players List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Nandre Burger, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Shoaib Malik, Hardus Viljoen, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashan Randika, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Pathum Kumara, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Asanka Manoj

Player Name Role Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-Keeper Charith Asalanka Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Priyamal Perara Batsman David Miller Batsman Thisara Perara All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Jaffna Kings Recent Form

Jaffna Kings played four matches in the season and won two, lost two matches. They lost their last match against B-Love Kandy by eight wickets. They are positioned third in the points table with four points in four matches.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

Both Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Aura clashed in nine T20 matches. Dambulla Aura holds a record of 7-1 against Dambulla Aura. Out of the seven wins against Dambulla Aura, Jaffna Kings won four matches batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Dambulla Aura won one match batting second.

Matches Played: 9 matches

Jaffna Kings Won: 7 matches

Dambulla Aura Won: 1 match

No result: 1 match

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Jaffna Kings to score under 158.5 overs in 20 overs @ 2.62 (Melbet)

Jaffna Kings struggled to score runs in their last three matches with their batsmen being inconsistent in the tournament so far. The Kings scored 129 runs in their earlier fixture against Dambulla Aura. In the two night games played at Pallekele this season have been low scoring games with the average 1st innings score being 117 runs with the pitch being slowed down considerably for the second game of the evening. We predict Jaffna Kings to score under 159 runs against Dambulla Aura.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Dambulla Aura @ 3.50 (Melbet)

Kusal Mendis is coming off a phenomenal performance with the bat in his outing smashing 87 runs off 46 balls against Colombo Strikers. Mendis has looked in great touch in the tournament so far and has amassed 124 runs in four matches. We believe Mendis to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Dambulla Aura.

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings @ 5.00 (Melbet)

Towhid Hridoy has been the stand out performer for the Kings in the tournament. He has amassed 141 runs in four matches and is the leading run-scorer in the LPL 2023. Hridoy scored 19 runs off 22 balls and missed out to score big in the previous game but we believe Towhid Hridoy to come good and score the most runs for Jaffna Kings against Dambulla Aura.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura @ 4.00 (Melbet)

Noor Ahmad has been sensational with the ball in the tournament so far. The left arm spinner bowled a magical spell in his last outing finishing with figures of 2/34 in four overs against Colombo Strikers. He has picked up three wickets in three matches played and we back Ahmad to continue his impressive performances with the ball and be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura.

Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings @ 7.00 (Melbet)

Dunith Wellalage has turned out to be the strike bowler for Jaffna Kings in the season picking up five wickets in four matches at an economy of 6.20. Wellalage has been phenomenal in the season and we back him to continue his stint as the strike bowler for Jaffna Kings and be the top bowler against Dambulla Aura.