DAM (Dambulla Sixers) vs COL (Colombo Strikers) Match Prediction COL 62 % Chance of Winning DAM 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dambulla Sixers and Colombo Strikers will go at it again in the 10th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 7. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the game.

Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning

Dambulla Sixers had a poor start to their campaign in the competition. They lost all three games in the competition. With three losses, the team is placed at the bottom position of the points table. Dambulla Sixers have no points and a net run rate of -0.929. The team will be looking to change things around in the next game.

Colombo Strikers had a dismal season last year. However, the team is doing very well in the current season. They have won two out of their three outings in the competition. With that, the team is placed at the first place of the points table. The Strikers have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.767. Colombo Strikers were fantastic with the bat in the last game and won it against Kandy Falcons.

Dambulla Sixers’s chance of winning: 38%

Colombo Striker's chance of winning: 62%

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Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers Betting Tips

Colombo Strikers to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Colombo Strikers are doing great in the competition. Their relentless performances in the competition have placed them at the top of the points table. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25 & 53 runs before their first dismissal in three games. The team have settled in the competition and are finding batting easier on the surface day-by-day. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angelo Perera opened for the team in the competition. Gurbaz and Perera average at 22.00 & 38.00 respectively in the competition. Looking at their forms, the team is confident in scoring high for their first wicket in their next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dambulla Sixers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Colombo Strikers 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Nuwanindu Fernando Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Mark Chapman Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe All-rounder Mohammad Nabi (C) All-rounder Akila Dananjaya All-rounder Nimesh Vimukhti Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Recent Form

Dambulla Sixers are coming from a loss against Jaffna Kings. They were decent with the bat but their bowling order lacked massively in the game.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shevon Daniel Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers are coming from a win in their last game. They won their last game by a narrow margin but the team batted very impressively in the last game. They will be confident for a win in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Dambula Sixers lead the tally by 3-2.

Colombo Strikers won- 3

Dambulla Sixers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers Betting Odds

Dambulla Sixers faced Kandy Falcons in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Kandy Falcons scored 218/5 in the game. This was a huge score and a result of an inefficient bowling attack from Dambulla. Mustafizur Rahman picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from Dambulla. During the chase, Reeza Hendricks scored 80 runs while Mark Chapman scored 30 runs in the game. The team scored _ and lost the game by _ runs. The team looks good with the bat but their bowlers have disappointed in the competition so far.

Colombo Strikers is a very strong team in the current season. Colombo Strikers batted first in the game and scored 199/9 in the game. The team was very good with the bat where many batters stepped up to the task. Glenn Phillips scored 70 runs off 43 balls in the last game. Angelo Perera scored 38 runs in the game. Kandy Falcons batted second and could only score 197/8 in the game, losing it by 2 runs. Matheesha Pathirana was impressive with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game for the side.

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Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Mark Chapman has consistently brought in runs for his team in the current season. He has scored 154 runs in 3 games at an average of 154.00. He scored 30 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best batter in the next game.

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Glenn Phillips is in terrific form. He scored 70 runs off 43 balls in the last game. Phillips has a total of 96 runs in 3 games at an average of 32.00. He will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Mustafizur Rahman is a terrific bowler in the team. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games of the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowler in the next game.

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Everything is going well for Shadab Khan in the competition. He has picked 9 wickets in 3 games already. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick from Colombo Strikers.