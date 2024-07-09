DAM (Dambulla Sixers) vs GAL (Galle Marvels) Match Prediction DAM 45 % Chance of Winning GAL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dambulla Sixers and Galle Marvels will play the 12th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 9. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Chance of Winning

Dambulla Sixers had a terrible start to their campaign in the competition. They lost three games in a row but returned in their latest game with a win against Colombo Strikers. The team defied all odds to defeat one of the strongest sides this season. With a win and three losses, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.540. They will be looking to continue the same momentum in the upcoming game.

Galle Marvels are a strong team. The team are having a great campaign and won three out of the four games in the competition so far. The team is coming from a marvellous win over Kandy Falcons in their last outing. The team has leaped to the second place of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.369.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 55%

Dambulla Sixers’ chance of winning: 45%

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Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23 & 12 runs in the last four games before their first dismissal. Despite an early dismissal in the last game, Niroshan Dickwella holds a very skilled batting perspective. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 35.00 & 30.25 respectively in the competition so far. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Galle Marvels 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day. There is no prediction of rain.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Kavindu Nadeeshan Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels won their last game in a fantastic batting display. The team looks confident and will aim at the top spot of the table.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Nuwanindu Fernando Batter Lahiru Udana Batter Mark Chapman Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe All-rounder Mohammad Nabi (C) All-rounder Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Team Form

Dambulla Sixers won their first game of the season. The team did well in terms of their batting order.

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Galle Marvels have a single game as opposed to four wins of Dambulla Sixers.

Galle Marvels won- 1

Dambulla Sixers won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Betting Odds

Dambulla Sixers had a fantastic outing in the last game. They played against Colombo Strikers who scored 185/6 in the game. The bowlers did a fine job but could not restrict runs in the games. Mohammad Nabi and Nuwan Pradeep picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the Sixers awakened with impressive innings from Reeza Hendricks (54) and Kusal Perera (80). The team surpassed the target, scoring 188/2 and winning the game by 8 wickets.

Kandy Falcons went against Galle Marvels in their last outing. The Falcons batted first in the game and scored 175/7 in the game. Isuru Udana was the best bowler with 3 wickets to his name. Zahoor Khan took 2 wickets and remained consistent with his deliveries. While chasing the target, Tim Seifert smashed an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls to take his team through the victory line. Galle Marvels won the game by 6 wickets.

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Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Top Batters

Kusal Perera to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Kusal Perera is in terrific form. He struck an unbeaten 102 runs in his third outing followed by an innings of 80 runs in the last game. With 198 runs in 4 games, he averages at 66.00 in the tournament. His incredible form and hard hitting ability will make him the top batting pick from the side.

Tim Seifert to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Tim Seifert is a hard-hitter. He smashed an unbeaten 104 runs in 63 balls in his third outing. He scored 82* runs in his last game. The batter looks in fantastic form and will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Top Bowlers

Mohammad Nabi to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Mohammad Nabi picked 2 wickets in his last game. He leaked only 20 runs in his bowling spell. He will come handy in the next game.

Zahoor Khan to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Zahoor Khan has shown his bowling prowess in the Lanka Premier League. He took 2 wickets in his last game against Kandy Falcons. He is consistent with his bowling and will look to maintain the same. With 8 wickets in 4 games, he is the top bowler for the team.