DAM (Dambulla Sixers) vs GAL (Galle Marvels) Match Prediction DAM 45 % Chance of Winning GAL 55 % Bet Now! Dambulla Sixers and Galle Marvels will meet again in the 16th match of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 14. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Chance of Winning

Dambulla Sixers had a terrible start to their campaign in the competition. They lost three games in a row but returned in style to win two games in a row now. With three losses and two wins, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. The Sixers have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.171. They defeated Galle Marvels in the last game and will be looking to replicate the same in the next game.

Galle Marvels are a strong team. Despite a few irregularities, the team is one of the top contenders for the title. The team has won four games and lost two matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the second place of the standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.087. After a loss against the Sixers, they gathered some confidence from the latest win against Kandy.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 55%

Dambulla Sixers’ chance of winning: 45%

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Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23, 12, 8 & 76 runs in the last six games before their first dismissal. Despite an early dismissal in the last game against Dambulla Sixers, the pair returned in the next game with a spectacular partnership of 76 runs. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 48.60 & 25.50 respectively in the competition so far. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Dambulla Sixers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Toss Prediction

The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Colombo on the match day. There is no prediction of rain.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Kavindu Nadeeshan Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels won their last game in a fantastic batting and bowling display. The team looks confident and will aim at the top spot of the table with a win here.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Nuwanindu Fernando Batter Lahiru Udana Batter Mark Chapman Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe All-rounder Mohammad Nabi (C) All-rounder Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Team Form

Dambulla Sixers won their last game against Galle Marvels. The team will be looking to do the same in the upcoming game. The bowling order looks fantastic.

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Galle Marvels have a single game as opposed to four wins of Dambulla Sixers.

Galle Marvels won- 1

Dambulla Sixers won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Betting Odds

Dambulla Sixers had a fantastic outing in the last game. They played against Galle Marvels in the last game and scored 160/8 batting first. Chamindu Wickramasinghe scored an unbeaten 56 whereas Lahiru Udara scored 26 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Galle Marvels were speechless against the bowling attack of the Sixers. The team was all out for 135 runs, losing the game by 25 runs. Dushan Hemantha and Nuwan Thushara had a good day with 3 wickets each.

Galle Marvels went against Kandy Falcons in their last outing. The Falcons batted first in the game and scored 187/9 in the game. Prabath Jayasuriya picked 3 wickets while Dwaine Pretorius took 2 wickets in the game. It was a high run chase for the Marvels. The batters were attentive this time and surpassed the target with the score of 188/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Alex Hales (86*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (46*) were the top batters from Galle Marvels.

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Top Batters

Kusal Perera to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Kusal Perera is in terrific form. He was dismissed at 17 runs in the last game but will return in the next game. He has scored 215 runs in 5 games at an average of 53.75. He struck an unbeaten 102 in the competition and will be looking to hit hard in the next game.

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Alex Hales is a hard-hitter. He smashed an unbeaten 86 runs in 55 balls in his last outing. He has a total of 253 runs in 6 games at an average of 48.60. The batter looks in fantastic form and will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Top Bowlers

Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Nuwan Thushara is the top bowler from Dambulla Sixers. He has 7 wickets in the 4 games he has played in. He took 3 wickets in his last outing against Galle Marvels.

Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Isuru Udana has shown his bowling prowess in the last few games. He took 2 wickets in his last game against Dambulla Sixers. He is consistent with his bowling and will look to maintain the same. With 11 wickets in 6 games, he is the top bowler for the team.