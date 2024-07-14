DAM (Dambulla Sixers) vs GAL (Galle Marvels) Match Prediction
DAM
45%
Chance of Winning
GAL
55%
T20
R Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- Dambulla Sixers lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five meetings against Galle Marvels.
- Dambulla Sixers are placed at the 4th place of the table whereas Galle Marvels are placed at the second spot.
Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Chance of Winning
Dambulla Sixers had a terrible start to their campaign in the competition. They lost three games in a row but returned in style to win two games in a row now. With three losses and two wins, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. The Sixers have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.171. They defeated Galle Marvels in the last game and will be looking to replicate the same in the next game.
Galle Marvels are a strong team. Despite a few irregularities, the team is one of the top contenders for the title. The team has won four games and lost two matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the second place of the standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.087. After a loss against the Sixers, they gathered some confidence from the latest win against Kandy.
- Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 55%
- Dambulla Sixers’ chance of winning: 45%
Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Betting Tips
Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23, 12, 8 & 76 runs in the last six games before their first dismissal. Despite an early dismissal in the last game against Dambulla Sixers, the pair returned in the next game with a spectacular partnership of 76 runs. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 48.60 & 25.50 respectively in the competition so far. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Dambulla Sixers
Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Toss Prediction
The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Colombo on the match day. There is no prediction of rain.
Galle Marvels Players List
Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
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Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Janith Liyanage
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
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Alex Hales
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Batter
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Kavindu Nadeeshan
|
Bowler
|
Sahan Arachchige
|
Batter
Galle Marvels Recent Form
Galle Marvels won their last game in a fantastic batting and bowling display. The team looks confident and will aim at the top spot of the table with a win here.
Dambulla Sixers Player List
Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kusal Perera
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Nuwanindu Fernando
|
Batter
|
Lahiru Udana
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Chamindu Wickramasinghe
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Dushan Hemantha
|
All-rounder
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Pradeep
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Dambulla Sixers Team Form
Dambulla Sixers won their last game against Galle Marvels. The team will be looking to do the same in the upcoming game. The bowling order looks fantastic.
Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Galle Marvels have a single game as opposed to four wins of Dambulla Sixers.
Galle Marvels won- 1
Dambulla Sixers won- 4
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Betting Odds
Dambulla Sixers had a fantastic outing in the last game. They played against Galle Marvels in the last game and scored 160/8 batting first. Chamindu Wickramasinghe scored an unbeaten 56 whereas Lahiru Udara scored 26 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Galle Marvels were speechless against the bowling attack of the Sixers. The team was all out for 135 runs, losing the game by 25 runs. Dushan Hemantha and Nuwan Thushara had a good day with 3 wickets each.
Galle Marvels went against Kandy Falcons in their last outing. The Falcons batted first in the game and scored 187/9 in the game. Prabath Jayasuriya picked 3 wickets while Dwaine Pretorius took 2 wickets in the game. It was a high run chase for the Marvels. The batters were attentive this time and surpassed the target with the score of 188/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Alex Hales (86*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (46*) were the top batters from Galle Marvels.
Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Top Batters
Kusal Perera to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers
Kusal Perera is in terrific form. He was dismissed at 17 runs in the last game but will return in the next game. He has scored 215 runs in 5 games at an average of 53.75. He struck an unbeaten 102 in the competition and will be looking to hit hard in the next game.
Alex Hales to be the top batter for Galle Marvels
Alex Hales is a hard-hitter. He smashed an unbeaten 86 runs in 55 balls in his last outing. He has a total of 253 runs in 6 games at an average of 48.60. The batter looks in fantastic form and will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.
Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels Top Bowlers
Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers
Nuwan Thushara is the top bowler from Dambulla Sixers. He has 7 wickets in the 4 games he has played in. He took 3 wickets in his last outing against Galle Marvels.
Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels
Isuru Udana has shown his bowling prowess in the last few games. He took 2 wickets in his last game against Dambulla Sixers. He is consistent with his bowling and will look to maintain the same. With 11 wickets in 6 games, he is the top bowler for the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Galle Marvel
Dambulla Sixers to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Galle Marvels to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch