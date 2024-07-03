DAM (Dambulla Sixers) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction DAM 38 % Chance of Winning JAF 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dambulla Sixers and Jaffna Kings will play the 4th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 3. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Dambulla Sixers reached the finals in the previous edition of the competition after finishing atop the points table. However, they were beaten in the finals by 5 wickets and were the runners-up. The team lost their first game of the season against the Kandy Falcons. The team sits at the 4th place of the points table with a net run rate of -1.608. The team will be looking for a fresh start this year and win their first game of the season.

Jaffna Kings won three games and lost five matches last season. The team finished 4th in the standings. Jaffna Kings had a disappointing start in the competition. Jaffna Kings lost against Galle Marvels in the first game of the competition. The batters were decent in the game but the bowlers were not up to the mark. The Kings are placed at the 3rd place with a net run rate of -0.100.

Dambulla Sixers's chance of winning: 38%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 62%

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Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings had a poor season last year. The three-time champions, Jaffna Kings, clashed twice against Dambulla Sixers in the previous edition of the competition. Jaffna Kings scored 20 & 7 runs before their 1st dismissal in those games. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Charith Asalanka opened for the team and averaged under 17 in the competition. In the first game of this season, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened for the team in the first game and led an opening partnership of 20 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

It is a balanced wicket with good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers would find some help early on with the new ball. At least 170 or more should be on the cards for the team batting first. Anything less than that will not be a competitive total. Last year teams chasing enjoyed the upper hand at this venue and B-Love-Kandy had chased down 157 against Dambulla with 7 wickets in hand. Both teams have a strong bowling attack and would back their bowlers to restrict the opposition to a low score.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Pallekele on the match day.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Jason Behrendorff Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings will be excited to reclaim the throne this year. They had a dismal season last year and will be looking for an ecstatic start in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Nuwanindu Fernando Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Mark Chapman Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe All-rounder Mohammad Nabi (C) All-rounder Akila Dananjaya All-rounder Dilshan Madhusanka Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Team Form

Dambulla Sixers topped the standings last year with their incredible performances. There are a few new names in the squad and the team will be looking for a good start in the next game. They batted well in the last game but lacked in their bowling order.

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Jaffna Kings have won three games as opposed to two wins of Dambulla Sixers.

Jaffna Kings won- 3

Dambulla Sixers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Dambulla Sixers was not their best self in the first game of the competition. Dambulla Sixers scored 179/4 in the game. It was a good score. Mark Chapman scored an unbeaten 91 runs in the game while Chamindu Wickramasinghe posted an unbeaten score of 62 runs. However, the other batters lost their wicket pretty early in the game. They could not defend the target as Kandy Falcons scored 183/4 in the game, winning the game by 6 wickets. Akila Dananjaya picked 1/29 in the game. The team will be looking for a win here.

Jaffna Kings were exceptional with the bat in their first game of the competition. Jaffna Kings went in to bat first and secured 177/7 in the game. Pathum Nissanka started the innings with 51 runs while Avishka Fernando posted 59 runs in the game. Charith Asalanka knocked 33 runs in the game. However, their bowling was not very tight. They leaked a lot of runs in the game as Galle Marvels scored 179/5 in the game, losing the match by 5 wickets. Fabian Allen and Asitha Fernando picked 2 wickets in the game each. The team will be looking to win their first game of the competition.

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Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Mark Chapman was incredible in the last game. He scored an unbeaten 91 off 61 balls in the last game. She struck 8 fours and 4 sixes in the game. Chapman will be looking to score high in the next game.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Pathum Nissanka is an excellent opener and is having a great year with the bat. He averages over 26 in his T20 career. He scored 51 runs in the last game/ He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Nuwan Thushara is having a fantastic year. He was the best bowler from Sri Lanka in the recently concluded World Cup. He took a wicket in the last game for 35 runs in the game. The bowler will lead his side with the ball in the upcoming clash between the sides.

Fabian Allen to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Fabian Allen is a fantastic bowler. He has picked 2 wickets in the last game for 33 runs in the game. Having Allen in the squad should be advantageous for the team in the competition.