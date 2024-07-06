DAM (Dambulla Sixers) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction DAM 41 % Chance of Winning JAF 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.672 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dambulla Sixers and Jaffna Kings will play the 8th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 6. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Dambulla Sixers had a terrible start to their campaign in the competition. They lost two games in a row and were pushed to the bottom of the standings. Dambulla Sixers is the only team to not win a game yet and have a net run rate of -0.929. The team is coming from an unfortunate loss against Jaffna Kings in the last game.

Jaffna Kings are a strong team. They started their campaign with a loss but returned with a win in the next game against Dambulla Sixers. They went against Galle Marvels in the last game and managed to win the game by 5 wickets. The team is placed at the top place in the table standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.186. The team will be going in strong against Dambulla in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers's chance of winning: 41%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 59%

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Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings are doing fairly well in the competition. They have played three games and exhibited strong batting form in all the games. Kusal Mendis opened the innings alongside Avishka Fernando in the first game but Pathum Nissanka filled the opening position and replaced Fernando after their 1st match. The team posted the scores of 20, 30 & 25 runs before their 1st dismissal. Nissanka and Mendis average at 30.00 & 13.33 respectively in the competition. They scored 20 runs for the first wicket in the last game against Dambulla and will be looking to score higher in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Jason Behrendorff Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings will be looking to win against Dambulla Sixers again in the next game. The team won their last game against Galle Marvels by 5 wickets.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Nuwanindu Fernando Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Mark Chapman Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe All-rounder Mohammad Nabi (C) All-rounder Akila Dananjaya All-rounder Nimesh Vimukhti Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Team Form

Dambulla Sixers have lost two games in a row. They batted pretty well in the last game but lacked in their bowling order.

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Jaffna Kings have won three games as opposed to two wins of Dambulla Sixers.

Jaffna Kings won- 3

Dambulla Sixers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Dambulla Sixers performed pretty well in their last game against Jaffna Kings. Batting first in the game, Dambulla Sixers scored 191/2 in the game. The game featured a fantastic innings from Kusal Perera who smashed an unbeaten 102 in the game. Nuwanindu Fernando chipped in 40 runs to the team’s score. Mark Chapman added an unbeaten 33 in the end. It was a huge total but their bowlers did not reciprocate a similar vigour with the ball. Having several options in the squad did not help the team as they surpassed the target, scoring 197/6. Jaffna won the game by 4 wickets.

Jaffna Kings went against Galle Marvels in their last game. After losing against Galle in the first game, they had to get back at them. Batting first in the game, Galle Marvels scored 187/5 in the game. Azmatullah Omarzai was the best bowler from the team as he picked 2 wickets. It was a big task for the team. Chasing the target, Rilee Rossouw was the best batter in the game as he smashed 67 runs in the game. Azmatullah Omarzai scored an unbeaten 35 in the game and took the team through the finish lines. JK won the game by 5 wickets.

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Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Kusal Perera to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Kusal Perera played a legendary innings of an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls in the last game. His incredible form and hard hitting ability will make him the top batting pick from the side.

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Avishka Fernando is the top batter from Jaffna Kings. He has scored 153 runs in 3 games at an average of 51.00. He scored 59, 80 & 14 runs in the three games. He scored 80 runs against Dambulla Sixers in his last meeting with them.

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Nuwan Thushara is having a fantastic year. He was the best bowler from Sri Lanka in the recently concluded World Cup. He took 3 wickets in 2 games so far. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler in the team.

Fabian Allen to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Fabian Allen is a fantastic bowler. He has picked 3 wickets in 3 games so far. He picked a single wicket in his last outing. With his bowling skill, he will be looking to bowl well in the next game.