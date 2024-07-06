DAM (Dambulla Sixers) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction
DAM
41%
Chance of Winning
JAF
59%
T20
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- Jaffna Kings lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five meetings against Dambulla Sixers.
- Dambulla Sixers are placed at the bottom of the table whereas Jaffna Kings are placed at the top spot.
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning
Dambulla Sixers had a terrible start to their campaign in the competition. They lost two games in a row and were pushed to the bottom of the standings. Dambulla Sixers is the only team to not win a game yet and have a net run rate of -0.929. The team is coming from an unfortunate loss against Jaffna Kings in the last game.
Jaffna Kings are a strong team. They started their campaign with a loss but returned with a win in the next game against Dambulla Sixers. They went against Galle Marvels in the last game and managed to win the game by 5 wickets. The team is placed at the top place in the table standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.186. The team will be going in strong against Dambulla in the next game.
- Dambulla Sixers's chance of winning: 41%
- Jaffna King's chance of winning: 59%
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips
Jaffna Kings to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings are doing fairly well in the competition. They have played three games and exhibited strong batting form in all the games. Kusal Mendis opened the innings alongside Avishka Fernando in the first game but Pathum Nissanka filled the opening position and replaced Fernando after their 1st match. The team posted the scores of 20, 30 & 25 runs before their 1st dismissal. Nissanka and Mendis average at 30.00 & 13.33 respectively in the competition. They scored 20 runs for the first wicket in the last game against Dambulla and will be looking to score higher in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.
Jaffna Kings Player List
Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
Batter
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
Jaffna Kings Team Form
Jaffna Kings will be looking to win against Dambulla Sixers again in the next game. The team won their last game against Galle Marvels by 5 wickets.
Dambulla Sixers Player List
Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kusal Perera
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Nuwanindu Fernando
|
Batter
|
Danushka Gunathilaka
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Chamindu Wickramasinghe
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Akila Dananjaya
|
All-rounder
|
Nimesh Vimukhti
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Dambulla Sixers Team Form
Dambulla Sixers have lost two games in a row. They batted pretty well in the last game but lacked in their bowling order.
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Jaffna Kings have won three games as opposed to two wins of Dambulla Sixers.
Jaffna Kings won- 3
Dambulla Sixers won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds
Dambulla Sixers performed pretty well in their last game against Jaffna Kings. Batting first in the game, Dambulla Sixers scored 191/2 in the game. The game featured a fantastic innings from Kusal Perera who smashed an unbeaten 102 in the game. Nuwanindu Fernando chipped in 40 runs to the team’s score. Mark Chapman added an unbeaten 33 in the end. It was a huge total but their bowlers did not reciprocate a similar vigour with the ball. Having several options in the squad did not help the team as they surpassed the target, scoring 197/6. Jaffna won the game by 4 wickets.
Jaffna Kings went against Galle Marvels in their last game. After losing against Galle in the first game, they had to get back at them. Batting first in the game, Galle Marvels scored 187/5 in the game. Azmatullah Omarzai was the best bowler from the team as he picked 2 wickets. It was a big task for the team. Chasing the target, Rilee Rossouw was the best batter in the game as he smashed 67 runs in the game. Azmatullah Omarzai scored an unbeaten 35 in the game and took the team through the finish lines. JK won the game by 5 wickets.
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings
T20
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters
Kusal Perera to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers
Kusal Perera played a legendary innings of an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls in the last game. His incredible form and hard hitting ability will make him the top batting pick from the side.
Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings
Avishka Fernando is the top batter from Jaffna Kings. He has scored 153 runs in 3 games at an average of 51.00. He scored 59, 80 & 14 runs in the three games. He scored 80 runs against Dambulla Sixers in his last meeting with them.
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers
Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers
Nuwan Thushara is having a fantastic year. He was the best bowler from Sri Lanka in the recently concluded World Cup. He took 3 wickets in 2 games so far. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler in the team.
Fabian Allen to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings
Fabian Allen is a fantastic bowler. He has picked 3 wickets in 3 games so far. He picked a single wicket in his last outing. With his bowling skill, he will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jaffna King
Dambulla Sixers to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch