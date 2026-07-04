Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Aura are set to lock horns in Match No.20 of the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Monday, December 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

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The Gladiators have won two out of seven matches and currently have a net run rate of -0.697. They will enter the game on the back of three successive defeats but should fancy their chances against a struggling Dambulla side.

The Aura, led by Dasun Shanaka, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. On Sunday, they lost to Kandy Falcons by 39 runs.

It will be the game that decides the fourth-placed team in the Lanka Premier League - a win for Gladiators will see them through to the next round, while Aura will need a massive win if they want to finish fourth.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

The Aura are under a lot of pressure, having registered six defeats from seven games thus far, with one win to show for. It's been a horrendous season for them, but one good outing could help them defy the odds and take them through to the next round. However, it won’t be an easy task .

Our Prediction

The bookmakers think that the Gladiators have a better chance of winning the next game and our prediction isn't any different. The Aura are mathematically still in the tournament, but need something miraculous to go through to the next round. The Gladiators only need to ensure that they don't slump to a big defeat even if they are not able to secure victory.

Kandy Falcons to win @ 1.616 (Melbet)

Dambulla Aura to win @ 2.300 (Melbet)

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Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Gladiators didn't have the greatest of starts, losing two matches in a row. However, wins against Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons brought them back on track but losses in their last three matches has increased the pressure on them.

The Aura, on the contrary, started their campaign with five losses on the trot and that hasn't helped them. They need a victory by a massive margin to topple the Gladiators on net run rate.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been a decent one for batting. But the chasing teams have found it a tad difficult. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams. Spinners are most likely to play a big part, especially when the ball gets old. The Aura batters aren't in the best of form and they may not want to chase.

Weather Report

There will be a 55 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Playing conditions will be pretty warm. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the high 80s. There will be a fair amount of cloud cover.

Galle Gladiators Player List

Galle squad:

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Lahiru Udara, Asad Shafiq, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Movin Subasingha, Lakshan Gamage, Sachindu Colombage, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Nipun Malinga, Oshada Fernando, Shammu Ashan, Pulina Tharanga, Tharindu Kaushal, Kusal Perera, Anwar Ali, Nimesh Vimukthi

Galle Predicted XI:

Thanuka Dabare Batter Kusal Mendis Captain and wicketkeeper Lahiru Udara Batter Asad Shafiq All-rounder Nuwanidu Fernando Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed All rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Wahab Riaz All-rounder Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Lakshan Sandakan Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Galle Gladiators Team Form

The Gladiators will go into the game after losing to Jaffna Kings by 16 runs on Sunday. After opting to bat first, the Kings racked up a decent score of 170 for the loss of eight wickets. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, who also won the Player of the Match award, scored 54 runs off 35 balls. Wahab Riaz picked up three wickets, but went for 37 runs in his quota of four overs.

Kusal Mendis scored 58 runs off 45 balls with seven fours and a six during the Gladiators run-chase, but his knock wasn't enough for his team to go past the finish line.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Dambulla Aura squad:

Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Forde, Ravindu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Noor Ahmad, Dilum Sudeera, Kalana Perera, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sachitha Jayathilake, Dushan Hemantha, Haider Ali, Lasith Croospulle, Lahiru Kumara, Tom Abell, Ramesh Mendis, Paul van Meekeren, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka

Dambulla Aura Predicted XI:

Shevon Daniel Batter Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper batter Dasun Shanaka (C) Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Sikandar Raza All rounder Pramod Madushan Bowler Matthew Forde All-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe Bowler Ravindu Fernando Bowler Dilum Sudeera Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Head to Head

Dambulla Aura and Galle Gladiators have met three times. Out of two matches, the Aura won two times while the Gladiators won once. In their previous meeting, the Aura beat the Gladiators by 48 runs. Jordan Cox became the Player of the Match after he scored 77 runs off 58 balls with six fours and three sixes. Fast bowler Pramod Madhushan picked up three wickets as well.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

Galle Gladiators to have a higher opening partnership

Thanuka Dabare and Kusal Mendis are expected to do better than the opening pair of Jordan Cox and Shevon Daniel. The Aura may find themselves in early trouble if they fail to separate the duo of Mendis and Dabare early. Both openers are among the runs, with Mendis scoring 235 runs in seven games thus far.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Batsmen

Kusal Mendis to be Galle Gladiators top batter

Kusal Mendis has been the standout batter for Galle Gladiators by quite some distance. In seven matches, the captain has scored 235 runs at an average of 33.57 and a strike-rate of 130.55 with three half-centuries and a top score of 72 to show for his efforts. He is also second in the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The odds for Kusal Mendis ending as the best batter for the team is 3.5.

Jordan Cox to be Dambulla Aura's top batter

Jordan Cox is expected to be the top batter for the Aura in the next match with odds of 4.0. In seven matches, Cox has scored 171 runs at an average of 24.42 and a strike-rate of 147.41. He has a high score of 77 in the edition, which came in a winning cause and off just 58 deliveries.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Bowlers

Nuwan Thushara to be Galle Gladiators top bowler

Nuwan Thushara has been the pick of the bowlers for the Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the tournament. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side, having taken 12 wickets from seven matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.96. In the previous match, he got the two important wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Afif Hossain Dhrubo. The odds for Nuwan Thushara to end as the leading bowler is 3.5 for the upcoming match.

Lahiru Kumara to be Dambulla Aura's top bowler

The bookmakers think that Lahiru Kumara will be the standout bowler for the Aura in the next game of the league. In four matches, the right-arm pacer has picked up six wickets and he is also the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has been expensive in the tournament but you can expect him to bring his experience in an important game.