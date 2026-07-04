Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings will fight it out in the match no. 17 of the Lanka Premier League in Colombo. The match is set to take place at R Premadasa stadium on Sunday, December 18th at 3:00 PM IST.

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Jaffna Kings have won four out of their six matches in the ongoing edition while Galle Gladiators have won two out of their six. Earlier, these two teams met in the season opener, where Jaffna Kings clinched the victory by 24 runs.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Galle Gladiators have been mostly inconsistent in the ongoing tournament despite having good resources. They have managed to win only two out six clashes. Given their form, Melbet rightly has them as underdogs for this game at 2.20 odds.

Jaffna Kings sit comfortably in the top two, having won four out of six games in the LPL 2022-23. They have had several impactful performances in both the departments. Melbet has kept Jaffna Kings as favourites for this game at 1.67 odds.

Our Prediction

Jaffna Kings have been pretty good in the ongoing season and we predict they will go on to win this fixture. The batting unit has the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando and Shoaib Malik. Maheesh Theekshana, Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage and Binura Fernando have been superb with the ball. Galle Gladiators have some good players in the team but have underperformed in the tournament.

Galle Gladiators to win @ 2.20 (Melbet)

Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

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Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jaffna Kings occupy the second spot on the points table with eight points after six games and a healthy net run-rate of 0.896. They're coming off a 10-run defeat at the hands of Kandy Falcons and would want to get back on the winning track.

Dunith Wellalage bowled an incredible spell of 2 for 7 in four overs while James Fuller picked 2 for 28 but others were taken apart by Falcons. Chasing 161, Avishka Fernando (33 off 22) and Sadeera Samarawickrama kept them on track but they lost wickets at regular intervals. They needed 54 off the last five but had lost seven wickets.

Galle Gladiators are fourth on the points table with four points and a net run-rate of -0.677. They are coming off two straight defeats and need to win this game to stay alive in the playoffs race. In the previous game, Galle lost to the bottom-placed Dambulla Aura by 48 runs.

Their bowling attack was ineffective on the day as Dambulla openers smashed a 163-run partnership. They did pull things back a bit, picking five wickets and conceding only 15 in the final 15 balls. Chasing the target, they lost 4 for 52 inside the powerplay. Lahiru Udara top scored with 32 as they were eventually bowled out for 130.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

Galle Gladiators have been a luckier side when it comes to the toss, having won it four out of six times. Of those four, they have chosen to bat first thrice. Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, have been very unfortunate to not have won the toss even once. As for the Colombo leg, there have only been two matches played at R Premadasa Stadium and there's nothing much to conclude from it.

Weather Report

The match between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings on Sunday afternoon could well be heavily impacted by the rain. The weather in Colombo hasn't been great this week. According to AccuWeather.com, there's a good possibility of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon when the match is scheduled to take place. The forecast suggests around a 70% chance of precipitation with the temperature hovering around 25-30°C.

Galle Gladiators Player List

Galle Gladiators squad:

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Lahiru Udara, Oshada Fernando, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwan Pradeep, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Shammu Ashan, Pulina Tharanga, Tharindu Kaushal, Kusal Perera, Asad Shafiq, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

Galle Gladiators Predicted XI:

Thanuka Dabare Batsman Kusal Mendis (captain) Batsman Lahiru Udara Batsman and Wicketkeeper Asad Shafiq All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Nuwanidu Fernando Batsman Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Lakshan Sandakan Bowler

Galle Gladiators Team Form

Galle Gladiators lost the first two games of the season but bounced back to win the next two against Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons. They then lost a high-scoring thriller versus Colombo by two wickets. In the previous game on Saturday, Galle got hammered by 48 runs at the hands of Dambulla.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Jaffna Kings squad:

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Suminda Lakshan, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Waqar Salamkheil, Nipun Dananjaya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, James Neesham

Jaffna Kings Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Shoaib Malik Batsman Thisara Perera (captain) All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings won their first two matches versus Galle and Dambulla before losing to Kandy Falcons. They again won two back to back games against Dambulla and Colombo before getting beaten by 10 runs at the hands of Kandy Falcons.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Head to Head

The head to head record between these two teams suggests Jaffna Kings have had a slight edge. Of the eight clashes between them, Jaffna have won five while Galle have claimed three. Jaffna defeated Galle in the final of the previous season as well as the first clash of the ongoing edition.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Jaffna Kings to hit more fours

Jaffna Kings' batting unit has been in pretty good form. It's a side that doesn't have big power but has been pretty good down the ground and dissecting the field. In six matches, Jaffna have struck 91 fours - which is about 15 per match. Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, have hit 83 four in six innings - which translates to under 14 fours per innings. Considering the form of two teams, this seems like a good bet.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Top Team Batsmen

Kusal Mendis to be Galle Gladiators’s top batter

The Gladiators captain was dismissed for a duck in the previous game but remains their best batter. He has scored 177 runs in six matches this season at an average of 30 and strike rate of 131, including two half centuries. Mendis has the odds of 3.40 to be the top batter for Galle Gladiators.

Avishka Fernando to be Jaffna Kings’ top batter

Avishka Fernando is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 210 runs in five innings at an average of 35 with two fifties and three 30s. He has been consistently solid at the top of the order and you can back him to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings at 4.00 odds. Avishka has over 2000 T20 runs at an average of 27 and strike rate of 131.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Top Team Bowlers

Nuwan Thushara to be Galle Gladiators’s top bowler

Nuwan Thushara is the top wicket-taker for his team this LPL season, having taken 10 wickets from six games at an economy of 6.83 and best figures of 3 for 29. The right arm pacer has bowled well and you can back him to be Galle Gladiators' best bowler in this game at 3.50 odds.

Binura Fernando to be Jaffna Kings’ top bowler

Binura Fernando has only played two matches this season in which he has taken 3/22 and 4/22. If he does play this game, you can back him to be the best bowler for Jaffna Kings at 4.00 odds. The left arm pacer has been very impressive in recent times. Binura has 88 wickets from just 67 T20s at an excellent economy of 7.05.