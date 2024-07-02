GAL (Galle Marvels) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction
JAF
45%
Chance of Winning
GAL
55%
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 1-1 in the two clashes between the sides.
- Jaffna Kings have won the LPL three times before.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning
Galle Marvels (previously called Galle Titans) finished second in the previous edition of the competition. The team had four wins and as many losses in the competition. However, the team lost both the qualifiers and were knocked out of the competition. The team will be looking for a fresh start this year. The team has retained many old players and will welcome new faces in the team. .
Jaffna Kings won three games and lost five matches last season. The team finished 4th in the standings. Jaffna Kings have won the championship three times in its four seasons. The most successful team has the squad to repeat the same in the new season of the competition. Jaffna Kings had lost in the Eliminator of Lanka Premier League 2023 and would be looking to cross the finishing line in this edition.
- Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 55%
- Jaffna King's chance of winning: 45%
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips
Jaffna Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings had a poor season last year. The three-time champions, Jaffna Kings, clashed twice against Galle Marvels in the previous edition of the competition. Jaffna Kings scored 1 & 17 runs before their 1st dismissal in those games. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Charith Asalanka opened for the team and averaged under 17 in the competition. The openers will start afresh in the competition but will face a massive challenge against the bowlers of Galle Marvels in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction
It is a balanced wicket with good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers would find some help early on with the new ball. At least 170 or more should be on the cards for the team batting first. Anything less than that will not be a competitive total. Last year teams chasing enjoyed the upper hand at this venue and B-Love-Kandy had chased down 157 against Dambulla with 7 wickets in hand. Both teams have a strong bowling attack and would back their bowlers to restrict the opposition to a low score.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Pallekele on the match day.
Galle Marvels Players List
Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhananjaya Lakshan
|
All-rounder
|
Chamindu Wijesinghe
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Lasith Croospulle
|
Batter
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Sadisha Rajapaksha
|
Batter
Galle Marvels Recent Form
Galle Marvels will be looking to win their first game of the competition. The team has a good batting and bowling order.
Jaffna Kings Player List
Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Lahiru Samarakoon
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Jaffna Kings Team Form
Jaffna Kings will be excited to reclaim the throne this year. They had a dismal season last year and will be looking for an ecstatic start in the next game.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed two times where both the teams have won a game each.
Jaffna Kings won- 1
Galle Marvels won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds
Lasith Croospulle has been a standout performer, accumulating 232 runs in 8 matches with an impressive average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 139.75. His explosive batting is complemented by Tim Seifert, who has bolstered the lineup with 231 runs in 7 matches, maintaining an average of 38.5 and a strike rate of 133.52. Lahiru Kumara is set to spearhead the bowling attack, having taken 8 wickets in 5 matches with an outstanding economy rate of 5.29. Isuru Udana, a significant addition acquired for USD 100,000 in the auctions, adds depth to the squad. The team’s mix of seasoned local and international players provides a formidable challenge when selecting the playing XI.
Team captain Charith Asalanka is focused on enhancing his performance, having scored 129 runs in 9 matches with a strike rate of 90.84. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will be pivotal in the bowling department, taking 3 wickets in 6 matches with an economy rate of 7.28. Avishka Fernando further strengthens the batting lineup, contributing 102 runs in 3 matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 134.21. The blend of local talent and international stars lays a robust foundation for the team's campaign, promising a competitive edge in the upcoming matches.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters
Dasun Shanaka to be the top batter for Galle Marvels
Dasun Shanaka was excellent from the side in the competition. He scored 30 runs in his last meeting against Jaffna. The batter will be looking to score high in the first game of the competition.
Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings
Pathum Nissanka is an excellent opener and is having a great year with the bat. He averages over 26 in his T20 career. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels
Noor Ahmad was one of the top wicket-takers in the competition last year. He took 12 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He joined from Dambulla and will be playing for Galle this season. Having Ahmad in the squad should be advantageous for the team in the competition.
Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings
Maheesh Theekshana took 7 wickets in 9 games for the team in the previous edition of the competition. Theekshana has become a major part of Sri Lanka’s bowling order and having him in the squad should yield fruitful results. Theekshana will walk in as the best bowling option from Jaffna Kings.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Galle Marvel
Galle Marvels to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
Parimatch