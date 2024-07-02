GAL (Galle Marvels) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction JAF 45 % Chance of Winning GAL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.334 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings will start the season with the 2nd game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 2. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Galle Marvels (previously called Galle Titans) finished second in the previous edition of the competition. The team had four wins and as many losses in the competition. However, the team lost both the qualifiers and were knocked out of the competition. The team will be looking for a fresh start this year. The team has retained many old players and will welcome new faces in the team. .

Jaffna Kings won three games and lost five matches last season. The team finished 4th in the standings. Jaffna Kings have won the championship three times in its four seasons. The most successful team has the squad to repeat the same in the new season of the competition. Jaffna Kings had lost in the Eliminator of Lanka Premier League 2023 and would be looking to cross the finishing line in this edition.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 55%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 45%

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Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings had a poor season last year. The three-time champions, Jaffna Kings, clashed twice against Galle Marvels in the previous edition of the competition. Jaffna Kings scored 1 & 17 runs before their 1st dismissal in those games. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Charith Asalanka opened for the team and averaged under 17 in the competition. The openers will start afresh in the competition but will face a massive challenge against the bowlers of Galle Marvels in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

It is a balanced wicket with good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers would find some help early on with the new ball. At least 170 or more should be on the cards for the team batting first. Anything less than that will not be a competitive total. Last year teams chasing enjoyed the upper hand at this venue and B-Love-Kandy had chased down 157 against Dambulla with 7 wickets in hand. Both teams have a strong bowling attack and would back their bowlers to restrict the opposition to a low score.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Pallekele on the match day.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya Lakshan All-rounder Chamindu Wijesinghe All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Lasith Croospulle Batter Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Sadisha Rajapaksha Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels will be looking to win their first game of the competition. The team has a good batting and bowling order.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Alex Ross Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Noor Ahmed All-rounder Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings will be excited to reclaim the throne this year. They had a dismal season last year and will be looking for an ecstatic start in the next game.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed two times where both the teams have won a game each.

Jaffna Kings won- 1

Galle Marvels won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Lasith Croospulle has been a standout performer, accumulating 232 runs in 8 matches with an impressive average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 139.75. His explosive batting is complemented by Tim Seifert, who has bolstered the lineup with 231 runs in 7 matches, maintaining an average of 38.5 and a strike rate of 133.52. Lahiru Kumara is set to spearhead the bowling attack, having taken 8 wickets in 5 matches with an outstanding economy rate of 5.29. Isuru Udana, a significant addition acquired for USD 100,000 in the auctions, adds depth to the squad. The team’s mix of seasoned local and international players provides a formidable challenge when selecting the playing XI.

Team captain Charith Asalanka is focused on enhancing his performance, having scored 129 runs in 9 matches with a strike rate of 90.84. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will be pivotal in the bowling department, taking 3 wickets in 6 matches with an economy rate of 7.28. Avishka Fernando further strengthens the batting lineup, contributing 102 runs in 3 matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 134.21. The blend of local talent and international stars lays a robust foundation for the team's campaign, promising a competitive edge in the upcoming matches.

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Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Dasun Shanaka to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Dasun Shanaka was excellent from the side in the competition. He scored 30 runs in his last meeting against Jaffna. The batter will be looking to score high in the first game of the competition.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Pathum Nissanka is an excellent opener and is having a great year with the bat. He averages over 26 in his T20 career. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Noor Ahmad was one of the top wicket-takers in the competition last year. He took 12 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He joined from Dambulla and will be playing for Galle this season. Having Ahmad in the squad should be advantageous for the team in the competition.

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Maheesh Theekshana took 7 wickets in 9 games for the team in the previous edition of the competition. Theekshana has become a major part of Sri Lanka’s bowling order and having him in the squad should yield fruitful results. Theekshana will walk in as the best bowling option from Jaffna Kings.