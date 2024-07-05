GAL (Galle Marvels) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction
GAL
40%
Chance of Winning
JAF
60%
T20
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- The tally is led by Galle Marvels by 2-1 in the three meetings against Jaffna Kings.
- Galle Marvels won the last encounter against Jaffna Kings by 5 wickets.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning
Galle Marvels are not looking to repeat what happened last season. They are off to a fantastic start in the competition. The team began their campaign with two wins with their impressive form in all the departments. The team is at the top of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.225. The team won their last game against Colombo Strikers and will be confident against Jaffna Kings.
Jaffna Kings began their campaign with a loss against Galle Marvels. However, the team recovered with a win in their next outing against Dambulla Sixers. The team will be looking to get back at Galle in the following fixture. The team is placed at the 3rd position of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.100.
- Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 40%
- Jaffna King's chance of winning: 60%
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips
Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66 runs for their opening partnership in the first game of the competition against Jaffna Kings. Hales scored 65 runs while Dickwella chipped in 47 runs of his own. The team posted 71 runs for the first wicket in the next game. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.
Galle Marvels Players List
Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Janith Liyanage
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Malsha Tharupathi
|
Bowler
|
Sahan Arachchige
|
Batter
Galle Marvels Recent Form
Galle Marvels won their second game with brave efforts in the batting and bowling order. The team scored 179 runs and restricted Colombo to 172 runs. The team will be looking to defeat Jaffna Kings again in the next game.
Jaffna Kings Player List
Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
Batter
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
Jaffna Kings Team Form
Jaffna Kings will be looking to make things even with Galle Marvels after their last loss against them. They returned with a win in their last game against Dambulla Sixers.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed three times where Galle Marvels lead the tally by 2-1.
Jaffna Kings won- 1
Galle Marvels won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds
Galle Marvels continued with their wrath on the cricket pitch. They went against Colombo Strikers in their last outing. Batting first, the team was bundled out at 179 runs. Niroshan Dickwella scored 50 runs while Isuru Udana chipped in 52 runs. Sahan Arachchige added 35 runs at the end. It was a high adrenaline chase as Colombo Strikers almost reached the target. But thanks to Marvels’ bowlers who restricted the Strikers to 172/9 to win the game by 7 runs. Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana and Maheesh Theekshana picked 2 wickets each.
Jaffna Kings won their last game against Dambulla Sixers in the competition. Batting first in the game, Dambulla Sixers posted 191/2 in 20 overs. The bowling was not impressive by the Jaffna bowlers. Dhananjaya de Silva got the only two wickets in the game. However, the batting compensated for the lack in the other department. The middle order stepped up with Avishka Fernando striking 80 runs in the game. Charith Asalanka also chipped in 50 runs to the team’s score. Kings may have a stellar batting order but lack majorly with their bowling unit. This might have been the reason for their loss earlier against Galle this season.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings
T20
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters
Niroshan Dickwella to be the top batter for Galle Marvels
Niroshan Dickwella has been a consistent performer in the Lanka Premier League. He has scored 97 runs in 2 games at an average of 48.50. He struck 50 runs in his last game and will be ready to strike again in the next game.
Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings
Avishka Fernando is an excellent middle order batter from the team. He has amassed 1229 runs with an average of 35.11 and a strike rate of 133.15. He struck 80 runs in the last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers
Zahoor Khan to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels
Zahoor Khan has shown his bowling prowess in the Lanka Premier League. He took 3 wickets in his last game against Jaffna Kings. With 4 wickets, he is the top bowler for the team.
Dhananjaya de Silva to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings
Dhananjaya de Silva will be favoured by the pitch conditions in the next game. He has picked 3 wickets in 2 games for the team. He will step in as the best bowling option for Jaffna Kings.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jaffna King
Galle Marvels to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch