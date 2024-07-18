GAL (Galle Marvels) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction
GAL
44%
Chance of Winning
JAF
56%
T20
R Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last four clashes between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings.
- Galle Marvels finished at the top place whereas Jaffna Kings finished second in the points table.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning
The group stage is over where Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings managed the top two places. The sides will go at each other in the Qualifier 1 game. The winner of this fixture will move on to the finals whereas the losing side will get another chance to play in the Qualifier 2.
Galle Marvels topped the table standings with five wins and three losses in the competition. They collected 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.059 in the tournament. The team is coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers. The team has a good batting order but a more impressive bowling line-up.
Jaffna Kings are also coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers in the competition. The team finished second in the points table with five wins and three losses. They had a similar campaign as Galle Marvels but due to a lower net run rate of -0.392, they are second in the standings. However, it is a song for the past as they are up against Galle in the next game of the competition.
- Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 44%
- Jaffna King's chance of winning: 56%
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips
Galle Marvels to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23, 12, 8, 76, 44 & 12 runs in the last eight games before their first dismissal. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 40.57 & 21.25 respectively in the competition so far. In their last two clashes against Jaffna Kings, the pair secured 66 & 23 runs for their opening partnerships. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction
The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is anticipated to offer an engaging contest between bat and ball. Pacers must capitalise on the new ball, which may exhibit some movement in the initial overs. As the match progresses, spinners are expected to become more effective, provided that dew does not significantly influence the conditions. The toss winning captain should bowl here first.
Weather Report
There is a 70% chance of precipitation on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 29 degrees Celsius.
Galle Marvels Players List
Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Janith Liyanage
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Jeffrey Vandersay
|
Bowler
|
Sahan Arachchige
|
Batter
Galle Marvels Recent Form
Galle Marvels topped the group table with five wins. The team has a good balance of batters and bowlers in the team. They will be giving it all in their next game. The team is coming from a loss against Colombo where they could only score 138 runs.
Jaffna Kings Player List
Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
Batter
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
Jaffna Kings Team Form
Jaffna Kings are coming from a loss in the last game. They scored only 109 runs in the last game. They have a strong batting order and will be making full use of it in the next game.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed four times where the tally is tied at 2-2.
Jaffna Kings won- 2
Galle Marvels won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds
Galle Marvels finished their group games with a loss against Colombo Strikers. Galle Marvels batted first in the game and scored 138, losing all the wickets in the game. Tim Seifert scored 44 runs in the game while Bhanuka Rajapaksa struck 35 runs in the match. However, the team could not stop the Strikers under the target as they surpassed the target and posted 142/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana and Maheesh Theekshana picked a wicket each in the game.
Jaffna Kings are coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers as well. The team were poor with the bat as they settled at 109/9, batting first in the game. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, predominantly a bowler, scored an unbeaten 25 and was the top scorer in the game from Jaffna. Kusal Mendis scored 17 runs in the game. Colombo chased the target comfortably and posted 112/1 in the game, losing it by 9 wickets.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings
T20
R Premadasa Stadium, null
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be the top batter for Galle Marvels
Tim Seifert has smashed a total of 291 runs in 8 games of the tournament. He averages at 48.50 in the competition. He smashed an unbeaten 104 runs in his last clash against Jaffna Kings. Seifert scored 44 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side.
Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings
Avishka Fernando is an excellent middle order batter from the team. He has amassed 311 runs with an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 166.31. He struck 59 & 14 runs in the two clashes against Galle this season.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers
Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels
Isuru Udana is the top bowler from the team. He has picked 12 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He took a wicket in the last game but will come in stronger in the next game.
Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings
Azmatullah Omarzai is the top bowler from Jaffna Kings currently. He has picked a total of 6 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game against Galle and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jaffna King
Galle Marvels to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Parimatch