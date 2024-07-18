GAL (Galle Marvels) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction GAL 44 % Chance of Winning JAF 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings will meet in the 1st Qualifier game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The fixture will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 18. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

The group stage is over where Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings managed the top two places. The sides will go at each other in the Qualifier 1 game. The winner of this fixture will move on to the finals whereas the losing side will get another chance to play in the Qualifier 2.

Galle Marvels topped the table standings with five wins and three losses in the competition. They collected 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.059 in the tournament. The team is coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers. The team has a good batting order but a more impressive bowling line-up.

Jaffna Kings are also coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers in the competition. The team finished second in the points table with five wins and three losses. They had a similar campaign as Galle Marvels but due to a lower net run rate of -0.392, they are second in the standings. However, it is a song for the past as they are up against Galle in the next game of the competition.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 44%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 56%

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Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23, 12, 8, 76, 44 & 12 runs in the last eight games before their first dismissal. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 40.57 & 21.25 respectively in the competition so far. In their last two clashes against Jaffna Kings, the pair secured 66 & 23 runs for their opening partnerships. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is anticipated to offer an engaging contest between bat and ball. Pacers must capitalise on the new ball, which may exhibit some movement in the initial overs. As the match progresses, spinners are expected to become more effective, provided that dew does not significantly influence the conditions. The toss winning captain should bowl here first.

Weather Report

There is a 70% chance of precipitation on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 29 degrees Celsius.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels topped the group table with five wins. The team has a good balance of batters and bowlers in the team. They will be giving it all in their next game. The team is coming from a loss against Colombo where they could only score 138 runs.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Jason Behrendorff Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings are coming from a loss in the last game. They scored only 109 runs in the last game. They have a strong batting order and will be making full use of it in the next game.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed four times where the tally is tied at 2-2.

Jaffna Kings won- 2

Galle Marvels won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Galle Marvels finished their group games with a loss against Colombo Strikers. Galle Marvels batted first in the game and scored 138, losing all the wickets in the game. Tim Seifert scored 44 runs in the game while Bhanuka Rajapaksa struck 35 runs in the match. However, the team could not stop the Strikers under the target as they surpassed the target and posted 142/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana and Maheesh Theekshana picked a wicket each in the game.

Jaffna Kings are coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers as well. The team were poor with the bat as they settled at 109/9, batting first in the game. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, predominantly a bowler, scored an unbeaten 25 and was the top scorer in the game from Jaffna. Kusal Mendis scored 17 runs in the game. Colombo chased the target comfortably and posted 112/1 in the game, losing it by 9 wickets.

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Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Tim Seifert has smashed a total of 291 runs in 8 games of the tournament. He averages at 48.50 in the competition. He smashed an unbeaten 104 runs in his last clash against Jaffna Kings. Seifert scored 44 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side.

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Avishka Fernando is an excellent middle order batter from the team. He has amassed 311 runs with an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 166.31. He struck 59 & 14 runs in the two clashes against Galle this season.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Isuru Udana is the top bowler from the team. He has picked 12 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He took a wicket in the last game but will come in stronger in the next game.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Azmatullah Omarzai is the top bowler from Jaffna Kings currently. He has picked a total of 6 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game against Galle and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.