GAL (Galle Marvels) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction
GAL
52%
Chance of Winning
JAF
48%
T20
R Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- Galle Marvels lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five meetings against Jaffna Kings.
- Galle Marvels won the last contest against Jaffna Kings by 7 wickets.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning
Galle Marvels topped the points table with their incredible performances in the batting and their bowling order. They met with Jaffna Kings in the qualifier 1 game. They won the game and entered the finals while the other three teams fought for the spot in the finals. The team registered five wins and three losses in the competition and have a net run rate of -0.059 currently.
Jaffna Kings finished at the second place of the points table this year. They had five wins and three losses in the competition. They met with Galle Marvels in the Qualifier 1 game but lost the game. The team had another chance at competing in the Qualifier 2 game. They won the game against Kandy Falcons to enter the finals. This is their last clash against Galle this season and they shall make it count.
- Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 52%
- Jaffna King's chance of winning: 48%
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips
Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23, 12, 8, 76, 44, 12 & 29 runs in the last nine games before their first dismissal. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 40.00 & 19.88 respectively in the competition so far. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction
The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is anticipated to offer an engaging contest between bat and ball. Pacers must capitalise on the new ball, which may exhibit some movement in the initial overs. As the match progresses, spinners are expected to become more effective, provided that dew does not significantly influence the conditions. The toss winning captain should bowl here first.
Weather Report
There is no chance of precipitation on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 32 degrees Celsius.
Galle Marvels Players List
Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Janith Liyanage
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Jeffrey Vandersay
|
Bowler
|
Sahan Arachchige
|
Batter
Galle Marvels Recent Form
Galle Marvels topped the group table with five wins. The team has a good balance of batters and bowlers in the team. They won the first qualifier and managed to enter the finals directly. They will be confident to win the next game.
Jaffna Kings Player List
Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
Batter
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
Jaffna Kings Team Form
Jaffna Kings made a return after a loss in the qualifier 1 game. They won their last game by a narrow margin of 1 run. The team has a good batting order but need to improve upon their bowling.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Galle Marvels have won three games as opposed to Jaffna’s two victories.
Jaffna Kings won- 2
Galle Marvels won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds
Galle Marvels matched against Jaffna Kings in their last game. Batting first in the game, Jaffna Kings scored 177/7 in the match. Galle was incredible with the ball. Dwaine Pretorius picked 4 wickets in the game while Isuru Udana picked 2 wickets in the game. The team had a huge target but managed to surpass it by scoring 181/3 in the game. Galle won the game by 7 wickets. Tim Seifert was the best batter in the game and scored an unbeaten 62 in the match. Janith Liyanage scored 56 runs while Alex Hales scored 36 runs in the game. The team will be confident in the next game.
Jaffna Kings went against Kandy Falcons in the qualifier 2 game. Batting first in the game, Jaffna Kings scored 187/7 in the game. It was a fantastic century by Kusal Mendis that stretched the team’s innings in the game. He scored an unbeaten 105 runs in the game. It was a decent score. However, the bowlers were not lucky earlier in the game but managed to restrict Kandy under the target (186/8), winning the game by 1 run. Fabian Allen picked 4 wickets while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picked 3 wickets in the game.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings
T20
R Premadasa Stadium, null
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be the top batter for Galle Marvels
Tim Seifert has smashed a total of 353 runs in 9 games of the tournament. He averages 58.83 in the competition. He smashed an unbeaten 62 runs in his last clash against Jaffna Kings. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings
Avishka Fernando has scored 374 runs in 10 games of the competition at an average of 37.40. He was dismissed out pretty early in the last game. He will be expected to return in the next game and score a high score.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers
Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels
Isuru Udana is the top bowler from the team. He has picked 14 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game but will come in stronger in the next game.
Fabian Allen to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings
Fabian Allen is in top-notch form. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in 10 games of the competition. He took 4 wickets for 24 runs in the last game. That said, Fabian Allen will be expected to bowl well in the final game of the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Galle Marvel
Galle Marvels to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.81 (Parimatch)
Parimatch