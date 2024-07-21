GAL (Galle Marvels) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction GAL 52 % Chance of Winning JAF 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings will meet in the finals of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The fixture will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 21. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Galle Marvels topped the points table with their incredible performances in the batting and their bowling order. They met with Jaffna Kings in the qualifier 1 game. They won the game and entered the finals while the other three teams fought for the spot in the finals. The team registered five wins and three losses in the competition and have a net run rate of -0.059 currently.

Jaffna Kings finished at the second place of the points table this year. They had five wins and three losses in the competition. They met with Galle Marvels in the Qualifier 1 game but lost the game. The team had another chance at competing in the Qualifier 2 game. They won the game against Kandy Falcons to enter the finals. This is their last clash against Galle this season and they shall make it count.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 52%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 48%

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Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23, 12, 8, 76, 44, 12 & 29 runs in the last nine games before their first dismissal. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 40.00 & 19.88 respectively in the competition so far. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is anticipated to offer an engaging contest between bat and ball. Pacers must capitalise on the new ball, which may exhibit some movement in the initial overs. As the match progresses, spinners are expected to become more effective, provided that dew does not significantly influence the conditions. The toss winning captain should bowl here first.

Weather Report

There is no chance of precipitation on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 32 degrees Celsius.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels topped the group table with five wins. The team has a good balance of batters and bowlers in the team. They won the first qualifier and managed to enter the finals directly. They will be confident to win the next game.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Jason Behrendorff Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings made a return after a loss in the qualifier 1 game. They won their last game by a narrow margin of 1 run. The team has a good batting order but need to improve upon their bowling.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Galle Marvels have won three games as opposed to Jaffna’s two victories.

Jaffna Kings won- 2

Galle Marvels won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Galle Marvels matched against Jaffna Kings in their last game. Batting first in the game, Jaffna Kings scored 177/7 in the match. Galle was incredible with the ball. Dwaine Pretorius picked 4 wickets in the game while Isuru Udana picked 2 wickets in the game. The team had a huge target but managed to surpass it by scoring 181/3 in the game. Galle won the game by 7 wickets. Tim Seifert was the best batter in the game and scored an unbeaten 62 in the match. Janith Liyanage scored 56 runs while Alex Hales scored 36 runs in the game. The team will be confident in the next game.

Jaffna Kings went against Kandy Falcons in the qualifier 2 game. Batting first in the game, Jaffna Kings scored 187/7 in the game. It was a fantastic century by Kusal Mendis that stretched the team’s innings in the game. He scored an unbeaten 105 runs in the game. It was a decent score. However, the bowlers were not lucky earlier in the game but managed to restrict Kandy under the target (186/8), winning the game by 1 run. Fabian Allen picked 4 wickets while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picked 3 wickets in the game.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings T20 R Premadasa Stadium, null Galle Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Jaffna Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now!

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Tim Seifert has smashed a total of 353 runs in 9 games of the tournament. He averages 58.83 in the competition. He smashed an unbeaten 62 runs in his last clash against Jaffna Kings. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Avishka Fernando has scored 374 runs in 10 games of the competition at an average of 37.40. He was dismissed out pretty early in the last game. He will be expected to return in the next game and score a high score.

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Isuru Udana is the top bowler from the team. He has picked 14 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game but will come in stronger in the next game.

Fabian Allen to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Fabian Allen is in top-notch form. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in 10 games of the competition. He took 4 wickets for 24 runs in the last game. That said, Fabian Allen will be expected to bowl well in the final game of the competition.