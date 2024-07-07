GAL (Galle Marvels) vs KANF (Kandy Falcons) Match Prediction GAL 40 % Chance of Winning KANF 60 % Bet Now! Galle Marvels and Kandy Falcons will meet in the 9th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 7. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the game.

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons Chance of Winning

Galle Marvels are not looking to repeat what happened last season. They were off to a fantastic start in the competition. The team began their campaign with two wins with their impressive form in all the departments. However, the team is coming from a loss against Jaffna Kings in their last outing. With that, the team is placed at the 3rd place in the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.033.

Kandy Falcons started their campaign with a win against Dambulla Sixers in the competition. However, they lost the next two games in the competition and were pushed to the 4th place of the points table. The team is coming from two consecutive losses against Colombo Strikers. Both the teams are coming from a loss and it will be interesting how things transpire in the next game.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 40%

Kandy Falcons' chance of winning: 60%

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Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71 & 23 runs in the last three games before their first dismissal. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 34.00 & 36.33 respectively in the competition so far. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kandy Falcons’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Kandy Falcons 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels faced an unfortunate loss in the last game. The team will be looking to get back to winning ways in the next game. The team has a very good batting and bowling order.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Jason Behrendorff Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Kandy Falcons will be looking to make a comeback in the next game. They lost their last two games. The team performed pretty well with the bat in the last game and should do the same in the next game.

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons Head-to-Head Record

Kandy Falcons lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five matches between the sides.

Kandy Falcons won- 3

Galle Marvels won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons Betting Odds

Galle Marvels clashed against Jaffna Kings in their last game. Batting first in the game, Galle Marvels scored 187/5 in the game. Tim Seifert smashed an unbeaten 104 off 63 balls in the game. He struck 12 fours and 6 sixes in the last game. Bhanuka Rajapaksa also added 28 runs to the team’s score. However, the bowlers missed their mark in the game. They led Kandy Falcons to score 191/5 in the game and lost the game by 5 wickets. Zahoor Khan was the best bowler for Galle Marvels and picked 2 wickets in the game.

Kandy Falcons matched up against Kandy Falcons in the last game. Batting first in the game, Colombo Strikers scored 199/9 in the game. Dushmantha Chameera picked 3 wickets in the game. Shoriful Islam and Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Mohammad Haris scored 56 runs in the game while Andre Fletcher chipped in 47 runs. Kamindu Mendis (36) and Angelo Mathews (33) also batted well in the game. The team scored 197/8 in the game, losing the game by 2 runs.

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Tim Seifert is a hard-hitter. He smashed an unbeaten 104 runs in 63 balls in the last game. The batter looks in fantastic form and will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Dinesh Chandimal is an extremely talented batter from the squad. He smashed 65, 38 & 12 runs in the three games respectively. He struck out pretty early in the last game but he will enter as the team's best batting bet in the next game.

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons Top Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Zahoor Khan has shown his bowling prowess in the Lanka Premier League. He took 2 wickets in his last game against Jaffna Kings. With 6 wickets n 3 games, he is the top bowler for the team.

Dasun Shanaka to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Dasun Shanaka picked a single wicket in the last game. He has 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He is a pretty strong bowler from the side and will come in as the best bowler in the next game.