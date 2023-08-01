GAL (Galle Titans) vs KAN (B-Love Kandy) Match Prediction GAL 55 % Chance of Winning KAN 45 % Bet Now! Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy lock horns in a highly anticipated clash in match 5 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, August 01, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning

Galle Titans are coming off a remarkable win over Dambulla Auras in their first game of the season. Batting first the Titans scored 180/5 in 20 overs with the help of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (48 runs) and Dasun Shanaka's handy knocks (42 runs). In reply to Galle's huge total Dambulla tied the game scoring 180/7 in 20 overs. Galle then won the Super over to seal their first win of the tournament.

B-Love Kandy are off to a disappointing start to their tournament as they lost their first match of the competition against Colombo Strikers by 27 runs. Bowling first Kandy restricted Colombo to 157/6 and in reply to Colombo's target Kandy's batting unit faltered to chase down the target and ended up losing the match by a huge margin.

Galle Titans' Chance of Winning: 55%

B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Betting Tips

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been in good form of late and is one of the safest players to bet on against B-Love Kandy. Rajapaksa likes to attack the bowlers and is known to score runs at a quick rate, considering his recent form we believe the 31-year-old to score over 25 runs against B-Love Kandy.

Dinesh Chandimal has been at the top of his game over the last year. He has evolved to be one of the most reliable batters in franchise cricket due to his consistency with the bat. His record at Premadasa is phenomenal and we believe Chandimal is the perfect player to bet on to score over 25 runs against Galle Titans.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Toss Prediction

The surface at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, is a two-paced surface where bowlers get a lot of assistance, especially spinners who encounter a huge amount of turn and variable bounce. Out of the 73 T20 matches played at Premadasa, the team batting first won 34 matches, while the team batting second won 39 matches. The average 1st innings score is 150 runs.

Teams batting first won 47% of the matches, while the team batting second won 53% of the matches. Based on the stats and recent results, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first as the dew factor might come into play in the later stages of the match, making it easier for the batsmen to score runs.

Weather Condition

The weather conditions at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, August 01, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 21 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day as per the reports with no chance of rain.

Galle Titans Players List

Chad Bowes, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ashan Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Ben Cutting, Sonal Dinusha, Minod Bhanuka, Sohan de Livera, Mohammad Mithun, Avishka Perara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Siefert, Akila Dananjaya, Anuk Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Samarakoon, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohamed Shiraz

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shevon Daniel Batsman Lasith Croospulle Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Tim Siefert Wicket-Keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon Bowler Sekkuge Prasanna All-rounder Vishwa Fernando Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler

Galle Titans Recent Form

Galle Titans finished fourth on the points table last season and were eliminated in the eliminator round by Colombo Stars. They won two and lost six of the eight matches in the 2022 season.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Ashen Bandara, Thanuka Dabre, Fakhar Zaman, Suresh Raina, Avishka Tharindu, Sahan Arachchige, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Matthews, Kamindu Mendis, Navod Paranavitana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Abeyratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Malsha Tharupathi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fakhr Zaman Batsman Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-Keeper Ashen Bandara Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Suresh Raina All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Lahiru Madhushanka Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy finished the league stage as table toppers but failed to qualify for the finals. They won seven out of the eight matches played in the 2022 season.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Head-to-Head Record

Both B-Love Kandy and Galle Titans clashed in six T20 matches. Galle Titans hold a record of 3 - 3 against B-Love Kandy. Out of the three wins against B-Love Kandy, Galle Titans won one match batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While B-Love Kandy won one match batting first and two games batting 2nd.

Matches Played: 6 matches

B-Love Kandy Won: 3 matches

Galle Titans Won: 3 matches

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Betting Odds

Galle Titans to score over 70.5 runs in the first ten overs @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

Galle scored 81 runs in the first ten overs in their last game, while B- Love Kandy conceded 75 runs in the first ten overs in their last outing. Galle has attacking players in the top order and we believe Galle to score over 70.5 runs comfortably in the first ten overs against Kandy.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Top Batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top batter for Galle Titans

After playing some handy knocks with the bat in the Global T20 Canada League, Shakib Al Hasan is all set to make his mark in the fourth edition of the Lankan Premier League. The surface at Colombo is quite similar to the ones in Dhaka where Shakib Al Hasan relishes to score runs. He scored 125 runs in his last five innings and considering his good run of form with the bat, we back him to make useful contributions with the bat against B-Love Kandy.

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy

Hometown boy Dinesh Chandimal loves batting at Colombo and has been in good form in the lead-up to the tournament scoring runs in domestic cricket. Chandimal finished as the third-highest run-scorer last season smashing 287 runs in 11 matches. The 33-year-old scored 120 runs in five matches at Premadasa last season and we back him to continue his dominance against the opponent bowlers and be the top batter for B-Love Kandy.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top bowler for Galle Titans

The number one ranked all-rounder in T20 cricket, Shakin Al Hasan is a dominant force to reckon with in the sub-continent tracks. He has picked up 140 wickets in 117 T20 matches and has the knack of taking wickets consistently. Shakib picked up six wickets in his last five T20 matches and the batsman struggled to score runs against him. Considering his recent form, we believe Shakib Al Hasan to come good against B-Love Kandy.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy

Wanindu Hasaranga has been at his best in the shortest format in the last six months, picking up wickets consistently and producing match-winning spells with the ball. He is more lethal in home conditions and is hard to pick. He has picked up 91 wickets in 58 T20 matches and is one of the best bowlers in the shortest format at the moment. We back Hasaranga to deliver his magic against Galle Titans.