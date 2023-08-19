GAL (Galle Titans) vs KAN (B-Love Kandy) Match Prediction GAL 36 % Chance of Winning KAN 64 % Bet Now! Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy will take on each other in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on August 19, 2023 (Saturday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Galle Titans have lost the first qualifier to Dambulla Aura to set up the second qualifier date, B-Love Kandy have beaten Jaffna Kings to secure the encounter in the second qualifier. Thus the game promises to be an exciting encounter.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning

B-Love Kandy are the favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch giving them odds of 1.76 as compared to 2.04 odds provided to Galle Titans. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament so far, and what worked in their favour is the presence of many regular performers instead of relying only on certain individuals to get the job done.

GT’s chance of winning is 36%

BK’s chance of winning is 64%

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Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Betting Tips

If I have to discern a pattern here, I could be very confident with the fact that Wanindu Hasaranga, who is so far the best all-rounder in the 2023 edition of the Lanka Premier League, will have a ball out there. Mohammed Harris will also be a performer to look out for, and I am guessing he will score a fifty there. Further, I am certain that Lasith Croospulle will continue his good work to manage a fifty of his own.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Match Toss Prediction

At the R Premadasa Stadium, teams winning the toss and choosing to bat have a slightly higher match win rate of 54.7%. The average first innings score of 151/7 indicates a prolific approach, and this score tends to increase to 164/6 in cases where the team batting first manages to win. On the other hand, second-innings averages show that teams have achieved victory with an average score of 136/4, as opposed to the overall second-innings average of 133.

Weather Report

So far, the weather has managed to hold up in Colombo, providing a solid atmosphere for both teams to have a succinct say in the match. What is even more interesting is the fact that despite having more than a 76% chance of precipitation, it hasn’t been that bad. Then how could this be a challenging proposition? However, there is a heavy chance of rain for Saturday, but it is mostly in the morning.

B-Love Kandy Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris (wk), Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Hasnain, Lasith Abeyratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Tharindu, Malsha Tharupathi, Aamer Jamal, Thanuka Dabare

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Fakhar Zaman Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Asif Ali Batter Isuru Udana All-rounder Sahan Arachchige All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler

B-Love Kandy Team Form

B-Love Kandy have won four games in the league stage of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at a positive NRR of +0.185 and then beat Jaffna Kings in the Eliminator to secure the qualifier date with Galle Titans. Their ride this season is a bumpy one, but if there is one thing that you want them to associate with, it is the fact that B-Love Kandy will give everything in their capacity to make sure things are streamlined.

Galle Titans Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Shevon Daniel Batter Lasith Croospulle Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Tim Seifer Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Richard Ngarva Bowler

Galle Titans Team Form

Just a day before the last day of the league stage, Galle Titans were at the penultimate position on the points table, but a win over Colombo Strikers ensured that they ended up in the second position. But in the first qualifier, they lost to Dambulla Aura by six wickets, but a win here will ensure the rematch of the first qualifier.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Head-To-Head

Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy have played nine matches against each other in the Lanka Premier League, and the former have won six matches in the duel. The fact that the former have a better win rate justifies that Galle will be the side that would be brimming with confidence, especially after the recent turnaround that saw them rise to the second spot on the points table in the league stage.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Betting Odds

GT to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Lasith Croospulle are good enough to cater the beast in the right direction and throw in a bit of Litton Das, we have a solid story of success. Their persistence has resulted in the Titans scoring at a run rate of 8.65 in the powerplay stage of the LPL. With that assured, you can bet big on them.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Best Batters

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best batter (Parimatch)

Wanindu Hasaranga has had a crazy season with the bat, having amassed 231 runs at an average of 33.00. That has made him the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and one that he will always remember. With the kind of approach that has set him apart, Hasaranga will be the man to look forward to, even smash the leather out of the park in Colombo.

Seifert to be Galle’s best batter (Parimatch)

In the ongoing tournament, Tim Seifert has established himself as a standout performer, claiming the position of the second-highest run-scorer. Impressively, he has amassed 231 runs in seven matches, maintaining a commendable average of 38.50. With three well-earned half-centuries, Seifert is a pivotal choice for tomorrow's upcoming clash against Dambulla.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Best Bowlers

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Wanindu Hasaranga is not only having a crazy season with the bat but is also the highest wicket-taker in the season already, with 17 wickets to his name. He has an incredible average of 10.76 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.54. With such crazy statistics to his name, you can be sure that Hasaranga will be the man for the job.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shakib Al Hasan has always been a devastating wicket-taking spinner and has duly led the bowling charge for Galle Titans in LPL 2023 with an impressive tally of nine wickets in eight matches. Shakib could be trusted to become a remarkable force in the upcoming match with a career record of 464 wickets at an average of 21.36 and an economy rate of 6.80.