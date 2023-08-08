GAL (Galle Titans) vs KAN (B-Love Kandy) Match Prediction GAL 52 % Chance of Winning KAN 48 % Bet Now! Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy lock horns in a highly anticipated clash in match 12 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Tuesday, August 08, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning

Galle Titans are coming off a loss in a high scoring affair against Colombo Strikers in their previous match. Batting first the Titans scored 188/3 in 20 overs on the back of a strong batting performances from Tim Siefert (54* runs off 35 balls), Shevon Daniel (49 runs off 31 balls), Lasith Croospulle (36 runs off 19 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (30 runs off 31 balls). Despite a strong batting performance, Galle failed to defend the total as Colombo Striker chased down the target in 19.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

B-Love Kandy are coming off a dominating win in their previous match against Jaffna Kings by eight wickets. Bowling first Kandy restricted Jaffna Kings to 117/9 in 20 overs on the back of magical bowling spells from Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9), Nuwan Pradeep (3/36) and Angelo Matthews (2/8). In reply B-Love Kandy chased down the target in 13. Overs with the help of valuable knocks from Wanindu Hasaranga ( 52 runs off 22 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (42 runs off 39 balls) won the match by eight wickets.

Galle Titans chance of winning: 52%

B-Love Kandy chance of winning: 48%

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Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Betting Tips

Shevon Daniel has been scoring valuable knocks at the top of the order for Galle Titans. He has scored 132 runs ( 49, 25, 25 and 33) in the four matches played. Daniel hasn't scored less than 20 runs in the tournament and we believe he is one of the safest players to bet on to score over 25 runs against B-Love Kandy.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Toss Prediction

The surface at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele, has produced low scores in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2023 so far. Spinners get some purchase from the surface making it tough for the batsman to score runs. Out of the 42 T20 matches played at Pallekele, the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 16 matches. The average 1st innings score is 168 runs. Teams batting first won 57% of the matches, while the team batting second won 43% of the matches.

Teams bowling first won four out of the five matches played in the season at this venue with the average 1st innings score being 154 runs. Considering how the pitch has played out in the season the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Tuesday, August 08, 2023, is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius with a 10% chance of precipitation, 71% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day as per the reports with no chance of rain

Galle Titans Players List

Chad Bowes, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ashan Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Ben Cutting, Sonal Dinusha, Minod Bhanuka, Sohan de Livera, Mohammad Mithun, Avishka Perara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Siefert, Akila Dananjaya, Anuk Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Samarakoon, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohamed Shiraz

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shevon Daniel Batsman Lasith Croospulle Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Tim Siefert Wicket-Keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon Bowler Sekkuge Prasanna All-rounder Vishwa Fernando Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler

Galle Titans Recent Form

Galle Titans won two and lost two out of the four matches they played in the tournament. In their last match the Titans lost to Colombo Strikers by seven wickets. Galle are positioned second in the points table with four points in four matches.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Ashen Bandara, Thanuka Dabre, Fakhar Zaman, Suresh Raina, Avishka Tharindu, Sahan Arachchige, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Matthews, Kamindu Mendis, Navod Paranavitana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Abeyratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Malsha Tharupathi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fakhr Zaman Batsman Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-Keeper Ashen Bandara Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Thanuka Dabre All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Mujeeb-ur -Rahman Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy won two and lost two from the four matches they played in the competition. They won their last match against Jaffna Kings by eight wickets. Due to their poor net run rate Kandy are positioned last in the points table with four points in four matches.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Head-to-Head Record

Both Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy clashed in seven T20 matches. Galle Titans hold a record of 4-3 against B-Love Kandy. Out of the four wins against B-Love Kandy, Galle Titans won two matches batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While B-Love Kandy won one match batting first and two games batting 2nd.

Matches Played: 7 matches

Galle Titans Won: 4 matches

B-Love Kandy Won: 3 matches

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Betting Odds

Galle Titans to score over 59.5 runs in the first eight overs @ 1.90 (Melbet)

Galle Titans on average scored 67 runs in the first eight overs in the tournament from the four matches they played. In their last match the Titans scored 88 runs in the first eight overs and we believe Galle’s destructive batting unit to continue their good run of form and score over 59 runs in the first eight overs against B-Love Kandy.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Top Batters

Tim Siefert to be the top batter for Galle Titansat 4.9 (Melbet)

Tim Siefert has been in phenomenal form smashing back-to-back fifties in two of the last three innings. He smashed 54 runs off 35 balls in the previous game against Colombo Strikers and has amassed a total of 160 runs in four matches at an average of 53.33. Siefert scored a match winning half century earlier in the tournament against B-Love Kandy and we back him to produce another match winning performance against B-Love Kandy.

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy at 3.75 (Melbet)

After a poor start to the season in the first two matches of the season, Dinesh Chandimal has returned to his usual best scoring 70 runs in his two innings. He has amassed 80 runs in four matches in the tournament. We believe Chandimal to play a match winning knock and be the top batter for B-Love Kandy against Galle Titans.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top bowler for Galle Titans at 4.5 (Melbet)

Shakib Al Hasan has been highly effective with the ball and has turned out to be the strike bowler for Galle Titans and has picked up five wickets in the four matches played in the tournament so far. Left arm spinners have been lethal at Pallekele and we believe Shakib to take advantage of the conditions and produce a match winning spell for Galle Titans against B-Love Kandy.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy at 2.78 (Melbet)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been lethal with the ball for B-Love Kandy picking up four wickets in four matches. After struggling to pick up wickets in the first three matches, Hasaranga managed to pick up three wickets in the previous match against Jaffna Kings. We back Hasaranga to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy against Galle Titans.