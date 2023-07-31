GAL (Galle Titans) vs DAM (Dambulla Aura) Match Prediction GAL 56 % Chance of Winning DAM 44 % Bet Now! In the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2023, Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura will take on each other at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on July 31, 2023 (Monday), at 3:00 PM IST. Led by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, Galle Titans have a strong squad at their disposal, whereas Kusal Mendis will lead Dambulla Aura. This game will be the first afternoon match of the season and will be a teaser for how the wicket would behave come the Asia Cup next month.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

Galle Titans are the favourites to win this match against Dambulla Aura, having Parimatch winning odds of 1.55 whereas Dambulla Aura have odds of 2.36. That has been done by analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of both sides while having a clarion call to define what each side have done in the last year or so.

GT’s chance of winning is 56%

DA’s chance of winning is 44%

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Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Betting Tips

I am pretty sure Shanaka will have a massive match both in terms of batting and bowling - which can provide solid impetus to gain the standing for Galle. Meanwhile, Danajaya De Silva is in massive form and knows how to push things forward in his own way; hence, banking on him to deliver will be the most important market of all. Furthermore, I have high hopes from Noor Ahmad to bowl a teething spell of pace bowling.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match Toss Prediction

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 90 matches since January 2020. Batting first, teams scored an average of 143, and the average winning score was 167. In contrast, batting second, the average score was 123, with an average target of 169 successfully chased. The venue has witnessed challenging totals, making it tough for chasing sides.

Weather Report

In the evening, Colombo's sky will be overcast with clouds, and there is a high probability of experiencing a couple of thunderstorms, adding a touch of drama to the weather. The significant chance of precipitation at 87% and a 52% likelihood of thunderstorms indicate that the match will likely be impacted.

Galle Titans Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Avishka Perera Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Mohammad Mithun Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Seekuge Prasanna Batter Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Richard Ngarva Bowler

Galle Titans Team Form

Galle Titans, formerly known as Galle Gladiators, have been struggling with consistent underperformance in the Lanka Premier League. Over the last 10 games, they have managed only a couple of wins, which has been a significant concern for the team. In the previous season, their struggles continued as they lost six out of eight league games in the league stage, resulting in a disappointing finish as the wooden spooners.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Mendis Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dananjaya De Silva Batter Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samrawickrama Batter Ben McDermott All-rounder Shahnawaz Dahani All-rounder Praveen Jayawickrama All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Dushan Hemantha Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura's performance in the LPL has been far from optimal, and their overall display has been disappointing. With just three wins in their last 10 games, their lack of success has been costly for the team. Going forward in LPL 2023, Dambulla Aura cannot afford to continue this trend if they hope for better fortunes. They will undoubtedly be aiming for a positive change in their performance to improve their standing and achieve better results in the upcoming matches.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Head-To-Head

Dambulla Aura have clearly dominated their encounters against Galle Titans, boasting a commanding 4-1 win-loss ratio. This track record tilts the favor towards Dambulla, making them the favorites to win the upcoming match against Galle Titans on Monday.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

GT to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With powerplay strike rates of 138 and 134, Tim Seifert and Avishka Perera are set to make a significant impact for Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League, given their strong affinity for performing well during this crucial phase of the game. Perera's recent batting prowess is particularly noteworthy, scoring at an impressive run rate 8.9 in the first six overs across the last 10 games. These statistics indicate that both players are in fine form and will likely deliver outstanding performances. Backing them to excel seems wise for the team's success.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Best Batters

Bhanuka Rajapaksa to be GT’ best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's T20 record boasts 3007 runs at an average of 23.13 and an impressive strike rate of 135. His arsenal includes 12 fifties and one century in the shortest format, making him a valuable asset to any squad. Notably, his balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.6 throughout his T20 career showcases his ability to score boundaries consistently, making him an all-around skilled player. Having Rajapaksa on the team is undoubtedly a source of pride and adds strength to their batting lineup.

Kusal Mendis to be DA’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 3219 runs in T20s, Kusal Mendis stands tall as one of Sri Lanka's leading run-scorers. His average of 29.26 reflects his consistency and skill on the cricketing circuit. The truly remarkable aspect is his 27 half-centuries in T20s, showcasing his ability to deliver impressive performances repeatedly. Mendis' classical style of play adds to his charm as a batter and solidifies his position as a key player in the world of T20s.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Best Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tabraiz Shamsi, with an impressive tally of 253 T20 wickets, stands out as one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket. Despite not always receiving the recognition he deserves, his remarkable average of 21.9 and economy rate of 7.3 highlight his potency on the field. His best bowling figure of 5/24 underscores his versatility and skill.

Noor Ahmed to be Colombo’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Noor Ahmed, known for his prolific wicket-taking abilities, has 62 T20 wickets at an average of 27.3 and an impressive strike rate of 22.4. After an incredible Indian Premier League campaign with Gujarat Titans, the Afghanistan spinner enters the match against Galle Titans with heightened confidence and at the peak of his prowess. Don’t be surprised if he grabs a few more wickets to bolster his overall tally.