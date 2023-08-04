GAL (Galle Titans) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction GAL 54 % Chance of Winning JAF 46 % Bet Now! With two wins from two matches, Galle Titans adorns the top spot on the points table in the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League, and to challenge them on Friday, defending champions Jaffna Kings are preparing themselves for a carnival. When both slides will take on each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, on August 4, 2023 (Friday), at 7:30PM IST, it promises to be an exciting contest.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Given the fact that Galle Titans have won the first two games, they are the favoirtes according to Parimatch. The oddsmaker suggests that Galle Titans have a winning odds of 1.79 whereas Jaffna Kings have odds of 2.02. That demarcates everything we wish for from the market.

GT’s chance of winning is 54%

JK’s chance of winning is 46%

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Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

If I have to discern a pattern from this encounter, my bet would straight off go for Tim Siefert and Charith Asalanka. There’s a long-term factor in this. Seifert is currently the highest run-scorer in the LPL 2023 and Asalanka is one of the most impressive batters in Sri Lanka lately. I would bet both of them would score a fifty each in order to keep the flag of their respective sides high.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

Pallekele has witnessed a total of nine LPL matches so far, in which an average run rate of 7.3 runs per over have been maintained. Teams batting first have emerged victorious in 6 games, while teams batting second secured victory in 3 matches. Out of 9 tosses, 7 times, the team choosing to bat after winning the toss won the game, while on 2 occasions, teams choosing to bowl after winning the toss came out victorious. The overall toss win percentage leading to a match win is 66.7%. The average first innings score stands at 154/7, while the average first-innings winning score is slightly higher at 161/7. In contrast, the average second innings score is 126/8, with an average winning score of 144/5.

Weather Report

Pallekele's sky is expected to be filled with overcast clouds, creating a moody atmosphere. There is an 87% probability of experiencing precipitation, indicating that rain will likely be a factor during the match. Adding to the weather's drama, there is a 52% likelihood of thunderstorms, which could further disrupt the game.

Galle Titans Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Avishka Perera Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Mohammad Mithun Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Seekuge Prasanna Batter Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Richard Ngarva Bowler

Galle Titans Team Form

Galle Titans have won both their games this season to sit at the top of the table, but that is just recency bias. They have been struggling with consistent underperformance in the tournament for a long time and in the previous season, their struggles continued as they lost six out of eight league games in the league stage.

Jaffna Kings Player List

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, Nandre Burger, Towhid Hridoy

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter David Miller Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings have won one and lost one in the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League, and that is bolstering on the impact that in the 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League, the Kings showcased an impressive performance during the league stage, securing six wins out of eight matches. Being the defending champions, they would want to continue building on it.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Head-To-Head

In nine matches between Galle Titans and Jaffna Kings, the Titans have secured victory in three games while facing defeat in six matches. The win percentage for Galle Titans stands at 33.3% in their encounters against Jaffna Kings.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

JK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Chris Lynn and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have proven themselves as aggressive and quick-scoring batters in T20 cricket, with impressive powerplay strike rates of 145.03 and 139.08, respectively. Additionally, David Miller is another player who can cause significant damage during the powerplay overs given the fact he is batting in the top order mostly. Notably, Jaffna Kings have been a dominant force in the last 10 games, boasting the highest powerplay run-rate of 9.1 among all teams in the LPL. With such explosive batsmen and a strong powerplay performance, Jaffna Kings are certainly a formidable force in the tournament.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Best Batters

David Miller to be Jaffna’s best batter (Parimatch)

With an impressive total of 9641 runs to his name, Miller has been consistently better in the shortest format of the game. His batting average of 35.92 and a strike rate of 139.3 are a testament to his ability to score quickly and consistently under different circumstances. Furthermore, he has 44 half-centuries and four centuries highlights his capacity to perform at the highest level.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa to be GT’ best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's T20 record is certainly commendable, with 3007 runs scored at an average of 23.13 and an impressive strike rate of 135. His ability to consistently find the boundary is evident from his balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.6. With 12 fifties and one century in the shortest format, Rajapaksa has proven himself as a valuable asset to any squad.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Best Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Jaffna’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Maheesh Theekshana has undeniably emerged as a standout performer in T20 cricket with an impressive tally of 124 wickets in the format at an average of 22.89. Playing for Jaffna Kings, he has already taken 30 wickets in just 21 matches. Betting on Theekshana seems like a wise choice, considering his growing reputation and ability to contribute effectively to his team's triumphs.

Kasun Rajitha to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kasun Rajitha is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with four wickets to his name in two matches. Rajith is one of Sri Lanka’s most consistent bowlers across formats and has been their highest wicket-taker in the last three seasons. With him delivering to the best of the potential, we certainly have an easier propositions to agree upon. Go for him.