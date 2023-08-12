JAF (Jaffna Kings) vs KAN (B-Love Kandy) Match Prediction JAF 46 % Chance of Winning KAN 54 % Bet Now! In the clash of table-toppers, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will take on each other in the 15th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on August 12, 2023 (Saturday), at 3:30 PM IST. While B-Love Kandy are at the top of the table with three wins, Jaffna, despite having the same number of wins, have found themselves in the third position due to the net run rate difference.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning

Given B-Love Kandy are at the top position on the points table, it is natural that they are considered favourites to win the encounter. Parimatch is valuing their wins at 1.83 as compared to Jaffna’s win at 1.98. That is a significant difference to the way bets are structured and punters can make a good output from the value in order to gain the majo.

JK’s chance of winning is 46%

BK’s chance of winning is 54%

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Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Betting Tips

Well, I never thought I would say this, but Hasaranga’s all-round charisma is getting too hard to ignore. The highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for B-Love Kandy so far, Hasaranga has carved a distinct niche for himself in the 2023 LPL and thus, I am pretty sure he will have a magical hand to play on Saturday’s encounter. Further, discount Towhid Hridoy at your own peril. The Bangladeshi batter has been impeccable this season and will continue to force his way into the record books.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Match Toss Prediction

Both batting first and second teams have found success at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with 23 victories each. Toss decisions have played a pivotal role, as teams winning the toss and opting to bat have secured 29 wins, while those choosing to bowl have claimed 21 victories. The stadium has witnessed a 57.1% match-win rate for the toss-winning side. Average first innings scores stand at 145/7, rising to 168/6 in winning cases, whereas average second innings scores are at 126/6, and 124/4 in winning scenarios.

Weather Report

With a considerable 56% probability of precipitation looming, the impending weather could significantly shape the course of the match. Despite this, the recent track record shows that rain has surprisingly refrained from casting a shadow on the proceedings in the evening.

B-Love Kandy Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris (wk), Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Hasnain, Lasith Abeyratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Tharindu, Malsha Tharupathi, Aamer Jamal, Thanuka Dabare

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Fakhar Zaman Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Asif Ali Batter Isuru Udana All-rounder Sahan Arachchige All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler

B-Love Kandy Team Form

After losing the first two games of the season, B-Love Kandy have made an excellent comeback to win the next three games and that have propelled them to the top of the table. They have an excellent combination of retro and modern giants, hence it is likely that they will continue to dominate the proceedings.

Jaffna Kings Player List

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, Nandre Burger, Towhid Hridoy

Predicted Playing XI

Nishan Madushka Wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka Batter Shoaib Malik Batter David Miller Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

With three wins and three losses, Jaffna Kings, the defending champions, have found themselves at the third position on the points table. They are pretty successful in terms of managing the averages but can they push it all out against B-Love Kandy to win the bout and keep their chances alive? That will be the question they would be asking themselves.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Head-To-Head

Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy have played each other eight times in the Lanka Premier League, with the former winning four matches and the latter securing the bragging rights in three games. That is as good a position as to be in for Jaffna.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Betting Odds

Kandy to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

B-Love Kandy have a run-rate of 9.1 in the powerplay this season, which is the best among all sides in the Lanka Premier League 2023. Even though Fakhar Zaman is yet to come well, they understand the infrastructure they can possess to entail the audience; hence it is only natural that Kandy will have an enterprising start to the innings. So my bet is on B-Love Kandy to do well on Saturday.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Best Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be JK’ best batter (Parimatch)

Towhid Hridoy's resurgence has taken a remarkable turn in the LPL 2023 as he has emerged as the standout performer for Jaffna Kings in the current season. Having amassed an impressive tally of 155 runs already, Hridoy showcases an impressive batting average of 35.25 while maintaining a striking rate of 134.28.

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best batter (Parimatch)

Wanindu Hasaranga averages 44.66 in the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League and is the highest run-scorer for B-Love Kandy this season. The spin-bowling all-rounder scored two consecutive half-centuries in the last two games, which certainly added a new tinge of beauty to the performance. Hasaranga further scores brownie points from the perspective that he is an excellent stroke-maker, and Colombo aids that kind very easily.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Best Bowlers

Dunith Wellalage to be JK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dunith Wellalage has six wickets from five matches and has found himself at the top of the pile as far as the wicket-taking chart for Jaffna Kings are concerned. As a matter of fact, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for Jaffna; hence it is prudent that Wellalage should be considered a force of nature. His economy rate of 6.92 is further impressive, which adds an extra tinge of belief.

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best bowler (Parimatch)

It doesn’t always happen that the same batter who is the team’s highest run-scorer comes back in contention as the best bowler, but such is the might of Wanindu Hasaranga. The spinner is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, and has eight wickets from five games. Hence, instead of fretting over, back him to be the highest-wicket taker.