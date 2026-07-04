Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

In the 19th match of the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars will clash against each other. The match is going to take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on December 19. The game will start at 1500 hours IST.

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Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Chance of Winning

It is a pretty easy game to predict considering the form of the teams in the competition. Jaffna Kings have always been an impeccable entity in the LPL. Currently, they are placed second in the table standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in the seven games they played. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.882 in the competition. On the other hand, Colombo Stars are third in the table with 3 wins and 4 defeats in the competition. They have a net run rate of -0.697 and possess 6 points. Colombo Stars have never been able to defeat Jaffna Kings in all their meetings. This clash is more likely to swing in the similar direction favouring the Kings.

Our Prediction

Colombo Stars’ quality of their campaign has not been up to the mark. They lost four games in the seven fixtures they played so far. The Kings have won the majority of their games and are placed above them in the standings. Colombo Stars are coming from a defeat against the Falcons. They were bundled out at 106 with 5 balls to spare. With the exception of Mathews, noone in the team could lead an impactful innings in the match for CS. It was a cakewalk for KF who won the game by 9 wickets. This is a clear indication of their inconsistent batting line-up. Moreover, the history between the sides has always favoured Jaffna Kings who won the last five collisions since 2020. In their recent meeting in the season earlier, the Kings went in to bat first and secured 178 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. It was a combined effort from JK’s batters to score that total. CS could not handle the high target and remained shy by 6 runs to lose the game when it ended, losing 8 wickets in their innings. Having said that, you should take the best odds for Jaffna Kings to grab this victory. Melbet is yet to release the odds but grab them as soon as possible for a bonus.

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Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Last season, Jaffna Kings topped their group with six impeccable victories and losing on only two occasions. They lost the first qualifier against the Giants but won the second qualifier to face them again in the finals. It was a high scoring match where JK put up 201 runs in 20 overs. Half centuries from Cadmore and Fernando made a major impact to their total. The bowlers did equally well and restricted them to 178 to win the game by 23 runs.

If not at the top, the Kings currently find themselves stationed at the second place. They have played six games in the season so far. They managed to register victory against every other team other than Kandy Falcons. Their only two defeats this season came against them. Other than them, no other team poses a potential threat and competition to them. In their last outing, they faced Galle Gladiators and went in to bat first. Afif Hossain’s 54 was the biggest contribution to the team’s total of 170. Binura Fernando (3), Viyaskanth (2) and Fuller(2) shined with the ball to restrict GG at 154 and won the game by 17 runs.

Colombo Stars resided at the centre of the points table last season. They won four games and lost as many outings. They were knocked out in the Eliminator by the hands of the Giants by 58 runs. They possessed a net run rate of -0.571 in their campaign.

Talk about consistency, the Stars find themselves at the centre of the points table yet again with three wins and four losses so far in the competition. They won a single game in their first four games of the competition. But the squad retaliated in their next two outings and registered victories in those games. Although it did not last for long as they faced Kandy Falcons in their next outing and were humiliated in the batting and the bowling department. They went in to bat first and scored 106 runs in the game before they lost all their batters in the game with almost an over to spare. Their bowlers were not impressive either. They gave away the victory with 4 overs to spare and could only pick a single wicket in the game.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo is a balanced surface. Even though the pacers have some swing, the batters will try to attack from the beginning. Since both teams are likely to prefer to bat first after winning the toss, wickets in hand will be crucial.

Weather Report

It is expected to be partly cloudy, with 90% humidity and a wind speed of 05 km/h. The temperature will be around 23°C, and there is a 71% chance that it will rain during the game.

Jaffna Kings Player List

James Neesham, Mahesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanaka, N Dhananjaya, Ashan Randika, S Samarwickrama, Theesan Vithusan, V Viyaskanth, W Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI:

Shoaib Malik All-rounder James Fuller Batsman Thisara Perera Bowling all-rounder Avishka Fernando Batsman Afif Hossain Batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman Mahesh Theekshana Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dunith Wellalage Bowler V Viyaskanth Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form:

Jaffna Kings are in terrific form. They have won five out of the seven games they played this season. This placed them 2nd in the standings with 10 points in their bag. Their batting line-up has been impeccable starting from the opening duo. The real game changer has been their bowling in the competition.

Colombo Stars Player List

Angelo Mathews ( C ), Charith Asalanka, Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Ishan Jayaratne, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Predicted playing XI:

Angelo Mathews All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Ravi Bopara Batting all-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper batsman Karim Janat Bowling all-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Niroshan Dickwella Batsman Benny Howell All-rounder Navod Pranavithana Batsman

Colombo Stars Team Form:

Colombo Stars played seven games and managed to win three of them. After a poor start to their campaign, they finally look in good momentum. But they lost their latest fixture as Kandy Falcons dominated the match. The batting and bowling units have been inconsistent and tend to crumble in front of the better squads such as Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings, as seen earlier in the season.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Head to Head:

Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars have gone against each other five times so far. Evidently, the Kings have always been a better squad in terms of batting and bowling. It was proven yet again in their latest meeting earlier this season. The Kings smashed 178 runs in 20 overs and gave a tough task for the Stars to conquer. Although the Stars batted decently, they fell short of the target by 6 runs and lost the game. Mathews and Howell were the only batters to score well with the scores of 73 & 43 while the other batters in CS were dismissed cheaply. James Fuller and Viyaskanth picked 2 wickets each for JK and helped them register this victory. JK is most likely to dominate this affair.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Betting Odds:

Colombo Stars to score low before 1st dismissal

Colombo Stars never had a good history of starting well in their innings. They failed miserably as they posted the scores of 3, 1, 19, 0 and 5 runs before 1st dismissal. They failed miserably as they posted the scores of 3, 1, 19, 0 and 5 runs before 1st dismissal. They played two games against KW last season and posted the scores of 0 & 19 for the 1st wicket. They played seven games this season and posted scores of 6, 9, 31, 0, 3, 0 and 0 before losing their first wicket in the game. This entails 85.71% efficiency of Colombo Stars to face their first dismissal in the game pretty early. Dickwella lost his wicket the earliest in the last four fixtures. The odds are yet to be released but make sure to log on to Melbet to grab the best bonus.

JK vs CS Top Team Batsmen

Avishka Fernando to be JK’s top batter

Avishka Fernando played incredible innings in his campaign for Jaffna Kings. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition and smashed 228 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.57. He posted the scores of 9, 51, 31, 54, 32, 33 and 18 runs in seven outings. He scored 32 runs vs CS this season when the sides collided.

Dinesh Chandimal to be CS’ top batter

Dinesh Chandimal is among the most promising young batsmen in Sri Lankan cricket. He has been exceptional in the longer formats of cricket but his track record in the 20 over format is as impressive. He was impeccable in the previous edition of the tournament as he averaged at 46.16 with 277 runs in 7 matches. This season, he has racked up most runs for the team, 187 runs, at an average of 37.40. He posted the scores of 9, 29*, 16, 19, 63, 31* and 20 runs in the seven games so far.

JK vs CS Top Team Bowlers

Vijaykanth Viyaskanth to be JK’s top bowler

Vijaykanth Viyaskanth has been a blessing in the bowling line-up of Jaffna Kings. He never stood out with his spell but has been very consistent with his skills and picked 10 wickets already in the six games he featured in at an economy rate of 6.66. He picked 2 GG scalps in his last outing.

Kasun Rajitha to be CS’ top bowler

Kasun Rajitha has picked 76 wickets in his 51 T20 career innings. He maintains an economy rate of 8.07. He has only played in 4 games this season and bowled 13 overs to pick 6 wickets for his side and has an economy rate of 7.07 in his campaign. He picked 5 wickets in the game against Dambulla Aura.