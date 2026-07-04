Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

Jaffna Kings will be eyeing their third consecutive title in as many editions of the Lanka Premier League when they take on Colombo Stars in the final on Friday. The all-important final will take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on December 23rd at 7:30 PM IST.

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Jaffna Kings finished second on the group table and then defeated Kandy Falcons in Qualifier 1 to make their third LPL final in a row. Colombo Stars defeated Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator and followed it up with a win over Kandy Falcons to reach the final.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Chance of Winning

Jaffna Kings are the two-time defending champions and know what it takes to win the knockout matches. They lost to Kandy Falcons in both the group matches but edged them in Qualifier 1. Melbet has Jaffna Kings as favourites for this game at 1.67 odds.

Colombo Stars are coming off back to back victories over Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons, and will be high on confidence. They have some quality players in their line-up. However, they will head into the final as the underdogs with 2.20 odds on Melbet.

Our Prediction

Our prediction for this all-important final would go towards Jaffna Kings. They have been pretty strong in the ongoing season and are much more accustomed to the big stage. Jaffna have a strong batting line-up comprising the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Afif Hossain and Shoaib Malik. The bowling attack is arguably their stronger suit, having the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Binura Fernando have been superb with the ball. Colombo Stars have some excellent players such as Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Mathews, Kasun Rajitha but Jaffna Kings still hold an edge.

Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

Colombo Stars to win @ 2.20 (Melbet)

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Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Final Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jaffna Kings ended the group stage on the second spot after winning six out eight matches. Their only two defeats came against Kandy Falcons but they more than avenged it in Qualifier 1, which they won by 24 runs on DLS method to head straight into the final.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth claimed three scalps while Maheesh Theekshana bagged two as they restricted the Falcons to 143/8. With rain threat hovering over, Jaffna batters came out with all guns blazing, smashing 62 runs in five overs. The rain interrupted the game twice, with Jaffna well ahead of the par score when it could not be continued further.

Colombo Stars had an average group stage where they won only three games but have been terrific in the playoffs. They first defeated Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator by seven wickets and then went on to beat the table-toppers Kandy Falcons in Qualifier 2 by six wickets.

Kasun Rajitha was outstanding with the ball, picking 4 for 20 in his four overs but the rest of the unit leaked runs as the Falcons posted 168/6. After an early blow, Dinesh Chandimal (38 off 33) and Charith Asalanka (64 off 40) added 90 runs for the second wicket. Ravi Bopara (29* off 16) and Angelo Mathews (21* off 13) then finished things off just like the day before.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Match Toss Prediction

Jaffna Kings have been pretty unfortunate when it comes to the toss, having seen the coin fall in their favour only twice out of nine matches. They chose to bat first once and field first in another, winning both the contests. In contrast, Colombo Stars have been extremely lucky with the toss, winning it in eight out of 10 matches. They have shown a strong preference to chasing, opting to field first seven times. There have been nine matches hosted at R Premadasa Stadium this season, with the team batting second winning six of those.

Weather Report

It has been raining in Colombo for the last few days and is expected to be the same case for the next few days. While not as serious as the last two matchdays, there is a slight chance the final might get affected by the rain in some capacity. According to AccuWeather.com, it is likely to be mostly cloudy on Friday afternoon and evening with around 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 24-30°C.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Jaffna Kings squad:

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Afif Hossain, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Suminda Lakshan, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Waqar Salamkheil, Nipun Dananjaya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, James Neesham

Jaffna Kings Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Afif Hossain Batsman Shoaib Malik All-rounder Thisara Perera (captain) All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Zaman Khan All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings won six of their eight group games, with two losses coming at the hands of Kandy Falcons. They're on a three-match winning streak, having defeated Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars in the last two group fixture before beating Kandy Falcons to reach the final.

Colombo Stars Player List

Colombo Stars squad:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Benny Howell, Chathuranga Kumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Keemo Paul, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Romario Shepherd, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Muditha Lakshan, Chamod Battage

Colombo Stars Predicted XI:

Nishan Madushka Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal Batsman Charith Asalanka All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Angelo Mathews (captain) All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Colombo Stars Team Form

Colombo Stars had lost five of their group matches but found form just at the right time. They edged past Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator on a tricky surface. They will be heading into the final high on confidence, having defeated Kandy Falcons in Qualifier 2 fairly easily.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Head to Head

Jaffna Kings defeated Colombo Stars by six runs in their first encounter this season. In the second encounter, they obliterated the Stars by eight wickets. Overall, the two teams have faced each other six times in the LPL, with Jaffna coming out victorious in four games and Colombo winning two.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Betting Odds

Jaffna Kings to hit over 12.5 fours

Jaffna Kings' batting unit has been in an excellent form and has players who don't necessarily rely much on power but more in dissecting the field. The trio of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama have combined for 82 fours by themselves. In total, Jaffna have struck 134 fours across nine games - which translates to 14.8 fours per match.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Top Team Batsmen

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Jaffna Kings’ top batter

The Afghanistan batter has been outstanding for Jaffna in the LPL 2022-23. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 213 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 while striking at 152. Gurbaz has smashed two half centuries in the competition and can be backed to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings at 3.60 odds.

Charith Asalanka to be Colombo Stars's top batter

The left hand batter is coming off a magnificent 64 off 40 in Qualifier 2. Charith Asalanka, one of the most promising T20 batters in the country, has scored 211 runs in the competition with two fifties. Asalanka has 4.50 odds to be the top batter for Colombo Stars.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Top Team Bowlers

Binura Fernando to be Jaffna Kings’ top bowler

Binura Fernando has been prolific in the ongoing competition. He has picked 11 wickets this season despite playing only four matches, including one four-for and two three-fors. The left arm pacer has 92 wickets from just 69 T20s and you can back him to be the best bowler for Jaffna Kings at 4.00 odds.

Kasun Rajitha to be Colombo Stars's top bowler

Kasun Rajitha bowled an exceptional spell versus Kandy Falcons the previous evening, snaring 4 for 20 off four overs. He has been terrific in the season, picking 12 wickets in seven games at an economy of just 6.04. You can back Rajitha to be the best bowler for Colombo Stars at 3.50 odds.