JAF (Jaffna Kings) vs COL (Colombo Strikers) Match Prediction JAF 57 % Chance of Winning COL 43 % Bet Now! The fourth season of the Lanka Premier League is here. Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars - two finalists from the 2022 edition of the event - will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Jul 30, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST. Considering the fact that the Lanka Premier League hasn’t had any challenge financially and still attracted some of the best talents in the world, there is a great chance that it will inflate to have its own grounding in the fourth edition.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning

Jaffna Kings are the defending champions, and that tag itself is enough for them to be considered as the favourites to win the opening game of the season. According to Parimatch, Jaffna Kings have odds of 1.69, whereas last year’s runner’s up - Colombo Strikers, have odds of 2.10. Even though that’s not a massive gap, you could figure out why things are certainly in the direction envisioned.

JK’s chance of winning is 57%

CS’s chance of winning is 43%

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Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Betting Tips

It would be extremely anti-climatic if Colombo skipper Babar Azam doesn’t go on to score a fluid half-century here because, c’mon, how else would you see this? David Miller knows how to navigate through the chartered waters in the spin-friendly conditions, and hence, I am banking on him to add more solidity to the structure to ensure Jaffna are well-placed. On the bowling department, just be sure that Naseem Shah will have his aces open up diametrically to bolster their chances, and I am predicting him to pick at least three wickets.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 90 matches since January 2020, and in the timeframe, the average score batting first has been 143, with the average winning score being 167. On the other hand, the average score batting second is 123, and the average target successfully chased is 169. This ground has witnessed challenging totals, making it a tough venue for chasing sides.

Weather Report

In the evening, the Colombo sky will be filled with clouds, and there's a high probability of experiencing a couple of thunderstorms, adding a touch of drama to the weather. With a significant probability of precipitation at 87% and a 52% chance of thunderstorms, match is going to be impacted.

Jaffna Kings Player List

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, Nandre Burger, Towhid Hridoy

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Asela Gunaratne Batter David Miller Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

In the league stage of the 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings secured six wins in eight matches and ended up at the second spot on the points table. Then they got the better of Kandy Falcons in the Qualifier 1 to enter the final and in the final showdown, by getting the better of Colombo Strikers, Jaffna secured the title. So if you consider that as a form, they are in pretty good shape.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Pathum Nissanka Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Ramesh Mendis Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Dhananjaya Lakshan All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers secured just three wins and five losses in the league phase of the 2022 edition, but so impressive were they in the playoffs, they eventually progressed to the final where they lost to Jaffna to be content with the runners up title. They are a very good side and have a strong bowling unit to contend with, for which I believe they can make some ripple this season.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Head-To-Head

Jaffna Kings have a complete dominance over Colombo Stars in the Lanka Premier League by beating them four times in the tournament already. Both sides met each other thrice in the league last year and in all three games, it was Jaffna who came out on top.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Betting Odds

JK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Chris Lynn and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have the knack of scoring faster runs and that is understandable from their powerplay strike rate of 145.03 and 139.08 in T20s respectively. Even if David Miller makes his way into the middle in the powerplay overs, we all know the kind of carnage he can bring to the table, hence it is important to remember the same and place the bet accordingly.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Best Batters

David Miller to be Jaffna’s best batter (Parimatch)

David Miller has always been one of the most sought after batters in T20 cricket and his tally of 9627 runs tells you everything you need to know about the cricketer that he is. If an average of 35.92 and a strike rate of 139.3 doesn’t put out the real value he imbibes, then his 44 half-centuries and four centuries in the format should. Go for him!

Babar Azam to be CS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Can anyone ever doubt what Babar Azam brings to the table? A modern-day giant, Babar Azam has 9201 T20 runs at an average of 44.02 with a strike rate of 128.1. That he has 76 fifties in the format along with nine centuries makes him one of the finest to have ever graced the game. Then if you are not putting money on him to succeed, what are even doing?

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Best Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Jaffna’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Maheesh Theekshana has taken giant strides in T20s and ever since his appearance for Chennai Super Kings, he has become even more confident in his approach and has grown a tendency to outplay the opposition with regular bouts of tenability. With 120 wickets in the format, he knows how to get the job done, which is further validated by his average of 23.9. For Jaffna Kings, he has 26 wickets in 19 matches, something that needs to be kept in mind and we should definitely bet on him for growing the base.

Naseem Shah to be Colombo’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Initially, Naseem Shah was considered a Test specialist, but since then he has grown in stature to become a force to be reckoned with, having taken 77 wickets in T20s at an average of 30. That he has a strike rate of 23.2 makes everything worth it and what could even be considered more prosperous is the fact that Naseem Shah has taken 16 wickets already in 2023 and he is going to grow on that.