JAF (Jaffna Kings) vs GAL (Galle Titans) Match Prediction
JAF
57%
Chance of Winning
GAL
43%
T20
R.Premadasa Stadium
Facts
- Shoaib Malik scored second consecutive half-century on Saturday.
- Shakib Al Hasan has 461 T20 wickets.
- Dunith Wellalage is the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Lanka Premier League.
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Chance of Winning
Jaffna Kings are the frontrunners with odds of 1.80 from Parimatch, while Galle Titans follow closely at 1.94. The slim disparity in odds suggests an intriguing match in store, but more importantly, it was an indictment of how both sides have been equally bad this season.
JK to win @ 1.80 (Melbet)
GT to win @ 1.94 (Melbet)
JK’s chance of winning is 57%
GT’s chance of winning is 43%
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Betting Tips
Be sure that Shoaib Malik is not going to stop anywhere soon. His consistent performances are the biggest hope for Jaffna, and captain Thisara Perera’s all-round performance adds a new sense of tangibility. Dasun Shanaka, on the other hand, continues to be the most efficient member of the Galle squad, and that plays a vital role in the way they are shaping up. Trust them to deliver.
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Match Toss Prediction
At the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, both batting first and second have thrived, each recording 23 triumphs. The toss choice has proven pivotal, with 29 wins for teams batting after winning the toss, while 21 victories were clinched by those choosing to field. Notably, the toss-winning side enjoys a 57.1% match-win rate. Typical first innings scores hover at 145/7, escalating to 168/6 in victorious cases.
Weather Report
A substantial 56% chance of precipitation hangs in the air, potentially molding the match's trajectory. Nevertheless, recent history intriguingly reveals that evening events have managed to evade the influence of rain, defying expectations.
Jaffna Kings Player List
David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, Nandre Burger, Towhid Hridoy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nishan Madushka
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
All-rounder
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
Jaffna Kings Team Form
The way Jaffna Kings assembled their squad, it was imperative that they would finish at the top of the pile, but things have gone downhill since then. With four losses and three wins, the defending champions have found themselves in the fourth spot on the points table, which is not a fair representation of their squad. Could they change the fortune on Sunday?
Galle Titans Player List
Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shevon Daniel
|
Batter
|
Lasith Croospulle
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifer
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Lahiru Samarakoon
|
All-rounder
|
Akila Dananjaya
|
Bowler
|
Vishwa Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarva
|
Bowler
Galle Titans Team Form
After securing two wins in their first two matches, Galle Titans had started in a very amicable fashion in the 2023 Lanka Premier League, but since then, it has become a one-way street. They have lost the next four games and are now sitting at the bottom of the table.
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Head-To-Head
In the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings and Galle Titans have crossed paths on nine occasions. Jaffna have emerged victorious in five contests so far, while the Titans have claimed the honors in four matches. This puts Jaffna in a favorable position for this match.
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Betting Odds
JK to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Even though Jaffna Kings have lost four games already, they have a run-rate of 8.87 in the powerplay this season, which is the second-best among all sides after Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League 2023. Jaffna further are the best powerplay side in the history of LPL, which further adds an impetus to the overall narrative. Then what are you waiting for? Go and bet on him to make sure your value is increased manifold in the betting market.
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Best Batters
Malik to be JK’ best batter (Parimatch)
Shoaib Malik is yet to be dismissed in LPL 2023, amassing an impressive 129 runs in the league already. In a clash against B-Love Kandy, where the entire batting order faltered, Malik stood as the sole differentiator, propelling the team ahead. Additionally, his remarkable record of 12,657 runs at an average of 36.37, coupled with 79 half-centuries, firmly places him among the legends of the game. This makes him a standout choice for Sunday's match.
Seifert to be Galle’s best batter (Parimatch)
Tim Seifert stands as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, accumulating 179 runs across six matches with an average of 35.20. Having secured two fifties already, he emerges as the prime selection for tomorrow's encounter against Jaffna. Given the absence of many standout performers in the team, the prospects of a successful wager on Seifert's performance appear quite promising.
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans Best Bowlers
Dunith Wellalage to be JK’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Dunith Wellalage has claimed seven wickets in six matches, establishing himself as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Lanka Premier League. His commendable economy rate of 6.92 and an average of 14.20 further enhance his profile, instilling an additional layer of confidence in his abilities. Then you can be confident that Wellalage will continue to be the force he has been and will be the highest wicket-taker against Galle Titans.
Shakib Al Hasan to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shakib Al Hasan has been the highest wicket-taker for Galle Titans in the LPL 2023, scalping six wickets from six matches. But that’s not surprising, for it is just an extension of his service in T20 cricket. With 461 wickets at an average of 21.36 and an economy rate of 6.80, Shakib continues to be the force of nature and should be trusted to be Galle’s best bowler on Sunday.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jaffna Kings
The only reason we are going to back Jaffna Kings to win the encounter is because of the struggling performances of the Galle Titans. There is no way Galle will breach Jaffna even though the latter have lost four games against three wins. From batting to bowling, Galle are yet to find their stripe, and that rightfully yielded them a position of no objectivity. Hence, my money is on Jaffna to secure the bragging rights.Bet Now!