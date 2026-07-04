Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Match Prediction

Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will lock horns in the 13th match of the 2022 Lankan Premier League played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on December 14. The match will begin at 1500 hours IST.

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Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons have had a bad reputation in the last two seasons of the LPL, finishing at the bottom of the table. However, this changed this season as they leaped to first place in the standings after delivering stellar performances in their campaign so far. Kandy Falcons have 8 points and a net run rate of 2.193. The defending champions, Jaffna Kings, are no less. Just like the Falcons, the Kings have lost a single game in their campaign and are second in the leaders board with 8 points in their bag. They possess a net run rate of 1.183. The sides collided before in the season where the Falcons snatched the victory by 3 wickets. Looking at their form, Kandy Falcons will be the match favourites for this encounter.

Our Prediction

Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings have clashed on five occasions before. Jaffna Kings lead the tally of victories by 3-2. Although the Kings won both the matches against the Falcons last season. But a lot has changed since then. The team got rebranded and made new exciting signings. It seemed to have worked in the previous time they collided in the current competition, the Falcons won the game by 3 wickets. JK scored 147 runs in 20 overs but the combined efforts of KF led them to conquer the target with the loss of 7 wickets in the game. KF are placed above JK in the standings with a terrific net run rate of 2.193. Hence, Kandy Falcons are expected to win this affair. Melbet offers equal odds of 1.9 for the Falcons to win and you should take it.

Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)

Kandy Falcons to win @ 1.9 (Melbet).

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Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Kandy Falcons had a campaign to forget last season. They won only 2 games while losing in the remaining 6 fixtures they played in the season. They team had 4 points and a net run rate of -0.668 when the tournament ended.

Kandy Falcons faced Colombo Stars in their first game of the season and smashed 199 runs in 20 overs. Their bowlers played incredibly well and restricted the Stars at 90 to snatch a dominating victory of 109 runs. They won their next two outings with comfort before they faced their first loss of the season against the Gladiators by 12 runs. The bunch took the hit hard and returned to smash a total of 193 against Dambulla Aura with the loss of 3 wickets. Andre Fletcher, Kamindu Mendis and Ashen Bandara played excellent innings of 44, 58 and 42* in the game and responsible for the high total. The bowlers did even better in the match. Brathwaite picked 3 wickets in addition to Wijesinghe’s 3 scalps. Allen got to bowl 1.2 overs and picked 2 wickets, including the last Aura batsman and leaked 5 runs. DA bundled out for 116 runs and gave away a 77 runs victory to Kandy Falcons.

Jaffna Kings lived up to their name and established sheer dominance last season. They topped their group with six impeccable victories and losing on only two occasions. They lost the first qualifier against the Giants but won the second qualifier to face them again in the finals. It was a high scoring match where JK put up 201 runs in 20 overs. Half centuries from Cadmore and Fernando made a major impact to their total. The bowlers did equally well and restricted them to 178 to win the game by 23 runs.

The Kings are having an excellent season this team around as well. They faced Galle Gladiators in their inaugural game of the competition and won the game by 24 runs despite delivering a poor batting performance. Their clash against Dambulla Aura slid in their favour as they restricted them to 121, picking 9 wickets in the game. They faced a hiccup in their way as they lost their next outing against the Falcons by 3 wickets. They bounced back with two back-to-back victories in their last two outings with their batters going all out in their outings. Avishka Fernando is in terrific form while their bowlers are doing an equally fantastic job.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced surface. The team batting first has won more games this season. The team winning the toss will choose to bat first. Meanwhile, the pacers have an advantage on this pitch in the initial overs.

Weather Report

Pallekele has been a very good pitch in the last matches with batters having an upper hand in the matches so far. Pallekele will have hot and humid weather with dew expected.

Jaffna Kings Player List

James Neesham, Mahesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanaka, N Dhananjaya, Ashan Randika, S Samarwickrama, Theesan Vithusan, V Viyaskanth, W Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI:

Shoaib Malik All-rounder James Fuller Batsman Thisara Perera Bowling all-rounder Avishka Fernando Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Ashan Randika Batsman Mahesh Theekshana Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dunith Wellalage Bowler V Viyaskanth Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form:

Jaffna King smashed a total of 240 and 178 and made a bold statement with their exciting batting performances. They have as many wins and losses as Kandy Falcons but are placed second in the points table on account of a lower net run rate of 1.183. Avishka Fernando has been consistent with the bat whereas Viyaskanth & Brathwaite lead their bowling line-up.

Kandy Warriors Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Lasith Abeyratne, Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XI:

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva All-rounder Andre Fletcher Batsman Fabian Allen Bowling all-rounder Ashen Bandara Batsman Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Chamindu Wijesinghe All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Top order batsman Zahoor Khan Bowler Ashien Daniel Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form:

The franchise managed to register back-to-back victories in the competition until they faced an unfortunate defeat against Galle Gladiators in their third fourth outing. However, they came back strong with a win over Dambulla Aura by 77 runs. Their batting has been very sound in the competition but their real strength has been their fierce bowling order. They dismissed the entire Aura line-up at a total of 116 with more than 5 overs to spare.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Head to Head:

The teams have collided in five matches before. Jaffna Kings have won three games while Kandy Falcons could win the two remaining fixtures. In their latest brawl, KF defeated JK by 3 wickets. Kandy Falcons are in terrific form and should come out on topic in the forthcoming fixture.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Betting Odds:

Jaffna Kings to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal

Jaffna Kings have batted splendidly in their campaign so far. Right from their opening line-up, they have been fantastic and played impeccable innings. Avishka Fernando and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have opened for the team in the majority of the games and posted the scores of 9, 118, 38 (vs KF), 133 and 35 runs before they lost their first wicket in five games. They managed to post over our target on four out of five occasions and hence makes it a safe betting tip from the upcoming encounter.

JK vs KF Top Team Batsmen

Avishka Fernando to be JK’s top batter

Avishka Fernando played incredible innings in his campaign for Jaffna Kings. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition and smashed 177 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.40. He posted the scores of 9, 51, 31, 54 and 32 runs in five outings. He has been consistent with the bat and qualifies for the best batter from his side.

Andre Fletcher to be KF’s top batter

Andre Fletcher’s batting skills were on display in his inaugural game of the competition. His innings was a statement of what he is capable of as he punished the Colombo Stars’ bowlers and remained unbeaten with 102 runs off 67 balls. He posted 44 runs in his last outing against the Aura. With a total of 185 runs in 5 games, he averages 46.25 in the competition and leads the leaders board of the highest run-scorer of the competition.

KF vs JK Top Team Bowlers

Vijaykanth Viyaskanth to be JK’s top bowler

Vijaykanth Viyaskanth has been a blessing in the bowling line-up of Jaffna Kings. He never stood out with his spell but has been very consistent with his skills and picked 8 wickets already in 4 innings. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against the Aura.

Carlos Brathwaite to be KF’s top bowler

The Kandy Falcons’ pick of the bowlers in the previous match was medium-pacer Carlos Brathwaite, who took three overs to finish with figures of 3 for 25. With a total of 11 wickets to his name, he is the top wicket-taker in the competition after 5 games and maintains an economy of 8.81.