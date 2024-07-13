JAF (Jaffna Kings) vs KANF (Kandy Falcons) Match Prediction JAF 58 % Chance of Winning KANF 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will play the 15th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 13, 2024. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons continue to remain at the bottom of the standings with their irregularities in the squad. The team won the game against Jaffna before but went on to lose the next game against Galle Marvels. With two wins and four losses, the team earned 4 points and possess a net run rate of -0.317 in the competition currently.

Jaffna Kings are continuing to assert dominance in the competition. They lost the game against Kandy Falcons but will not take it easy in the upcoming game. They went on to win the next game against Colombo Strikers and continue to rule the standings with four wins and two losses. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.302 in the competition. The Kings will cement their place at the top with a win in the next game.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 42%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 58%

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Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings are doing fairly well in the competition. They have played six games and exhibited strong batting form in most of the games. Kusal Mendis opened the innings alongside Pathum Nissanka in the competition. The team posted the scores of 20, 30, 25, 30, 112 & 9 runs before their 1st dismissal. Nissanka and Mendis average at 50.50 & 14.83 respectively in the competition. In the last game against Kandy, the pair secured 112 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Jaffna Kings should score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kandy Falcons’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Toss Prediction

The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.

Weather Report

The game will be interrupted by rain with a 90% prediction of showers. The temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Ahan Wickramasinghe Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Asitha Fernando Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings are in terrific form. They chased down a pretty high target in the last game. The batting order looks in fantastic form and will be going at a win again.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Lakshan Sandakan Bowler Shoriful Ismal Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Pavan Rathnayake Batter

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Kandy Falcons have a decent batting order and are eventually putting up strong totals. However, the bowler order looks pretty weak and have leaked way too many runs in their campaign.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Kandy Falcons have won three games as opposed to two wins of Kandy Falcons.

Jaffna Kings won- 2

Kandy Falcons won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Betting Odds

Jaffna Kings continue their winning momentum as they are coming from a win against Colombo Strikers in the last game. Batting first in the game, Colombo struck 188/8 in the game. Azmatullah Omarzai and Asitha Fernando picked 2 wickets each in the game. Although it was a high target, the batters were set on pursuit. Rilee Rossouw was fantastic with the bat and secured an unbeaten 108 runs in the game. Avishka Fernando also scored 58 runs to help his team win the game. Jaffna posted 190/3, winning the game by 7 wickets.

Kandy Falcons met with Galle Marvels in the last game. Kandy batted first in the game and scored 187/9 in the match. There were several impactful batting innings in the game. Andre Fletcher scored 69 runs while Dinesh Chandimal smashed quick 32 runs in the game. Angelo Matthews (29) and Ramesh Mendis (28) also scored runs with a strike rate of close to 200. However, their bowlers were pretty loose in the game and leaked many runs. Galle scored 188/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga and Andre Fletcher picked a wicket each.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons T20 R Premadasa Stadium, null Jaffna Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Kandy Falcons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.045 Bet Now!

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Dinesh Chandimal has scored 237 runs in 6 games and averages at 39.50 in the competition. He scored 32 off 14 balls in the last game. He posted 89 runs in the last meeting with Jaffna Kings. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game too.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Pathum Nissanka is a terrific batter. He has scored a total of 303 runs in 6 games at an average of 50.50. He scored 119 runs in his last meeting with Kandy Falcons. The batter will look to score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Top Bowlers

Dasun Shanaka to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Dasun Shanaka is a terrific bowler. He managed to pick 8 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He managed to pick 3 wickets in his last clash against Jaffna Kings. Shanaka will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Tabraiz Shamsi is doing fairly well for his team in the competition. He has played 3 games and managed to pick 5 wickets in the game. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.