JAF (Jaffna Kings) vs KANF (Kandy Falcons) Match Prediction JAF 45 % Chance of Winning KANF 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.895 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will collide in the penultimate game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The qualifier 2 game will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 20, 2024. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Chance of Winning

Jaffna Kings finished at the second place of the points table with five wins and three losses. However, their usual form did not work in their latest outing. They went against Galle Marvels in the qualifier 1 where they lost the game with a poor performance in their bowling order. The team has a second chance and will be looking to exploit that to meet the Marvels again in the finals. The team has a net run rate of -0.392.

Kandy Falcons barely made it to the play-offs. However, their journey has been commendable so far. They had three wins and five losses in the group games. They defied the odds in the Eliminator game against Colombo Strikers and won the game against them. They have one more hurdle before they can enter the finals. The team will be expected to do well in the next game against Jaffna Kings.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 55%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 45%

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Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings were doing well in the competition. However, their form has dropped severely in the competition. In the last three games, the side has posted the scores of 1, 4 & 11 runs before their 1st dismissal. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened for the side in the competition. Nissanka averages at 35.00 & Mendis averages at 16.88 in the current competition. In their last clash against Kandy, the pair could only score 1 run before their 1st wicket. That said, Jaffna Kings will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kandy Falcons’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Toss Prediction

The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Wanuja Sahan Bowler Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Asitha Fernando Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings are in terrible form. They are coming from two consecutive losses. The team lost their last game against Galle. They did well with the bat but could not bowl well to defend the target.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Ramesh Mendis Bowler Chamath Gomez Batter

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Kandy Falcons have a decent batting order and are eventually putting up strong totals. They are coming from a win where the bowlers did well in restricting Colombo to a low total and later surpassing it.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Kandy Falcons have won four games as opposed to a single win of Jaffna Kings.

Jaffna Kings won- 1

Kandy Falcons won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Betting Odds

Jaffna Kings are struggling currently in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Galle Marvels in the qualifier 1 game. Batting first in the game, Galle Marvels put on a competitive score of 177/7 in the match. Kusal Mendis struck 46 while Rilee Rossouw scored 40 runs in the game. Avishka Fernando was the top scorer in the game and scored 52 runs in the game. However, Galle Marvels managed to surpass them and posted 181/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Jaffna were poor with the ball and failed to put any dent on Galle’s batting order.

Kandy Falcons met with Colombo Strikers in the last game. Colombo batted first and secured 159/8 in the game. Kandy were good with their bowling attack. Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2 wickets while Mohammad Hasnain managed 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Kandy Falcons scored 163/8, winning the game by 7 wickets. Kamindu Mendis was fantastic with the bat and scored 54 runs. Dasun Shanaka added 39 runs in the lower order. The team went past the Eliminator game and must win the second qualifier to move to the finals.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons T20 R Premadasa Stadium, null Jaffna Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Kandy Falcons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.895 Bet Now!

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Kamindu Mendis is a terrific middle order batter. He has scored 254 runs in the 8 innings at an average of 42.33. He scored 54 runs in his last game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game. Mendis struck an unbeaten 65 in his last game against Jaffna.

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Avishka Fernando is an excellent middle order batter from the team. He has amassed 363 runs in 9 games with an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 165.00. He struck 52 runs in his last game.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Wanindu Hasaranga is the top bowler from Kandy. He has picked 14 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in his last outing. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Azmatullah Omarzai is the top bowler from Jaffna Kings currently. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He took a wicket in the last game against Galle and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.