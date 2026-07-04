Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars will clash in the 16th match of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022. The fixture will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on December 17. The game will start at 1930 hours IST.

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Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Chance of Winning

It took two disastrous seasons for Kandy Falcons to finally dominate the competition. The Falcons currently lead the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 1.908 in the competition. They have won five out of six games they have played so far and are expected to keep up the winning momentum in the games to come. Colombo Stars are third in the table with three wins and as many losses in six matches. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.502. KF are clearly better in terms of standings in the tournament. They also established a 102 runs victory against the Stars in their clash this season. Looking at their form, Kandy Falcons will be the match favourites for this encounter.

Our Prediction

It is a no brainer when it comes to predicting the winners of this upcoming fixture. Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars have collided on five occasions till date where the Stars have won on all occasions except for their latest game this season. This season, Kandy Falcons are on a roll as they have won five out of six games this season. They faced an unfortunate loss against the Gladiators in their fourth outing but registered two convincing wins in their next two games. They are coming from a win against Jaffna Kings by 10 runs. On the other hand, Colombo Stars did not have the best of starts in the competition but won their next two outings to currently be stationed at the 3rd place. In their latest clash, KF scored 199 runs in 20 overs with the loss of a single wicket in their innings. Andre Fletcher scored a fantastic 102* in the game while Nissanka scored 71 runs in the game. CS bundled out at 90 runs and were outsmarted by KF bowlers as Hasaranga picked 4 scalps in the game. Kandy Falcons should win this encounter.

Colombo Stars to win @ 2.205 (Melbet)

Kandy Falcons to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

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Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Kandy Falcons had a disastrous season last year but they are back on their feet and made a bold statement in their campaign of the current edition of the Lanka Premier league 2022.

Kandy Falcons faced Colombo Stars in their first game of the season and smashed 199 runs in 20 overs. Their bowlers played incredibly well and restricted the Stars at 90 to snatch a dominating victory of 109 runs. They won their next two outings with comfort before they faced their first loss of the season against the Gladiators by 12 runs. This motivated KF to bounce back in the competition as they fetched victories in the next two outings. In their last outing, they defeated Jaffna Kings by 10 runs in a thrilling contest. Andre Fletcher did well as he scored 35 runs off 22 balls in the game but the real surprise came from the bat of Fabian Allen who smashed 47 off 23 balls in the game. Brathwaite picked 4 wickets in the game that helped them to keep the Kings at bay. KF are placed atop the points table with 10 points.

Colombo Stars resided at the centre of the points table last season. They won four games and lost as many outings. They were knocked out in the Eliminator by the hands of the Giants by 58 runs. They possessed a net run rate of -0.571 in their campaign.

This season did not start well for the Stars. They won a single game in their first four games of the competition. But the squad retaliated in their next two outings and registered victories in those games. In their last exploit, they bundled out Dambulla Aura at 89 with 6 overs to spare. It was a cake walk for the batters of the Stars who grabbed the win with 9 wickets in hand. Kasun Rajitha picked 5 wickets while Asalanka scored an unbeaten 58 for CS.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo is a balanced surface. The team winning the toss will choose to bat first. Meanwhile, the pacers have an advantage on this pitch in the initial overs. The Spinners will surely have an advantage in the middle overs. Overall, It is a batting-friendly pitch. Therefore, we are going to see a high-scoring match between KF and CS.

Weather Report

The Weather forecast for the KF vs CS 16th Match on Saturday, 17 December 2022 at R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo is expected to be mostly cloudy or sunny or clear and rainy. The temperature is anticipated to be around 12℃ with 81% humidity and a wind speed of 20 Km/hr.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Lasith Abeyratne, Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XI:

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva All-rounder Andre Fletcher Batsman Fabian Allen Bowling all-rounder Ashen Bandara Batsman Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Chamindu Wijesinghe All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Top order batsman Zahoor Khan Bowler Ashien Daniel Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form:

The Falcons managed to register back-to-back victories in the competition until they faced an unfortunate defeat against Galle Gladiators in their fourth outing. However, they came back strong with two consecutive victories in their campaign. Their batting has been very sound in the competition but their real strength has been their fierce bowling order.

Colombo Stars Player List

Angelo Mathews ( C ), Charith Asalanka, Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Ishan Jayaratne, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Predicted playing XI:

Angelo Mathews All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Nishan Madushka Batting all-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper batsman Dominic Drakes Bowling all-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Bowling all-rounder Niroshan Dickwella Batsman Bennu Howell All-rounder Navod Pranavithana Batsman

Colombo Stars Team Form:

Colombo Stars played six games and managed to win three of them. After a poor start to their campaign, they finally look in good momentum. They registered two dominating wins in their last two fixtures. They have a decent batting order that goes pretty well in the deep order. The bowlers proved their worth in their last outing as they bundled out the entire Aura squad at 89.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Head to Head:

From a distance, Colombo Stars might look like the winners of this game as they won four of the five matches the sides collided in. But their recent face-off in the competition reveals a different story altogether. This season, CS and KF played against each other in the 2nd game of the competition. Kandy Falcons were fantastic with their bat and scored 199 runs in 20 overs with a single loss. They picked the CS batters one by one and bowled the entire squad at 90 with 5.3 still to bowl. Kandy Falcons are the clear winners of this fixture.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Betting Odds:

Colombo Stars to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal

Colombo Stars struggled in the previous season deciding upon their openers for the competition and kept experimenting with several batters for the role. They failed miserably as they posted the scores of 3, 1, 19, 0 and 5 runs before 1st dismissal. They played two games against KW last season and posted the scores of 1 & 0 for the 1st wicket. They played four games this season and posted scores of 6, 9, 31, 0, 3 and 0 before losing their first wicket in the game. In five of their six games so far, they scored under our desired target. Melbet offers the odds of 1.832 for CS to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal and you should take it.

KF vs CS Top Team Batsmen

Dinesh Chandimal to be CS’ top batter

Dinesh Chandimal is among the most promising young batsmen in Sri Lankan cricket. He has been exceptional in the longer formats of cricket but his track record in the 20 over format is as impressive. He was impeccable in the previous edition of the tournament as he averaged at 46.16 with 277 runs in 7 matches. This season, he has racked up most runs for the team, 167 runs, at an average of 41.75. He scored an unbeaten 31 in his last outing.

Andre Fletcher to be KF’s top batter

Andre Fletcher is the only batter to score a century this season. He scored an unbeaten 102 vs Colombo Stars in his inaugural game of the season. He scored 20, 11, 8, 44 and 35 runs in his next five outings this season. He is the current top-scorer of the competition and scored 220 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.00.

KF vs CS Top Team Bowlers

Kasun Rajitha to be CS’ top bowler

Kasun Rajitha has picked 76 wickets in his 50 T20 career innings. He maintains an economy rate of 8.10. He has only played in 3 games this season and bowled 10 overs to pick 6 wickets for his side. He picked 5 wickets in the last game against Dambulla Aura.

Carlos Brathwaite to be KW’s top bowler

The Kandy Falcons’ pick of the bowlers in the previous match was medium-pacer Carlos Brathwaite. He is the highest wicket-taker in the competition right now. He has picked 15 wickets in 6 games so far. The second bowler in that list has 9 wickets to his name. He is bowling at an economy rate of 7.66 in his campaign. He picked 4 wickets against Jaffna Kings in their last outing.