Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars, Qualifier 2 Match Prediction

Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars will lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the Lanka Premier League 2022-23 for the right to face Jaffna Kings in the final. The match will take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, December 22nd at 7:30 PM IST.

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Kandy Falcons finished top of the table but lost Qualifier 1 at the hands of Jaffna Kings. Colombo Stars secured third place on the points table with three wins and they're coming off a win over Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons lost Qualifier 1 by 24 runs on DLS method. Earlier, they topped the group table with seven wins out of eight matches and have a strong side. Melbet has them as favourites to win Qualifier 2 with 1.73 odds.

Colombo Stars defeated Galle Gladiators by seven wickets in the Eliminator. And although they do have some quality players in the side, the Stars have been pretty inconsistent. Melbet has set the higher odds of winning this clash at 2.10.

Our Prediction

Our prediction for the winner of this match tilts towards Kandy Falcons. They may have lost the previous game but have been a pretty well-oiled engine for the majority of the tournament. They have some quality batters such as Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran and Ashen Bandara. All-rounders Carlos Braithwaite, Fabian Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne add great depth in both departments.

Kandy Falcons to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)

Colombo Stars to win @ 2.10 (Melbet)

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Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Kandy Falcons were the best team in the group stage of the LPL 2022-23, where they won seven matches and lost only one. But in Qualifier 1, they went down by 24 runs on DLS method in a rain-affected contest.

Pathum Nissanka made 35 off 31 while Kamindu Mendis and Najibullah Zadran added 20s but none of them could kick on as they posted only 143/8. With the threat of rain hanging over, Jaffna Kings smashed 62/3 in five overs. When the match was stopped for the second time, Jaffna were 98/3 in 11 overs well in front of the DLS par score.

Angelo Mathews-led Colombo Stars finished third in the group stage with three wins and five losses. In the Eliminator, they edged past Galle Gladiators by seven wickets in an 18-over contest.

Kasun Rajitha and newly joined Mohammad Nabi bagged two scalps each while Benny Howell picked three as they restricted the Gladiators to just 108/9. Chasing the target, Colombo lost 3 for 44 in 8.1 overs. The experienced pair of Matthews and Ravi Bopara batted sensibly, took the game deep and then launched. Bopara smashed an unbeaten 43 off 28 to take his side home.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Toss Prediction

Kandy Falcons have won the toss in five out of nine matches in the ongoing season. They have shown a strong preference to batting first, choosing to do it on four of those instances. Colombo Stars have been pretty lucky with the toss, winning it on seven out of nine occasions. Unlike Kandy Falcons, they have preferred chasing, opting to field first six times. Of the eight matches that have been played in Colombo this season, five have been won by the team batting second.

Weather Report

The Colombo weather hasn't been great for the sport in the last few days. On Wednesday, both the matches were impacted by rain. The afternoon game was decided on DLS method after only 11 overs were completed in the second innings while the Eliminator was delayed and reduced to 18 overs per side. According to AccuWeather.com, there is a good possibility of showers on Thursday as well with a 42% chance of precipitation in the evening. The temperature is expected to hover around 24°C during the match time.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Kandy Falcons squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Fabian Allen, Lasith Abeyratne, Najibullah Zadran, Malinda Pushpakumara, Minod Bhanuka, Kaveen Bandara, Oshane Thomas, Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahmed Daniyal, Avishka Perera, Carlos Brathwaite, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

Kandy Falcons Predicted XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman and Wicketkeeper Kamindu Mendis Batsman Ashen Bandara All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (captain) All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Fabian Allen All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Chamindu Wijesinghe Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Kandy Falcons lost only one match in the group stage and came into the playoffs on the back of a five-match winning streak. They had defeated Jaffna twice in the group stage and the last two group games were nine-wicket and 39-run thrashings. However, they were beaten by Jaffna in Qualifier 1 by 24 runs on DLS method..

Colombo Stars Player List

Colombo Stars squad:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Benny Howell, Chathuranga Kumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Keemo Paul, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Romario Shepherd, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Muditha Lakshan, Chamod Battage

Colombo Stars Predicted XI:

Niroshan Dickwella Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal Batsman Angelo Mathews (captain) Batsman Charith Asalanka All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Colombo Stars Team Form

Colombo Stars ended third on the points table despite three wins from eight games, with five defeats. They started off the edition with three losses in their first four games before registering two wins and as many defeats in their last four group encounters. They will enter Qualifier 2 having defeated Galle Gladiators by seven wickets in the Eliminator.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Head to Head

The Falcons defeated Colombo Stars both times in the edition this year, winning the first clash by 109 runs and then defeating the rivals by nine wickets. Overall, Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons have played each other five times, with the former winning three games.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Betting Odds

Pathum Nissanka to score over 21.5 runs

The Kandy Falcons opener is one of the most secured batters in the competition and has gotten off to a good start in almost every game. Nissanka has scored 227 runs in seven innings and has been dismissed below 22 only once. Given his low-risk game, this seems a good bet.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Top Team Batsmen

Kamindu Mendis to be Kandy Falcons’ top batsman

Kandy Falcons have had four players scoring 200+ runs in the season but Kamindu Mendis is arguably the most consistent. He has scored 237 runs in eight innings at an average of 34 with two fifties and one forty. He has gotten starts on most occasions and you can back him to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons at 3.30 odds.

Dinesh Chandimal to be Colombo Stars’ top batsman

Chandimal is the top-scorer for the Stars, and is the only player to score 200 runs for the side. He has been scoring runs at a strike rate of 130.71, with a high score of 63. He also has plenty of experience, and the team will rely on him in a pressure game.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Top Team Bowlers

Carlos Braithwaite to be Kandy Falcons’ top bowler

The big West Indian all-rounder has been spectacular with the ball in the ongoing LPL season. Braithwaite is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets at an economy of just 6.39 with two four-wicket hauls to his credit. Carlos Braithwaite has odds of 3.74 to be the best bowler for Kandy Falcons.

Kasun Rajitha to be Colombo Stars’s top bowler

Rajitha has picked up eight wickets for the Stars, getting a scalp every 14.2 deliveries. He is the only bowler from the team with a five-for in the competition, picking up 5-22 against Dambulla Aura earlier this month. He went wicketless in his side’s last two league games, but bounced back with 2-9 in the Eliminator.