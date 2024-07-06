KANF (Kandy Falcons) vs COL (Colombo Strikers) Match Prediction
KANF
56%
Chance of Winning
COL
44%
T20
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- Colombo Strikers lead the tally by 4-1 in their three meetings against Kandy Falcons.
- Colombo Strikers won the last game against Kandy by 51 runs.
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning
Kandy Falcons had an ecstatic start in the competition. However, the team could not hold on to the same momentum and lost their last game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.586. The Falcons are coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers and will be looking to make things even in the next outing.
Colombo Strikers had a dismal season last year. However, the team is doing very well in the current season. They won their first game against Kandy. They lost their last game but it was a well fought game. The team has a very talented bunch and will be looking at a win again. They are placed second in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.100.
- Kandy Falcons’s chance of winning: 56%
- Colombo Striker's chance of winning: 44%
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Betting Tips
Kandy Falcons to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Kandy Falcons has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the previous edition of the competition. The opening pair of Andre Fletcher and Dinesh Chandimal posted 1 run before their first wicket in the first game. However, the pair returned in the next game against Colombo Strikers to score 37 runs before the team's first dismissal. Chandimal scored 34 runs while Fletcher smashed quick 24 runs in the game. Looking at their form, the pair would look to secure another good opening partnership score in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Kandy Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Kandy Falcons
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Toss Prediction
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.
Kandy Falcons Players List
Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andre Fletcher
|
All-rounder
|
Angelo Mathews
|
Batter
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Wanindu Hasaranga (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
|
Chaturanga de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
Kandy Falcons Recent Form
Kandy Falcons are coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers. They were overwhelmed by the aggressive bowling attack of the Strikers. They will be looking to do better in the next game.
Colombo Strikers Player List
Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thisara Perrera
|
Batter
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Glen Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Dunith Wellage
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shevon Daniel
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
All-rounder
|
Chamika Karunaratne
|
Bowler
|
Binura Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Colombo Strikers Team Form
Colombo Strikers won their first game against Kandy. They lost their next game against Galle Marvels by a small margin of 7 runs. They have a good squad and will be returning to win the next game.
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Colombo Striker leads the tally by 4-1.
Colombo Strikers won- 4
Kandy Falcons won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Betting Odds
Kandy Falcons faced Colombo Strikers in their last outing. Batting first, Colombo Strikes smashed 198/7 in the game. It was an expensive bowling performance. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kasun Rajitha picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target was a huge task for the batters. Dinesh Chandimal scored 38 runs opening for the team. Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews scored 25 runs each in the game. However, the team bundled out for only 147 runs in the game, losing it by 51 runs.
Colombo Strikers are in great form but lost their last outing against Galle Marvels by a small margin. Batting first, Galle Marvels raised a competitive score of 179, losing all their wickets in the process. Shadab Khan was the best with the ball as he picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the game. Binura Fernando followed him with figures of 3/22 in the game. Chasing the target, there were valiant efforts with the bat. Dunith Wellalage scored 45 runs while Rahmanullah Gurbaz posted 29 runs. The team finished their innings at 172/9, losing the game by 7 runs.
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers
T20
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, null
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Top Batters
Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons
Dinesh Chandimal is an extremely talented batter from the squad. He smashed 65 & 38 runs in the two games respectively. He was the best batter against the Strikers in the last game. Chandimal will enter as the team's best batting bet in the next game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the best batter from Afghanistan in the recently concluded World Cup. The batter believes in big shots and will be instrumental in Colombo’s campaign. He scored 29 runs in his last game. He will be looking to score high in the next game.
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Top Bowlers
Dasun Shanaka to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons
Dasun Shanaka was the best bowler in the previous game of the current competition. He took 3 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. He picked a single wicket in his last game. He is an excellent bowler and will be the top bowler from the squad in the next game.
Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers
Everything is going well for Shadab Khan in the competition. He has picked 8 wickets in 2 games already. He picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick from Colombo Strikers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kandy Falcons
Kandy Falcons to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Colombo Strikers to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch