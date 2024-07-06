KANF (Kandy Falcons) vs COL (Colombo Strikers) Match Prediction KANF 56 % Chance of Winning COL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kandy Falcons and Colombo Strikers will go at it again in the 7th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 6. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the game.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons had an ecstatic start in the competition. However, the team could not hold on to the same momentum and lost their last game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.586. The Falcons are coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers and will be looking to make things even in the next outing.

Colombo Strikers had a dismal season last year. However, the team is doing very well in the current season. They won their first game against Kandy. They lost their last game but it was a well fought game. The team has a very talented bunch and will be looking at a win again. They are placed second in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.100.

Kandy Falcons’s chance of winning: 56%

Colombo Striker's chance of winning: 44%

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Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Betting Tips

Kandy Falcons to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Kandy Falcons has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the previous edition of the competition. The opening pair of Andre Fletcher and Dinesh Chandimal posted 1 run before their first wicket in the first game. However, the pair returned in the next game against Colombo Strikers to score 37 runs before the team's first dismissal. Chandimal scored 34 runs while Fletcher smashed quick 24 runs in the game. Looking at their form, the pair would look to secure another good opening partnership score in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kandy Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Kandy Falcons 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.

Kandy Falcons Players List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Dasun Shanaka All-rounder

Kandy Falcons Recent Form

Kandy Falcons are coming from a loss against Colombo Strikers. They were overwhelmed by the aggressive bowling attack of the Strikers. They will be looking to do better in the next game.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glen Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shevon Daniel Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers won their first game against Kandy. They lost their next game against Galle Marvels by a small margin of 7 runs. They have a good squad and will be returning to win the next game.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Colombo Striker leads the tally by 4-1.

Colombo Strikers won- 4

Kandy Falcons won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Betting Odds

Kandy Falcons faced Colombo Strikers in their last outing. Batting first, Colombo Strikes smashed 198/7 in the game. It was an expensive bowling performance. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kasun Rajitha picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target was a huge task for the batters. Dinesh Chandimal scored 38 runs opening for the team. Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews scored 25 runs each in the game. However, the team bundled out for only 147 runs in the game, losing it by 51 runs.

Colombo Strikers are in great form but lost their last outing against Galle Marvels by a small margin. Batting first, Galle Marvels raised a competitive score of 179, losing all their wickets in the process. Shadab Khan was the best with the ball as he picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the game. Binura Fernando followed him with figures of 3/22 in the game. Chasing the target, there were valiant efforts with the bat. Dunith Wellalage scored 45 runs while Rahmanullah Gurbaz posted 29 runs. The team finished their innings at 172/9, losing the game by 7 runs.

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Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Dinesh Chandimal is an extremely talented batter from the squad. He smashed 65 & 38 runs in the two games respectively. He was the best batter against the Strikers in the last game. Chandimal will enter as the team's best batting bet in the next game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the best batter from Afghanistan in the recently concluded World Cup. The batter believes in big shots and will be instrumental in Colombo’s campaign. He scored 29 runs in his last game. He will be looking to score high in the next game.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers Top Bowlers

Dasun Shanaka to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Dasun Shanaka was the best bowler in the previous game of the current competition. He took 3 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. He picked a single wicket in his last game. He is an excellent bowler and will be the top bowler from the squad in the next game.

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Everything is going well for Shadab Khan in the competition. He has picked 8 wickets in 2 games already. He picked 4 wickets for 21 runs in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick from Colombo Strikers.