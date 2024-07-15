KANF (Kandy Falcons) vs DAM (Dambulla Sixers) Match Prediction KANF 45 % Chance of Winning DAM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.375 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Sixers will play the 18th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 15, 2024. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons continue to remain at the bottom of the standings with their irregularities in the squad. The team lost their last fixture against Jaffna Kings. Kandy Falcons have two wins and five losses in seven games. They have earned 4 points and possess a net run rate of -0.403 in the competition. The team will be looking for a win against Dambulla Sixers.

Dambulla Sixers are coming from a win here. They are coming from a close loss against Galle Marvels in their last outing. With two wins and four losses, Dambulla Sixers are placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.140 in the competition. The team is also inconsistent but is capable of doing better in their campaign. They will come in strong against the Kandy Falcons in their next outing.

Kandy Falcons chance of winning: 45%

Dambulla Sixers chance of winning: 55%

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Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers Betting Tips

Dambulla Sixers to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dambulla Sixers are doing poorly in the competition. Kusal Perera opened the innings alongside Reeza Hendricks in the competition. The team posted the scores of 154, 29 & 3 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last three games. Perera averages at 43.00 whereas Hendricks has an average of 55.50 in the competition currently. That said, Dambulla Sixers should score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kandy Falcons’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Kandy Falcons 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers Toss Prediction

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 30 degrees Celsius. There will be no rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will remain cloudy.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Nuwanindu Fernando Batter Lahiru Udana Batter Mark Chapman Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe All-rounder Mohammad Nabi (C) All-rounder Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Team Form

Dambulla Sixers lost their last game against Galle Marvels. The team managed to tie the game but lost in the one-over eliminator. The team should improve upon their batting order.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Lakshan Sandakan Bowler Shoriful Ismal Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Pavan Rathnayake Batter

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Kandy Falcons have a decent batting order and are eventually putting up strong totals. However, the bowler order looks pretty weak and have leaked way too many runs in their campaign.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Kandy Falcons have won three games as opposed to two wins of Kandy Falcons.

Dambulla Sixers won- 1

Kandy Falcons won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers Betting Odds

Kandy Falcons are having a nightmare campaign. They are coming from a loss against Jaffna Kings in the last game. The poor weather shortened the game to 7 overs. Kandy Falcons scored 78/5 batting first in the game. Mohammad Haris scored 30 runs whereas Dinesh Chandimal chipped in 21 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Jaffna Kings scored 79/6 in the game, winning the game by 4 wickets. Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga were the top bowlers in the team and took 2 wickets each in the game. The Falcons will be looking to deliver a better performance in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers matched against Galle Marvels in the last game. Batting first in the game, Galle Marvels scored 148/9 in the game. Dushan Hemantha, Nuwan Pradeep and Mohammad Nabi picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Dambulla Sixers batted well but could not surpass the target. The score was tied at 148/7. Reeza Hendricks scored 72 runs in the game while Ibrahim Zadran knocked 30 runs in the game. However, Dambulla Sixers lost the game in the one-over eliminator.

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Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Dinesh Chandimal has scored 258 runs in 7 games and averages at 36.85 in the competition. He scored 21 off 13 balls in the last game. Chandimal has been a consistent batter for Kandy Falcons since the beginning of the competition. He will come in hot in the next game.

Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Reeza Hendricks is a fantastic opener from Dambulla Sixers. He has scored 222 runs in the 4 games he batted in. He averages at 55.50 in the tournament. He smashed 72 runs in his last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game against Kandy Falcons.

Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Wanindu Hasaranga has been consistent right from the start. He has picked 8 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in his last outing. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Dushan Hemantha to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Dushan Hemantha has been instrumental for Dambulla Sixers in their campaign. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and looks in top form. He will enter as the best bowling option from Dambulla Sixers.