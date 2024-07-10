KANF (Kandy Falcons) vs GAL (Galle Marvels) Match Prediction GAL 55 % Chance of Winning KANF 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.105 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Galle Marvels and Kandy Falcons will meet in the 14th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 10. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the game.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Marvels Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons started their campaign with a win against Dambulla Sixers in the competition. However, they lost the next three games in the competition. The team returned with a win over Jaffna Kings in their latest outing. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.302. Kandy Falcons will be looking to continue the same form and climb a few places up in the standings.

Galle Marvels are not looking to repeat what happened last season. They were off to a fantastic start in the competition. However, the team performed poorly with the bat in the last game and lost the game against Dambulla Sixers. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the second spot of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.061. The team will be looking to occupy the top spot with a win again.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 55%

Kandy Falcons' chance of winning: 45%

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Kandy Falcons vs Galle Marvels Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23 & 8 runs in the last four games before their first dismissal. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 31.40 & 25.60 respectively in the competition so far. The pair secured a good opening partnership in the past games and will be looking at their form in the next game against Kandy Falcons.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kandy Falcons’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Galle Marvels 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Marvels Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day. It will be a pleasant day for a game of cricket.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels are a strong team. However, their batters bottled the last game. They bundled out for 135 runs in the last game. The team will be looking to get back to their winning ways in the upcoming fixture.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Dasun Shanaka All-rounder

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Kandy Falcons will be looking to make a comeback in the next game. They won their last game in a high run chase match. They scored 230 runs in the last game.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Marvels Head-to-Head Record

Galle Marvels lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five matches between the sides.

Kandy Falcons won- 2

Galle Marvels won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Marvels Betting Odds

Kandy Falcons matched up against Jaffna Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, Jaffna Kings scored 224/7 in the game. Dasun Shanaka picked 3 wickets in the game. Dushmantha Chameera and Ramesh Mendis picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a huge target for the team. Chasing the target, Dinesh Chandimal scored 89 runs in the game while Kamindu Mendis chipped in an unbeaten 65 runs. Angelo Mathews (29*) also batted well in the game. The team scored 230/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets.

Galle Marvels clashed against Dambulla Sixers in their last outing. It was a tough game for them. Batting first, Dambulla Sixers secured 160/8 in the game. The bowlers did a decent job. Isuru Udana picked 2 wickets whereas Kavindu Nadeeshan took 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the batters kept losing cheap wickets in the game. The team bundled out at 135 runs, losing the match by 25 runs. Isuru Udana was the top scorer with 72 runs.

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Kandy Falcons vs Galle Marvels Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Tim Seifert is a hard-hitter. He smashed an unbeaten 104 runs in 63 balls in the game before his last outing. He ducked out in the last game. The batter looks in fantastic form and will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Dinesh Chandimal is an extremely talented batter from the squad. He smashed 65, 38, 12, 1 & 89 runs in the five games respectively. He averages at 41.00 in the competition and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Marvels Top Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Isuru Udana has shown his bowling prowess in the Lanka Premier League. He took 2 wickets in his last game against Kandy Falcons. With 8 wickets in 4 games, he is the top bowler for the team.

Dasun Shanaka to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Dasun Shanaka picked 3 wickets in the last game. He has 8 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He is a pretty strong bowler from the side and will come in as the best bowler in the next game.