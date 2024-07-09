KANF (Kandy Falcons) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction KANF 39 % Chance of Winning JAF 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will play the 11th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 9, 2024. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

The Kandy Falcons started their campaign with a win. However, the team did not anticipate the three losses after that. They are coming from a loss against Galle Marvels. With a win and three losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. Kandy Falcons have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.668. The team will be looking for a breakthrough here.

Jaffna Kings are continuing to assert dominance in the competition. They lost their first game of the season but never looked back after that. They posted three consecutive wins after that. With that, Jaffna Kings are positioned at the apex position of the points table. Their batting order shined in the previous game and won them the game against Dambulla Sixers. Jaffna Kings will be looking to get back at Kandy for all the defeats in the previous season.

Kandy Falcons's chance of winning: 39%

Jaffna King's chance of winning: 61%

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Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Jaffna Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Jaffna Kings are doing fairly well in the competition. They have played four games and exhibited strong batting form in all the games. Kusal Mendis opened the innings alongside Avishka Fernando in the first game but Pathum Nissanka filled the opening position and replaced Fernando after their 1st match. The team posted the scores of 20, 30, 25 & 30 runs before their 1st dismissal. Nissanka and Mendis average at 44.50 & 14.50 respectively in the competition. That said, Jaffna Kings should score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jaffna Kings’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kandy Falcons’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Jaffna Kings 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Toss Prediction

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium’s pitch stands somewhere in the middle of the batter and bowlers favour both parties. The Stadium is located in a tropical area which makes the pitch’s surface dry and favours the batters when the ball is new in the first innings. However, due to the high humidity in the morning, seamers get all the benefits from the pitch. As the match progresses further, and the ball gets beaten, finally spinners get their chance to showcase their skills on this pitch. It is a good idea to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in Dambulla on the match day.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Theesan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Ahan Wickramasinghe Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Asitha Fernando Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings are in terrific form. They scored 218 runs in their last game. Their top order batters look fantastic and will be bringing in another win home.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Lakshan Sandakan Bowler Shoriful Ismal Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Pavan Rathnayake Batter

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Kandy Falcons have a decent batting order and are eventually putting up strong totals. However, the bowler order looks pretty weak and have leaked way too many runs in their campaign.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Kandy Falcons have won four games as opposed to a single win of Kandy Falcons.

Jaffna Kings won- 3

Kandy Falcons won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Kandy Falcons clashed against Galle Marvels in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Kandy Falcons had a decent start with Andre Fletcher scoring 50 runs for the team. Majority of the batters lost their wicket pretty cheaply in the match. Wanindu Hasaranga stepped in to post an unbeaten 65 in the game to take the total to 175/7 in 20 overs. Galle Marvels were pretty good with the bat as they comfortably chased down the target, posting 176/4 in 17.1 overs. Kandy lost the game by 6 wickets. Shoriful Islam picked 2 wickets while Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan picked a wicket each.

Jaffna Kings had a fantastic outing in the last game. They went against Dambulla Sixers in the last game. Batting first in the game, they scored 218/5. Pathum Nissanka smashed 88 runs while Avishka Fernando also scored 57 runs in the game. They were confident with the total. Dambulla Sixers could only score 188/8 in 20 overs. Jaffna won the game by 30 runs. Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Tabraiz Shamsi picked 2 wickets each in the match.

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Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Andre Fletcher to be the top batter for Kandy Falcons

Andre Fletcher is a fantastic top order batter. He has scored 121 runs in 4 games at an average of 30.25. He smashed 50 runs off 36 balls in the last game. He looks in fantastic form and will be crucial in the next game.

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

Avishka Fernando is the top batter from Jaffna Kings. He has scored 210 runs in 4 games at an average of 52.50. He scored 59, 80, 14 & 57 runs in the four games. He will be expected to continue his strong form and score high in the next game.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Kandy Falcons

Shoriful Islam has featured in two games so far and managed to pick 2 wickets each in those matches. With 4 wickets in 2 games, he is one of the best bowlers for the team in the competition. He will be the top bowling pick from his side.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

Tabraiz Shamsi has made his appearance in his first game of the LPL. He picked 2 wickets for 26 runs in the last game. Shamsi will go in as the best bowler from Jaffna Kings.