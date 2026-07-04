Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

The competition is nearing its end. In the 1st Qualifier game of the Lanka Premier League 2022, Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will play against each other. The game will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on December 21. The match will begin at 1500 hours IST.

Bet on LPL

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will meet yet again in the Qualifier 1 game of the competition. Kandy Falcons had a fantastic campaign so far, contrary to previous seasons of the LPL. They lost a single game and won seven matches in their eight outings. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 1.884. On the other hand, Jaffna Kings have won six games and lost two matches in eight fixtures. They had 12 points and a net run rate of 1.010 this season. Kandy Falcons have a spectacular batting and bowling line-up in the competition and are expected to win this affair, just like they did twice in the season already.

Our Prediction

In the last five clashes between the sides, the Falcons lead the tally by 3-2. Kandy Falcons ended the league stage top of the tree with seven wins from eight and now face Jaffna Kings for a place in the final. Over the course of the competition so far, the Falcons have dominated the season entirely, winning both the meetings against the Kings. Kandy has struck the ideal balance between bat and ball. Both the meetings were a close contest but the Falcons grabbed the victory by 3 wickets and 10 runs respectively in the two games. Hence, Kandy Falcons are expected to win this affair. Melbet offers equal odds of 1.805 for the Falcons to win and you should take it.

Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)

Kandy Falcons to win @ 2.005 (Melbet).

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Kandy Falcons had an upsetting season last year. They finished at the bottom of the table with 2 wins and 6 losses in their campaign. They gave away free points as they lost most of the games last season.

But things have changed this season for the team as they rose from the ground and currently top the standings with 7 wins in 8 games. After winning the first three games of their campaign, they faced an unfortunate defeat against the Gladiators by 12 runs. The bunch took the hit hard and returned to win their next four outings in the competition. They registered four consecutive victories in the competition with stellar performances from the batting and the bowling units. In their last outing, they faced Dambulla Aura. They went in to bat first and scored 160 runs. In the absence of key batters, Ashen Bandara took charge and scored 37 runs in the game. Oshane Thomas picked 3 wickets for KF and helped his team to restrict DA at 121. KF won the game by 39 runs.

Jaffna Kings topped their group with six impeccable victories and losing on only two occasions. They met Dambulla Aura in the finals where JK put up 201 runs in 20 overs. Half centuries from Cadmore and Fernando made a major impact to their total. The bowlers did equally well and restricted them to 178 to win the game by 23 runs and lift the trophy. Andre Fletcher is the top run-scorer for Kandy Falcons with 264 runs at a strike rate of 135. Carlos Brathwaite has been the best bowler for Kandy Falcons and has picked up 15 wickets while bowling at an average of 7 and an economy rate of 5.75.

There is a serious competition for Jaffna Kings in the tournament this season. They are currently stationed second in the points table with 6 wins and 2 losses. They faced Galle Gladiators in their inaugural game of the competition and won the game by 24 runs despite delivering a poor batting performance. They registered spectacular victories except for the losses against Kandy Falcons. In their last game, they faced Colombo Stars and snatched the victory comfortably by 8 wickets. Avishka Fernando is the top run-scorer for Jaffna Kings with 268 runs at a strike rate of 122. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has been the best bowler for Jaffna Kings and has picked up 10 wickets while bowling at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 6.67.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium hands an advantage to the spinners. However, the surface also has enough to offer for the batters who will look to apply themselves. Both skippers might look to bat first in the forthcoming match to put up a challenging total on the board.

Weather Report

Pallekele has been a very good pitch in the last matches with batters having an upper hand in the matches so far. Pallekele will have moderate weather with dew expected.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Lasith Abeyratne, Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XI:

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva All-rounder Andre Fletcher Batsman Fabian Allen Bowling all-rounder Ashen Bandara Batsman Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Chamindu Wijesinghe All-rounder Minod Bhanuka Batsman Pathum Nissanka Top order batsman Zahoor Khan Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form:

It has been an excellent tournament from Kandy Falcons so far who topped the group stage with seven wins and only one defeat. Andre Fletcher has had a brilliant competition so far and is the leading run scorer from his side. He began the tournament with 102 not out and is one of the key batters in the team. Kandy Falcons have a brilliant bowling attack and Carlos Brathwaite have the leading wicket taker across all teams in the campaign. Alongside Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas and captain Wanindu Hasaranga, the Falcons make life very tough for opposing batters.

Jaffna Kings Player List

James Neesham, Mahesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanaka, N Dhananjaya, Ashan Randika, S Samarwickrama, Theesan Vithusan, V Viyaskanth, W Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI:

Shoaib Malik All-rounder James Fuller Batsman Thisara Perera Bowling all-rounder Avishka Fernando Batsman Afif Hossain All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman Mahesh Theekshana Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dunith Wellalage Bowler V Viyaskanth Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form:

With six wins from eight matches in the league stage, Jaffna Kings lost only two games and finished second in the table. With an opening batting pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando, there is always the chance that the opposition bowling attack will be blown away. Jaffna Kings restricted Colombo Stars to 128-9 in Monday’s victory with all six bowlers picking up at least one wicket in the game.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Head to Head:

The teams have collided in six matches before. Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons split the victories. However, Kandy Falcons won against Jaffna Kings in both their meetings by 3 wickets and 10 runs respectively. Kandy Falcons are in terrific form and should come out on topic in the forthcoming fixture.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds:

Jaffna Kings to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal

Jaffna Kings have been impeccable in the contest, especially with their batting. Right from their opening line-up of Avishka Fernando and Rahmanullah who have opened for the team in the majority of the games and posted the scores of 9, 118, 38 (vs KF), 133, 35, 4 (vs KF), 31 and 105 runs before they lost their first wicket in eight games. They managed to post over our target on six out of eight occasions, entailing an efficiency of 75% of JK to sustain a long opening partnership. Melbet offers the odds of 1.832 for Jaffna Kings to score over 21.5 runs in the upcoming fixture and you should take it.

KF vs JK Top Team Batsmen

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be JK’s top batter

S Samarawickrama played incredible innings in his campaign for Jaffna Kings. He is the second highest run-scorer in the team and smashed 235 runs in 7 games at an average of 58.75. He posted the scores of 62*, 14, 38*, 32, 48, 32 and 9* runs in seven outings. He has been consistently striking fantastic innings in his campaign this year.

Andre Fletcher to be KF’s top batter

Andre Fletcher is a terrific batter from the Kandy Falcons. He averages 28.24 in his T20 career but that skyrocketed in this competition where he struck 264 runs in 7 games at an average of 52.80. He is the second highest run-scorer of the tournament and posted the scores of 102*, 20, 11, 8, 44, 35 and 44* in his seven outings.

KF vs JK Top Team Bowlers

Binuda Fernando to be JK’s top bowler

Binuda Fernando has only played three games this season so far. He picked 3, 4 and 3 wickets respectively in the last three outings. This sums up to 10 wickets. He has bowled 11 overs, leaked 64 runs at an economy rate of 6.40.

Carlos Brathwaite to be KF’s top bowler

The Kandy Falcons’ pick of the bowlers is Carlos Brathwaite, who is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked up 15 wickets in 6 games. He bowled 20 overs in his campaign and gave away 115 runs at an economy rate of 7.66.