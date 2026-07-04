India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

India is all set to lock horns against Bangladesh as men in blue touring here after a period of 7 years, where both teams will play 3 One Day International and 2 test matches. First ODI encounter will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on 4th December, Sunday. India has already qualified for the ODI World Cup Super league as India is one of the host countries of ICC World cup 2023, on the other hand Bangladesh have also confirmed their entry in the last 12 teams.

Bet on ODI

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

After an average performance at rain affected T20 and ODI series at New Zealand Team India is looking strong as senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul came back into the squad. In their absence Men in blue were led by Shikhar Dhawan but the team was defeated by New Zealand (1-0) in the recent ODI series. Keeping eyes on the upcoming ODI World Cup, that performance was not up to the mark and so the team would like to win this series to gear up for World Cup 2023.

Now with senior players and looking at records against Bangladesh, India has more advantages over the home team. India has 69% chances of winning the game whereas hosts has 31% chances of victory.

Our Prediction

The arrival of senior players has strengthened the team. If we talk about the performance, then the performance of the team in the New Zealand tour was commendable, but unfortunately the team had to face defeat in the rain-affected series. Right now Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer are in excellent form. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur have bowled well recently. Washington Sundar has played the role of an all-rounder in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

Looking at many such strong sides of the team, it seems that Team India seems to be overshadowing the home team in this match. As per our prediction, India seems to win this match.

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India vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both teams have already qualified in ICC Cricket world cup super league 2023. As far as this ODI series is concerned, India may name it 2-1 as the team looks strong, long batting line up and depth in bowling. On the other hand Bangladesh under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal is looking for a hunt on local ground.

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Bangladesh may win the toss and bat first as the surface of Shere Bangla National Stadium is very spin friendly. In the second inning pitch would get some turn and may trouble the batsmen. It's a slow pitch hence we expect a 240-245 first inning total.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be 29 degree celsius with the humidity of 52%. After a rainy season on the New Zealand tour, India will be more than happy with the good weather conditions for a game of cricket here in Bangladesh. There are 15% chances of Rain. Clear skies and sun will shine full throughout the day with the brightness. Wind may blow with the speed of 11 km/h. Not so warm and not so cold, good season for cricket in Bangladesh.

India Player List

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer have been included in the team touring Bangladesh. Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out in the series, at Bangladesh's Spin friendly pitches he would have been a better option. Team will miss Hardik Pandya as he has been omitted from ODIs.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma(c) Batsman Shikhar Dhawan Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman KL Rahul Batsman Rishabh Pant (wk) Batsman Axar Patel All Rounder Washington Sundar All Rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler

India squad for the ODI series

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India Team Form

Rishabh Pant’s form is a big concern for the team. Rest of the team players did well in the recent series. Men in blue have been excellent in the Asia Cup, T20 world cup and in the recent New Zealand tour. Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most runs for India in ODIs this year, with 670 runs and Shreyas Iyer scored the next most runs with 615 runs in 12 innings. Washington Sundar is quite impressive with bat and ball as he made some good scores and got success in turning the bowl in middle overs. Bowling section also comprises Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen and Axar Patel.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Batsman Mamudullah All Rounder Afif Hossain All Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Bangladesh squad for the ODI series

Tamim Iqbal (c), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh also is in good touch. Litton Das has been outstanding with scoring more than 500 runs this year. Tamim Iqbal has also shown consistency in the performance by scoring more than 400 runs in a year. In the bowling department Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Musftafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan strengthened the team with their impressive form.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head

India has always been strong against Bangladesh as men in blue won 30 ODI matches out of 36. Bangladesh got success in just 5 matches and 1 match ended with no result.

Total ODI matches played – 36

India won – 30

Bangladesh won – 5

No Result – 1

India vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Although Bangladesh is going to take India at their home ground, it gets tough to win against India in the Indian subcontinent. That’s the reason why India is the favorite of bookies. Most of the bookmakers provide the odds of 1.18 for the victory of men in blue. On the other hand if you want to get some more money and believe in miracles, you may bet on Bangladesh at the odds ranging between 4.90 to 6.23. It may vary from bookie to bookie.

For India’s victory - 1.18

For Bangladesh Victory - 4.90 to 6.23

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

From India’s point of view, Virat kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are top in the betting department with their past records and recent performance. Former Captain Virat Kohli smashed 12344 runs in 262 One Day International matches with an average of 57.68. Shikhar has scored smashing 6747 runs in 163 matches.

For Bangladesh Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan are the key batsmen. Litton showed impressive cricket in recent matches. This wicket Keeper batsman scored 1835 in 57 ODI’s whereas

All rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s comeback will make the team strong. He scored 6755 runs and picked 285 wickets in 221 ODIs.

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Deepak Chahar took 15 wickets in 10 ODIs. This swing bowler may do some charm for Team India. Washington Sundar has been successful so far in the role of an all rounder. In the 8 One Day International matches Sundar took 8 wickets and also scored 94 runs.

Bangladeshi fast bowler Taskin Ahmed impressed in the recent T20 matches. He picked 67 wickets in 51 one day matches. Bangladesh may count on him for some early breakthrough.