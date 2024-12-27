IND (India Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction

IND

85%

Chance of Winning

WI

15%

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Odi

Reliance Stadium

The West Indies Women’s tour of India is coming to an end with their third and final One Day International outing on December 27, 2024. The sides will meet at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, with the match set to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Facts:

  • India Women’s Harleen Deol is the leading batter of the ODI series with 159 runs in two innings.
  • West Indies Women’s Zaida James is tied as the tournament’s top bowler with six wickets in two innings.

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India Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

India Women’s statement victory in the opening ODI match of the tour set the tone for the rest of their campaign. They were put in to bat first and they made the best of it by piling on 314 runs. Opener Smriti Mandhana led from the front with 91 runs while the likes of Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were next in line with 44, 40, 34 and 31 runs, respectively. The rest of the batters also made mild but valuable contributions which aided their grand total. West Indies Women’s chase was off to an awful start as the top four were bowled out with nearly nothing on the board. The others managed to make scant contributions and eventually, the visitors were bundled out for 103 which gave India Women a commanding 211-run triumph.

In the second game, India Women chose to bat first and upped themselves from the first game by posting 358 runs on the scoreboard. This time, it was Harleen Deol who top-scored with 115 runs while Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues notched up 76, 53 and 52 runs, respectively. The bowlers had a highly defendable score and they delivered as well as expected - although the West Indies Women’s opener and skipper, Hayley Matthews, crafted a sensational ton with a 106-run knock, her squad failed her and they ended up getting bowled out for 243. India Women took a 115-run victory along with the series win.

  • India Women chance of winning - 85%
  • West Indies Women chance of winning - 15%

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India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have forged a truly commendable partnership in the tournament until now and they have taken India Women’s first wicket to new heights. The former has scored two back-to-back half-centuries and is currently averaging at 72.00 while debutant Pratika Rawal has achieved a brilliant average of 58.00. Having posted opening totals of 110 in both matches in the series, they have inspired confidence in their ability to keep up the momentum and mount another outstanding partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds

India Women Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5

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West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.86
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India Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting first have held the advantage in the tour so far with two successive wins. Even though West Indies Women chose to chase in the first game, they found it nearly impossible to curtail the opposition’s run-scoring. Since those setting the target are able to play their strokes freely and pile on big runs, it will be the sought after option in the final as well.

Weather Report

Although there is a slight 25% likelihood of a downpour, mostly sunny conditions will prevail at Vadodara with the temperature reaching 28 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

Pratika Rawal

Batter

Harleen Deol

Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

Batter

Richa Ghosh

Wicket-keeper

Jemimah Rodrigues

Batter

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

Saima Thakor

Bowler

Titas Sadhu

Bowler

Renuka Singh Thakur

Bowler

Priya Mishra

Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s scores speak for themselves since the batters have posted scores upwards of 300 on both occasions. The bowlers, too, have ensured that the team remains dominant by restricting the opposition as much as possible.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C)

All-rounder

Qiana Joseph

All-rounder

Nerissa Crafton

Batter

Rashada Williams

Wicket-keeper

Deandra Dottin

All-rounder

Shemaine Campbelle

Batter

Aaliyah Alleyne

Bowler

Zaida James

Batter

Afy Fletcher

Bowler

Karishma Ramharack

Bowler

Shamilia Connell

Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women’s batters have been unable to pull off a successful chase and often find themselves getting bundled out for very little to show for themselves.

India Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

In 28 ODI matches between India Women and West Indies Women thus far, the former are at a massive advantage with 23 wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 28

India Women - 23

West Indies Women - 5

India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.62 (Parimatch)

West Indies Women’s opening wicket has barely seen any improvement in the series so far, considering Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph failed to achieve a partnership in the first match and managed 20 runs before the first dismissal in the previous game. They still pale in comparison to India Women’s openers whose consistency has been off the charts; Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have added 110 runs to the first wicket on both occasions thus far. Given this massive disparity in performance, India Women’s first partnership is expected to outgun that of the West Indies Women.

India Women vs West Indies Women

Odi

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

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India

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1.15
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India Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana’s consistency has been brilliant this year and in the present tournament, she has scored two back-to-back half-centuries. In the first match, she top-scored with 91 runs and even though she was not the leading batter in the previous game, she still amassed 53 runs. She is currently India Women’s second highest run-getter with 144 runs in two innings, making her the top pick for the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews’ performance dipped after scoring a century with 106 runs in the first game, considering she went on to get dismissed on a five-ball duck in the last outing. Despite that, she remains West Indies Women’s top run scorer in the series and with an average of 53.00, she is expected to come good in the final.

India Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Renuka Singh leads India Women’s bowling attack with six wickets in one innings and an average of 11.66. After taking an excellent five-wicket haul in the first game, she only managed to take a single wicket in the second match. However, she has been extremely economical with an overall economy rate of 3.68 and has the potential to be their top bowler once more.

Zaida James to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Zaida James achieved an outstanding fifer against India Women in the opening ODI match of the series. In the last encounter, she was tied as West Indies Women’s top bowler with one wicket in seven overs. Averaging at 17.00 in the series thus far, she will be relied upon to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Women

India Women have made the best use of their home grounds in the series so far. In the T20I series, they lost a single game but it did not set them back at all. They brushed it off and achieved the series win anyway, and they did not allow West Indies Women to have the upper hand after the fact. Their batting has absolutely been on a different plane and it is not something the West Indies Women have been able to compete with. India Women are on course for a 3-0 whitewash in the upcoming fixture.
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