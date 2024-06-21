SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction SRI 62 % Chance of Winning WI 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.517 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women will clash in the 3rd ODI of the West Indies Women tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota on June 21. The match will commence from 10:00 AM. Let’s have a look at the details of the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will be very happy with their team after the two ODIs of the current series. They are playing at home conditions and it has played well into their favour so far. They produced impressive performances in this series. They are 2-0 ahead of West Indies Women. The team looks good and will be ready to win another game in the upcoming clash.

The West Indies Women were believed to be the better team with a great track record against Sri Lanka Women. But the tables have turned. West Indies Women lack majorly in their batting and bowling order. They delivered an underwhelming performance in the last game.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 62%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 38%

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Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka managed to draw the last series against South Africa Women. Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne opened for the team and posted the scores of 90 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. Athapaththu and Gunaratne average at 36.24 & 18.84 respectively in their ODI careers. The pair posted 88 & 11 runs as their opening partnership in the two ODIs of this series. That said, Sri Lanka Women’s opening order is in safe hands and they will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The Hambantota pitch usually favours spin bowlers. The surface offers significant turn and bounce, making it challenging for batters, especially against skilled spinners. Fast bowlers may find it difficult to generate much pace or movement due to the lack of grass on the stadium’s pitch. As the match progresses, the pitch also gives the advantage to spin bowlers. Both sides will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy with occasional drizzle. The temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They performed extremely well in both the departments. Their bowlers were pretty impressive in the last game and bundled out WI-W at 92 runs in the game.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott

Predicted Playing XI

Shabika Gajnabi All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle (c) Batter Chedean Nation Batter Stefanie Taylor Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Zaida James Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

The West Indies Women are coming from two consecutive defeats against Sri Lanka Women. They batted very poorly in the last game. They bundled out for 92 runs in the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women have met 25 times in the format. West Indies Women have won 18 games whereas Sri Lanka Women managed to win 6 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 18

Sri Lanka Women - 6

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

In the second ODI, West Indies Women batted first and they posted a small total of 92 before being bowled out. The top order struggled and lost wickets in quick succession. Sri Lankan bowlers were very efficient with the ball and displayed impressive performance in the next game. Kavisha Dilhari was the top bowler from the side with 4 wickets in the game. Achini Kulasuriya and Chamari Athapaththu picked 2 wickets each.

During the chase, Sri Lanka Women lost their premier batter Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama quite early. This is when Vishmi Gunaratne and Kavisha Dilhari produced a match winning partnership of 58 runs for the 3rd wicket to seal the deal in favour of Sri Lanka Women. They easily chased the total down in the 22nd over with 5 wickets in hand. Vishmi Gunaratne scored 50 runs whereas Kavisha Dilhari knocked 28 runs in the game. Karishma Ramharack was the top bowler from West Indies with 2 picks in the game.

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Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu is in terrific form. She was the best batter in her last series against South Africa Women where she scored 51 & 195* runs in the two games. She struck 38 & 1 runs in the two games. She will be looking to score high in the next game.

Rashada Williams to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

In the absence of Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams was the top batter in the team. She scored 24 runs in the last game, highest from the side. She will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Aaliyah Alleyne to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne is the top bowler from the West Indies Women team. She took 2 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the next game. She will be expected to perform well with the ball in the next clash.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is the best bowler from the side. She has taken 7 wickets in the two ODIs so far. She was able to pick 4 wickets in the last game. That said, Dilhari will be expected to bowl well in the next game.