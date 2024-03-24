Auckland vs Canterbury Match Prediction AUCA 40 % Chance of Winning CKI 60 % Bet Now! In the 22nd game of the Plunket Shield 2023, Auckland and Canterbury will go head on in a four day game of cricket. The game is going to start from March 24, 2024. It will be played at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland and will begin from 3:30 AM IST. Let’s dive into the details of the game before it begins.

Auckland vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Auckland finally had a break-through in the last contest of the competition. They are coming from a win here against Central Districts. Auckland did not win a game in the first six games. With a win, four losses and two draws, Auckland is placed at the bottom of the table. They have 46 points to their name. They will face a tough challenge against Canterbury in the next game.

Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place. However, they had a slow start in the competition. Canterbury have now risen to the 3rd position in the table standings with two wins and three losses. The team has 67 points in their campaign and will look to strengthen their team further in the next game.

Canterbury's chance of winning: 60%

Auckland’s chance of winning: 40%

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Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Tips

Canterbury to score low before their 1st dismissal

Canterbury did not have much luck in the competition so far. They have won only a single game in the competition. Their opening order revolved around Zakary Foulkes, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Boyle before. Later, Chad Bowes entered the opening position alongside Henry Nicholls in the recent games. Bowes and Nicholls average at 28.88 & 60.85 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 0, 17, 8, 11, 197, 24 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last seven games. They did not post much impressive scores in the competition except for one game where both the openers played an impeccable innings. They will meet for the second time this season. Last time, the openers posted 8 runs before their first dismissal in the game. That said, this is a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Auckland vs Canterbury Toss Prediction

The pitch in Eden Park Outer Oval is usually a balanced one, offering something for both batters and fast bowlers. For the most part, however, it is likely to behave as a typical New Zealand pitch and favour the batsmen. As the surface slows down a little, seamers will find more help with their variations. The team batting first will look to set a high score in the 1st innings of the game.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover between 11 to 21 degree Celsius during the match. There is a high possibility of rain on the first day of the game. The skies will experience overcast conditions.

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Cole McConchie (c) All-rounder Henry Nicholls Batter Sean Davey Bowler Rhys Mariu Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Chad Bowes Batter Angus McKenzie Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury are coming here from a win. They batted extremely well in the last game. They will exert the same form in the next game and win the fixture.

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),

Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

William O’Donnell Batter Mark Chapman Batter George Worker Batter Danru Ferns Bowler Robert O’Donnell (c) All-rounder Jordan Sussex Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Sean Solia Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Luis Delport Bowler Jock McKenzie All-rounder

Auckland Recent Form

Auckland are coming from a win here. They batted well in the last game and should keep up the same momentum.

Auckland vs Canterbury Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury lead the tally by 2-1.

Canterbury Won: 2

Auckland Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Auckland went against Central Districts in the last game. Auckland scored 240 runs in the 1st innings. Central Districts replied with 340 runs in the initial innings. Auckland added 281 runs in the second innings whereas CD bundled out for 140 runs in the later innings, giving away the victory to Auckland by 41 runs. It was a joint batting effort. Mark Chapman was the best batter with the score of 21 & 83 runs in the game. The real heroes were the bowlers. Ben Lister picked 6 wickets whereas Jordan Sussex impressed with his bowling from his 8-wicket haul in the last game. The team will go in confident in the next game.

In their last fixture, Canterbury faced Northern Districts and won the fixture by 5 wickets. ND scored 235 & 298 runs in both their innings. Zakary Foulkes and Michael Rae were the top bowlers who picked 4 & 6 wickets respectively in the game. Batting second, Canterbury raised 398 runs in the first innings. As a result, they had a comfortable target in the second innings where the team established a 5-wicket win. Cole McConchie scored 106 whereas Mitchell Hay scored 146 runs in the 1st innings. The team will be confident with their batting lot while they can do better with their bowling.

Auckland vs Canterbury Top Batters

Sean Solia to be the top batter for Auckland

Sean Solia is the top scorer of Auckland. He has registered 514 runs in 13 innings of the competition with an average of 39.53. He has posted a century and three fifties in the tournament. He will come in confident in the next game.

Mitchell Hay to be the top batter for Canterbury

Mitchell Hay was one of the top batters in the team last season. This season, he has scored 500 runs in 13 innings at an average of 45.45. He scored 146 runs in the 1st innings of the last game. He will go in as the best batter from Canterbury in the next game.

Auckland vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Louis Delport to be the top bowler for Auckland

Louis Delport has picked 21 wickers for Auckland in the tournament. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He will enter as the best bowler from the ranks of Auckland.

Zakary Foulkes to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Zakary Foulkes has been fantastic for Canterubury in the competition. He has picked 22 wickets in 14 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.04 in the tournament. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.