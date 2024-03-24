Auckland vs Canterbury Match Prediction
AUCA
40%
Chance of Winning
CKI
60%
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- The tally reads as 2-1, in favour of Canterbury in the last five meetings with Auckland.
- Canterbury is placed at the 3rd place whereas Auckland is placed at the 4th place in the points table of the Plunket Shield 2023/24.
Auckland vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Auckland finally had a break-through in the last contest of the competition. They are coming from a win here against Central Districts. Auckland did not win a game in the first six games. With a win, four losses and two draws, Auckland is placed at the bottom of the table. They have 46 points to their name. They will face a tough challenge against Canterbury in the next game.
Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place. However, they had a slow start in the competition. Canterbury have now risen to the 3rd position in the table standings with two wins and three losses. The team has 67 points in their campaign and will look to strengthen their team further in the next game.
Canterbury's chance of winning: 60%
Auckland’s chance of winning: 40%
Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Tips
Canterbury to score low before their 1st dismissal
Canterbury did not have much luck in the competition so far. They have won only a single game in the competition. Their opening order revolved around Zakary Foulkes, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Boyle before. Later, Chad Bowes entered the opening position alongside Henry Nicholls in the recent games. Bowes and Nicholls average at 28.88 & 60.85 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 0, 17, 8, 11, 197, 24 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last seven games. They did not post much impressive scores in the competition except for one game where both the openers played an impeccable innings. They will meet for the second time this season. Last time, the openers posted 8 runs before their first dismissal in the game. That said, this is a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.
Auckland vs Canterbury Toss Prediction
The pitch in Eden Park Outer Oval is usually a balanced one, offering something for both batters and fast bowlers. For the most part, however, it is likely to behave as a typical New Zealand pitch and favour the batsmen. As the surface slows down a little, seamers will find more help with their variations. The team batting first will look to set a high score in the 1st innings of the game.
Weather Report
The temperature shall hover between 11 to 21 degree Celsius during the match. There is a high possibility of rain on the first day of the game. The skies will experience overcast conditions.
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke
Canterbury Predicted XI
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Mitchell Hay
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Wicket-keeper
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Leo Carter
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Batter
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Cole McConchie (c)
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All-rounder
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Henry Nicholls
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Batter
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Sean Davey
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Bowler
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Rhys Mariu
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Batter
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Michael Rippon
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All-rounder
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Zakary Foulkes
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Bowler
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Michael Rae
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Bowler
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Chad Bowes
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Batter
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Angus McKenzie
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Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury are coming here from a win. They batted extremely well in the last game. They will exert the same form in the next game and win the fixture.
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),
Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
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William O’Donnell
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Batter
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Mark Chapman
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Batter
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George Worker
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Batter
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Danru Ferns
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Bowler
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Robert O’Donnell (c)
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All-rounder
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Jordan Sussex
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Bowler
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Ben Lister
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Bowler
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Sean Solia
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Batter
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Cam Fletcher
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Wicket-keeper
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Luis Delport
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Bowler
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Jock McKenzie
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All-rounder
Auckland Recent Form
Auckland are coming from a win here. They batted well in the last game and should keep up the same momentum.
Auckland vs Canterbury Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury lead the tally by 2-1.
Canterbury Won: 2
Auckland Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Auckland went against Central Districts in the last game. Auckland scored 240 runs in the 1st innings. Central Districts replied with 340 runs in the initial innings. Auckland added 281 runs in the second innings whereas CD bundled out for 140 runs in the later innings, giving away the victory to Auckland by 41 runs. It was a joint batting effort. Mark Chapman was the best batter with the score of 21 & 83 runs in the game. The real heroes were the bowlers. Ben Lister picked 6 wickets whereas Jordan Sussex impressed with his bowling from his 8-wicket haul in the last game. The team will go in confident in the next game.
In their last fixture, Canterbury faced Northern Districts and won the fixture by 5 wickets. ND scored 235 & 298 runs in both their innings. Zakary Foulkes and Michael Rae were the top bowlers who picked 4 & 6 wickets respectively in the game. Batting second, Canterbury raised 398 runs in the first innings. As a result, they had a comfortable target in the second innings where the team established a 5-wicket win. Cole McConchie scored 106 whereas Mitchell Hay scored 146 runs in the 1st innings. The team will be confident with their batting lot while they can do better with their bowling.
Auckland vs Canterbury Top Batters
Sean Solia to be the top batter for Auckland
Sean Solia is the top scorer of Auckland. He has registered 514 runs in 13 innings of the competition with an average of 39.53. He has posted a century and three fifties in the tournament. He will come in confident in the next game.
Mitchell Hay to be the top batter for Canterbury
Mitchell Hay was one of the top batters in the team last season. This season, he has scored 500 runs in 13 innings at an average of 45.45. He scored 146 runs in the 1st innings of the last game. He will go in as the best batter from Canterbury in the next game.
Auckland vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Louis Delport to be the top bowler for Auckland
Louis Delport has picked 21 wickers for Auckland in the tournament. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He will enter as the best bowler from the ranks of Auckland.
Zakary Foulkes to be the top bowler for Canterbury
Zakary Foulkes has been fantastic for Canterubury in the competition. He has picked 22 wickets in 14 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.04 in the tournament. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
Canterbury to win the match @ 1.66 (Parimatch)
Auckland to win the match @ 2.05 (Parimatch)
Parimatch