AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
AUCA
44%
Chance of Winning
CST
56%
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Central Districts by 188 runs.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, CD leads the tally by 2-1.
Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Auckland had a poor season last year and finished at the 4th place of the points table. Auckland managed to win two games, lost three while three of their games ended up in a draw. They had 66 points by the end of the competition but that was not enough against the better teams in the competition. They will be eager to repeat their 2021/22 season where they won the shield.
On the contrary, Central Districts have dominated the previous season of the Plunket Shield. They finished at the top of the points table and won the title. They had five wins, two losses and a draw. They had 101 points and were fantastic in their batting and bowling line-up.
Central Districts have a strong squad and are expected to come out on top on paper. Nevertheless, this will make for a thrilling contest between the team. Central Districts will look to grab the important points to keep up with their rapport while Auckland will look to revamp their campaign this season.
Auckland's chance of winning: 44%
Central Districts’s chance of winning: 56%
Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Tips
Auckland to score low before their 1st dismissal
Auckland Aces had a disappointing season last year but had a decent run in their batting order. Their opening line-up revolved around William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill and Sean Solia who averaged at 29.14, 27.50 & 36.83 respectively in the previous season. In their last three games of the Plunket Shield, Auckland scored 38, 0 & 87 runs for the 1st wicket. They clashed against Central Districts twice last year and led an opening partnership of 3 & 87 runs before the 1st wicket in the 1st innings. Despite their inconsistency in the batting order, we can make sure that the bowling of Central Districts will be on point. They led a successful campaign last year and picked their first wicket at 10, 10 & 87 runs in the 1st innings of their last three games. This said, it is pretty evident that CD has a very talented bowling order and are expected to pick an early wicket.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Auckland
Match Winner: Auckland
Match Winner: Central Districts
Auckland vs Central Districts Toss Prediction
We have seen big scores at this venue in the games that have been played. The wicket is good for batting on the first two days. It will be on the minds of both captains at the toss, and the side winning the toss would opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature shall hover between 14 to 20 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day but the skies will remain partly cloudy on the match-day.
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),
Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
William O’Donnell
|
Batter
|
Quinn Sunde
|
Batter
|
George Worker
|
Batter
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Harrison
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Matt Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Cole Briggs
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Benjamin Lister
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
Auckland Recent Form
This will be the first game of the season for Auckland this season.
Central Districts Player List
Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole
Central Districts Predicted XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Greg Hay
|
Batter
|
Jayden Lennox
|
All-rounder
|
William Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
|
Dough Bracewell
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts had an excellent season last year with smashing performances in the batting and bowling department.
Auckland vs Central Districts Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Central Districts lead the tally by 2-1. Central Districts won the last two meetings with Auckland and will be expected to dominate this affair too.
Auckland Won: 2
Central Districts Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds
The last season ended with a contest between Auckland and Central Districts and the new season will begin with a brawl between the two again.
In their last contest last season, Central Districts went in to bat first and scored 296 & 156 runs in the two innings. Curtis Heaphy scored 56 while Josh Clarkson came up with 79 runs in the 1st innings. In response, Auckland could only muster 161 & 103 runs in the two innings. They lacked in their batting strength and bundled out quite cheaply in the game. William O’Donnell scored an unbeaten 76 in the 1st innings while others went out cheaply. Raymond Toole (CD) was the bowler of the game and picked 7 wickets in the game whereas William Somerville was the top bowler from Auckland who managed to rack 4 wickets in the game.
Auckland vs Central Districts
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters
Josh Clarkson to be Central District's top batter
Josh Clarkson is a talented top-order batter in the team. He mustered 417 runs in 10 games last season for Central Districts at an average of 52.12 and maintained a strike rate of 82.24. His innings was laced with a century and two fifties.
George Worker to be the top batter for Auckland
George Worker was one of the top run-scorers in Auckland. He was in top form and hammered 460 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.00. He hit two centuries and a fifty in his campaign and will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming game against CD.
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Dough Bracewell to be Central District's top bowler
Dough Bracewell was pretty fierce last season and was one of the bowling strengths of the team in the competition. He managed to pick 23 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 20.04 and possessed an economy rate of 2.74. This will make him the top bowling pick from the team.
William Somerville to be the top bowler for Auckland
William Somerville picked 26 wickets in 13 innings for Auckland in the competition. Moreover, in his last game against the Central Districts, he picked 4 wickets in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
Auckland to win the match @ 1.95(Parimatch)
Central Districts to win the match @ 1.79(Parimatch)
Parimatch