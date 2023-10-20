AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction AUCA 44 % Chance of Winning CST 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Auckland will go head on in the 1st game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game is going to start from October 20, 2023. It will be played at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Auckland had a poor season last year and finished at the 4th place of the points table. Auckland managed to win two games, lost three while three of their games ended up in a draw. They had 66 points by the end of the competition but that was not enough against the better teams in the competition. They will be eager to repeat their 2021/22 season where they won the shield.

On the contrary, Central Districts have dominated the previous season of the Plunket Shield. They finished at the top of the points table and won the title. They had five wins, two losses and a draw. They had 101 points and were fantastic in their batting and bowling line-up.

Central Districts have a strong squad and are expected to come out on top on paper. Nevertheless, this will make for a thrilling contest between the team. Central Districts will look to grab the important points to keep up with their rapport while Auckland will look to revamp their campaign this season.

Auckland's chance of winning: 44%

Central Districts’s chance of winning: 56%

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Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Tips

Auckland to score low before their 1st dismissal

Auckland Aces had a disappointing season last year but had a decent run in their batting order. Their opening line-up revolved around William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill and Sean Solia who averaged at 29.14, 27.50 & 36.83 respectively in the previous season. In their last three games of the Plunket Shield, Auckland scored 38, 0 & 87 runs for the 1st wicket. They clashed against Central Districts twice last year and led an opening partnership of 3 & 87 runs before the 1st wicket in the 1st innings. Despite their inconsistency in the batting order, we can make sure that the bowling of Central Districts will be on point. They led a successful campaign last year and picked their first wicket at 10, 10 & 87 runs in the 1st innings of their last three games. This said, it is pretty evident that CD has a very talented bowling order and are expected to pick an early wicket.

Auckland vs Central Districts Toss Prediction

We have seen big scores at this venue in the games that have been played. The wicket is good for batting on the first two days. It will be on the minds of both captains at the toss, and the side winning the toss would opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover between 14 to 20 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day but the skies will remain partly cloudy on the match-day.

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),

Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

William O’Donnell Batter Quinn Sunde Batter George Worker Batter Danru Ferns Bowler Ryan Harrison All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Matt Gibson Bowler Sean Solia Batter Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper Benjamin Lister All-rounder Simon Keene All-rounder

Auckland Recent Form

This will be the first game of the season for Auckland this season.

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Central Districts Predicted XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Greg Hay Batter Jayden Lennox All-rounder William Clarke All-rounder Liam Dudding Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Dough Bracewell Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an excellent season last year with smashing performances in the batting and bowling department.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Central Districts lead the tally by 2-1. Central Districts won the last two meetings with Auckland and will be expected to dominate this affair too.

Auckland Won: 2

Central Districts Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

The last season ended with a contest between Auckland and Central Districts and the new season will begin with a brawl between the two again.

In their last contest last season, Central Districts went in to bat first and scored 296 & 156 runs in the two innings. Curtis Heaphy scored 56 while Josh Clarkson came up with 79 runs in the 1st innings. In response, Auckland could only muster 161 & 103 runs in the two innings. They lacked in their batting strength and bundled out quite cheaply in the game. William O’Donnell scored an unbeaten 76 in the 1st innings while others went out cheaply. Raymond Toole (CD) was the bowler of the game and picked 7 wickets in the game whereas William Somerville was the top bowler from Auckland who managed to rack 4 wickets in the game.

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Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters

Josh Clarkson to be Central District's top batter

Josh Clarkson is a talented top-order batter in the team. He mustered 417 runs in 10 games last season for Central Districts at an average of 52.12 and maintained a strike rate of 82.24. His innings was laced with a century and two fifties.

George Worker to be the top batter for Auckland

George Worker was one of the top run-scorers in Auckland. He was in top form and hammered 460 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.00. He hit two centuries and a fifty in his campaign and will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming game against CD.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Dough Bracewell to be Central District's top bowler

Dough Bracewell was pretty fierce last season and was one of the bowling strengths of the team in the competition. He managed to pick 23 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 20.04 and possessed an economy rate of 2.74. This will make him the top bowling pick from the team.

William Somerville to be the top bowler for Auckland

William Somerville picked 26 wickets in 13 innings for Auckland in the competition. Moreover, in his last game against the Central Districts, he picked 4 wickets in the game.