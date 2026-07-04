Auckland vs Northern Districts Match Prediction

Auckland will take on Northern Districts in their last match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland from Tuesday, March 21. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

Bet on Plunket Shield

Auckland are the bottom ranked team in the six-team table. Northern Districts are occupying the second point and are just a touching distance away from table-toppers Canterbury. If Northern Districts win their last match and Canterbury end up losing, they can end up winning the Plunket Shield 2022-23.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Chance of Winning

Bottom-ranked Auckland have done well in the second half of the competition but holding their against a rampaging Northern Districts is going to be tough. Northern Districts have won their last two matches and are now just four points behind table-toppers Canterbury.

Northern Districts batting unit delivered on the expectations again and posted 405 in the first innings of their last match against Wellington. In the match prior to it against Central Districts, they had posted 513 runs in the first innings to take charge of the match. Captain Jeet Raval and Colin de Grandhomme scored 71 runs each in the first innings while Katene Clarke scored 129 to take charge of the match against Wellington.

The bowling unit was up to the mark again and bundled out Wellington for 221 after a five-wicket haul from Kristian Clarke. Second innings saw out-of-form Tim Seifert return to form with a fifty, Mitchell Santner , who has been nothing but sensational in his last few matches for Northern Districts, scored 37 in the first innings and picked four wickets later to help his side defend 391 by just three runs.

Auckland, on the other hand, could not take charge against a decent Otago bowling unit. The side which piled up 508/6d and 141/1d in their previous match, declared after posting 351/9 in the first innings. The bowlers of the team had run through a vulnerable Wellington batting line-up dependent on a couple of batters. But against in-form Otago batters, they ended up leaking 454 runs before the opposition declared with just one wicket left. Three Otago batters scored a fifty and one hit a hundred. The match naturally ended in a high-scoring draw.

Auckland's leading wicket-taker William Somerville could pick just two wickets in the match. Other pacers in the team failed to support again. Despite Auckland trying out nine bowlers, they could not bowl out Otago. Danru Ferns - team's second-highest wicket-taker has picked just 11 wickets at an average of 41.45. Off-spinner Adithya Ashok has done well by picking 15 wickets in three matches and currently he is Auckland's best bowler.

It's clear that Northern Districts have momentum and a very well-balanced side on their side. With a title win on card, they are red hot favourites to beat Auckland in the upcoming fixture.

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Auckland vs Northern Districts Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Northern Districts can be crowned champions if Canterbury lose or play a draw against Wellington in their last match. Northern Districts will first have to make sure that they beat Auckland in their last fixture.

Auckland have two matches left (one rescheduled vs Central Districts). Win in even both matches won't help them in lifting the title.

Northern Districts and Canterbury will have to be wary of Central Districts who have two matches left. They are placed third with 67 points. A win in their last two matches and results of other teams falling in their favour can see them topple the other two teams.

Notably, a win in the Plunket Shield match fetches 12 points. No points for draw or loss. Teams get six points in case of tied matches.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland won the toss and elected to field first. But they ended up losing the match by 168 runs. In the second match at the venue this season, Auckland opted to bat as they ended up losing again by an innings and 99 runs against Central Districts. Rain is on cards on the first day. Team winning the toss should look to field first in overcast conditions.

Weather Report

Rain is on cards on the opening day of the match. The next three days would most probably see full sessions of play. The temperature will hover around 21-22 degree celsius.

Auckland Player List

Auckland Squad

Flynn Sumpter, George Worker, Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Robert O'Donnell (c), Matt McEwan, Rosster Braak, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, William O'Donnell, Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs (wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Jordan Sussex, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Olly Pringle, Simon Keene, and William Somerville

Auckland Predicted XI

William O Donnell Batsman Sean Solia Batsman Mark Chapman Batter Robert O'Donnell (c) Batsman George Worker Batsman Ben Horne (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Simon Keene All-Batsman William Somerville All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland lost their first two matches against Otago and Central Districts by 168 runs and by an innings and 99 runs respectively. They defeated Wellington by nine wickets in the third match. Auckland's second last match against Central Districts was postponed. Their second-last and last match against Wellington and Otago ended in a draw.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts Squad

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Peter Drysdale, Sam Varcoe, Sandeep Patel, Tim Pringle, Brett Hampton, Chris Swanson, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Peter Bocock (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Ish Sodhi (c), Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Zak Gibson.

Northern Districts Predicted XI

Jeet Raval Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman and wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Colin De Garndhomme All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Katene Clarke Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Kristian Clarke Bolwer Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts lost their first match against Canterbury by one wicket. Their second match against Otago had ended in a draw. In the third match, Central Districts defeated Northern Districts by 279 runs. Northern Districts finally defeated Otago by five wickets to win their first match of the season. In their second last match against Canterbury, they lost by four wickets. Northern Districts defeated Central Districts by 35 runs in their second last match. In their last match they registered a two-wicket win over Wellington.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Aces Head to Head

Auckland have won two of their last five matches against Northern Districts. Two matches ended in a draw and one was abandoned.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Betting Odds

Northern Districts to win

Upbeat Northern Districts are red hot favourites to beat Auckland in their upcoming match. The reason behind is quite obvious. Northern Districts are the better team in all the departments of the game. The likes of Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke and Kristian Clarke are in top form. The side has won their last two matches and the momentum is in their favour. Just four points behind table-toppers Canterbury, Northern Districts will have the extra motivation to win the championship in the match.

Auckland have a bowling unit which hasn't been up to the mark. Apart from off-spinner Adithya Ashok no bowler in the side has shown consistency. The pace unit has relied big time on Somerville and that would bother them against an in-form Northern Districts batting unit. The Auckland top-order failed in their last outing. The challenge will once again be big against a penetrating Northern Districts bowling unit consisting of Santner, Clarke, Grandhomme, Tim Pringle and Joe Walker.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Top Team Batsmen

Mark Chapman to be Auckland's top batter

The southpaw scored 145 off 211 in the first inning and unbeaten five runs in the second innings against Wellington in his second last outing. During his side's last match against Otago, he scored 11 in the first innings and followed it up with unbeaten 61 in the second innings. High on confidence, the 28-year-old is expected to score high against Northern Districts. In the two matches he has played in Plunket Shield 2022-23, he has scored 222 runs. He has featured in 40 first-class matches and scored 2684 runs at an average of 44. Chapman has five hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Tim Seifert to be Northern Districts' top batter

New Zealand international Tim Seifert can emerge as the top batter for his team against Auckland. Seifert had a rather silent campaign this season but he showed glimpses of return in the last match against Wellington by scoring 57 unbeaten runs in the second innings. For now, he has scored 285 runs in seven matches including 3 fifties Overall, he has scored 3271 runs in 62 first-class matches at an average of 32.38.

Auckland vs Northern Districts top bowler

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland's top bowler

Leg-spinner Adithya Ashok wreaked havoc in his side's second last match against Wellington. He picked five wickets for 94 runs in the second innings and put his team on cusp of a win. In the last match against Otago, he bowled three wickets in the only innings he bowled. In the three first-class matches (all three in this season only) the 20-year-old has played so far, he has picked 15 wickets at an average of 26.20. Ashok is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Districts' top bowler

The 22-year-old pacer picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Wellington in his last outing. This season, he has 18 wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.05. He is the leading wicket-taker for his team currently. He has played 10 first-class matches and picked 24 wickets at an average of 31.75.