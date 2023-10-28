AUCA (Auckland) vs NDS (Northern Districts) Match Prediction
AUCA
45%
Chance of Winning
NDS
55%
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Northern Districts by 71 runs.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, ND leads the tally by 3-0.
Auckland vs Northern Districts Chance of Winning
Auckland had a poor season last year and finished at the 4th place of the points table. Auckland managed to win two games, lost three while three of their games ended up in a draw. However, their campaign did not start on a good note as they lost their first game in the competition. They are currently at the bottom of the table with 3 points.
Northern Districts had a decent season last year and finished at the third place in the points table. The team had won three games, losing four while one of the games ended up in a draw. They started their campaign with a win over Otago in the first game. They are currently at the top position in the table standings with 20 points to their name.
Northern Districts have a strong squad and are expected to come out on top on paper. Nevertheless, this will be a good opportunity for Auckland to step up their game and win the fixture.
Auckland's chance of winning: 45%
Northern Districts’s chance of winning: 55%
Auckland vs Northern Districts Betting Tips
Auckland to score low high their 1st dismissal
Auckland Aces had a disappointing season last year but had a decent run in their batting order. Their opening line-up revolved around William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill and Sean Solia who averaged at 29.14, 27.50 & 36.83 respectively in the previous season. In their last three games of the Plunket Shield, Auckland scored 38, 0 & 87 runs for the 1st wicket in the first innings. They clashed against Northern Districts twice last year and led an opening partnership of 0 & 32 runs before the 1st wicket in the game. Despite their inconsistency in the batting order, the openers will lead a good opening partnership just like in their first game. They scored 34 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their match against Central Districts.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland to win
Northern Districts to win
Auckland to win
Auckland vs Northern Districts Toss Prediction
We have seen big scores at this venue in the games that have been played here. The wicket is good for batting on the first two days. It will be on the minds of both captains at the toss, and the side winning the toss would opt to bat first. The last game played here was won by the team batting here first.
Weather Report
The temperature shall hover between 14 to 17 degree Celsius on the match day. However, the rain might play as a spoilsport as there is an 80% chance of precipitation on the game day.
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),
Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
William O’Donnell
|
Batter
|
Quinn Sunde
|
Batter
|
George Worker
|
Batter
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Robert O’Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Benjamin Lister
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
Auckland Recent Form
Auckland were lacking in both the departments in the previous game and lost the match by an innings and 77 runs.
Northern Districts Player List
Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (Wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jeet Raval (c)
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Patel
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Katene Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Walker
|
Batter
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
Northern Districts Recent Form
Northern Districts were phenomenal in their batting order in the last game and scored 376 runs in the previous game, enough to win the game.
Auckland vs Northern Districts Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Northern Districts lead the tally by 3-0. Northern Districts won the last meeting with Auckland by a margin of 71 runs.
Auckland Won: 3
Northern Districts Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Auckland vs Northern Districts Betting Odds
In the first game of the competition, Auckland faced Central Districts and conceded 509 runs in the 1st innings. Auckland failed to chase the target in both their innings and posted 264 & 168 runs. They eventually lost the game by an innings and 77 runs that placed them at the bottom of the points table.
On the other hand, Northern Districts restricted Otago at 267 & 77 runs in the two innings. It was an easy chase for ND who scored 376 runs in the game, winning the match by an innings and 32 runs. That said, this will make it a one sided affair between the sides.
Auckland vs Northern Districts
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Northern Districts Top Batters
Sandeep Patel to be the top batter of Northern Districts
Sandeep Patel was terrific in the first game for Northern Districts and scored 145 off 186 balls. He was the top scorer in the game and looks adamant to score a lot of runs since his career has just begun. He has played only 3 innings in his First Class career and averaged 53.33 in it.
George Worker to be the top batter for Auckland
George Worker was one of the top run-scorers in Auckland. He was in top form and hammered 460 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.00. He scored 6 & 67 runs in the 1st game of the competition. In the last meeting with Northern Districts, Worker scored 114* & 26 runs in the game.
Auckland vs Northern Districts Top Bowlers
Scott Kuggeleijn to be Central District's top bowler
Scott Kuggeleijn was fierce with the ball in the first game of the competition. He picked 9 wickets in the first game and was the top bowler of the team. He is expected to do the same in the upcoming game.
Adithya Ashok to be the top bowler for Auckland
Adithya Ashok was terrific with the ball in the last season, picking 19 wickets in only 6 innings he played at an economy of 2.93. He picked 6 wickets in the previous game against CD. He also picked 4 wickets in his last meeting with Northern Districts.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Districts
Auckland to win the match @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
Northern Districts to win the match @ 1.79 (Parimatch)
Parimatch