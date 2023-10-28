AUCA (Auckland) vs NDS (Northern Districts) Match Prediction AUCA 45 % Chance of Winning NDS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Districts and Auckland will go head on in the 4th game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game is going to start from October 28, 2023. It will be played at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Chance of Winning

Auckland had a poor season last year and finished at the 4th place of the points table. Auckland managed to win two games, lost three while three of their games ended up in a draw. However, their campaign did not start on a good note as they lost their first game in the competition. They are currently at the bottom of the table with 3 points.

Northern Districts had a decent season last year and finished at the third place in the points table. The team had won three games, losing four while one of the games ended up in a draw. They started their campaign with a win over Otago in the first game. They are currently at the top position in the table standings with 20 points to their name.

Northern Districts have a strong squad and are expected to come out on top on paper. Nevertheless, this will be a good opportunity for Auckland to step up their game and win the fixture.

Auckland's chance of winning: 45%

Northern Districts’s chance of winning: 55%

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Auckland vs Northern Districts Betting Tips

Auckland to score low high their 1st dismissal

Auckland Aces had a disappointing season last year but had a decent run in their batting order. Their opening line-up revolved around William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill and Sean Solia who averaged at 29.14, 27.50 & 36.83 respectively in the previous season. In their last three games of the Plunket Shield, Auckland scored 38, 0 & 87 runs for the 1st wicket in the first innings. They clashed against Northern Districts twice last year and led an opening partnership of 0 & 32 runs before the 1st wicket in the game. Despite their inconsistency in the batting order, the openers will lead a good opening partnership just like in their first game. They scored 34 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their match against Central Districts.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland to win 1.92 Bet on Melbet Northern Districts to win 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 1.95 Bet on 1xBet

Auckland vs Northern Districts Toss Prediction

We have seen big scores at this venue in the games that have been played here. The wicket is good for batting on the first two days. It will be on the minds of both captains at the toss, and the side winning the toss would opt to bat first. The last game played here was won by the team batting here first.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover between 14 to 17 degree Celsius on the match day. However, the rain might play as a spoilsport as there is an 80% chance of precipitation on the game day.

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),

Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

William O’Donnell Batter Quinn Sunde Batter George Worker Batter Danru Ferns Bowler Robert O’Donnell All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Finn Allen Batter Sean Solia Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Benjamin Lister All-rounder Simon Keene All-rounder

Auckland Recent Form

Auckland were lacking in both the departments in the previous game and lost the match by an innings and 77 runs.

Northern Districts Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (Wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval (c) Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Katene Clarke All-rounder Joe Walker Batter Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Neil Wagner Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler

Northern Districts Recent Form

Northern Districts were phenomenal in their batting order in the last game and scored 376 runs in the previous game, enough to win the game.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Northern Districts lead the tally by 3-0. Northern Districts won the last meeting with Auckland by a margin of 71 runs.

Auckland Won: 3

Northern Districts Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Auckland vs Northern Districts Betting Odds

In the first game of the competition, Auckland faced Central Districts and conceded 509 runs in the 1st innings. Auckland failed to chase the target in both their innings and posted 264 & 168 runs. They eventually lost the game by an innings and 77 runs that placed them at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, Northern Districts restricted Otago at 267 & 77 runs in the two innings. It was an easy chase for ND who scored 376 runs in the game, winning the match by an innings and 32 runs. That said, this will make it a one sided affair between the sides.

Auckland vs Northern Districts First class Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Northern Districts Top Batters

Sandeep Patel to be the top batter of Northern Districts

Sandeep Patel was terrific in the first game for Northern Districts and scored 145 off 186 balls. He was the top scorer in the game and looks adamant to score a lot of runs since his career has just begun. He has played only 3 innings in his First Class career and averaged 53.33 in it.

George Worker to be the top batter for Auckland

George Worker was one of the top run-scorers in Auckland. He was in top form and hammered 460 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.00. He scored 6 & 67 runs in the 1st game of the competition. In the last meeting with Northern Districts, Worker scored 114* & 26 runs in the game.

Auckland vs Northern Districts Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Central District's top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn was fierce with the ball in the first game of the competition. He picked 9 wickets in the first game and was the top bowler of the team. He is expected to do the same in the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be the top bowler for Auckland

Adithya Ashok was terrific with the ball in the last season, picking 19 wickets in only 6 innings he played at an economy of 2.93. He picked 6 wickets in the previous game against CD. He also picked 4 wickets in his last meeting with Northern Districts.